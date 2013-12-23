Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund based- BG A4 7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.60 crore) Bafna Ginning & Pressing Pvt ST Non-FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.0.80 crore) India Factoring And Finance ST Bk Lines A1 10500 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd Kedia Steels (Prop. Gnd Ispat ST non fund based BG A4+ 10 Suspended Pvt Ltd) Kedia Steels (Prop. Gnd Ispat fund based facility A4+ 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd) P. M. Diesels Pvt. Ltd. BG/ LOC A3 6.5 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of ST Borrowing Programme A1+ 43000 Assigned India Ltd Satluj Spintex Ltd Non Fund Based: A4 12.5 Assigned Foreign LOC Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB, ST Fac A4 100 Assigned Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4 1 Assigned Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Non-FBL A1 41230 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd CP Programme A1 10000 Reaffirmed SRL Ltd ST Fund Based A1 240 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 19 crore) Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 67.5 Upgraded from D Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 50 Upgraded from (sub-limit) Fac D Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4 25 Upgraded from (sub-limit) Fac D Synfab Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 10 Suspended Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 50 Upgraded (sub-limit) Fac from D Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 25 Upgraded from D Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4 20 Upgraded (sub-limit) Fac from D Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - Proposed Fac A4 3.6 Upgraded from D Wallfort Financial Services ST non FB Fac A4+ 150 Suspended Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Fund Based - TL BB- 52 Reaffirmed Ltd Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Fund Based - CC BB- 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Unallocated BB- 38 Reaffirmed Ltd Anmol Rice Mill Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 75 Assigned Anmol Rice Mill Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 20 Assigned Anmol Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Untied Limits B+ / 5 Assigned A4 Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B 24.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.31 crore) Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Proposed B withdrawn Limits (reduced from Rs. 1.28 crore) Bafna Ginning & Pressing Pvt LT FBL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhagwati Rice Mill (P) Ltd Working Capital Limits B+ 177.5 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 14 cr) Bharath Auto Cars Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Bhaskara Padma Rice Industry LT FBL B 220 Reaffirmed Dmd Developers Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC BB- 400 Assigned Eltel Engineers fund based and non-FB B+ 165 Suspended Fac Genesis Infratech Pvt Ltd FB Fac C 150 Suspended Goenka Diamond And Jewels Ltd LT/ST,FB Fac BB 1980 Downgraded from BB+ Il&Fs Rail Ltd Non-FB Fac A(SO) 1000 Assigned Kedia Steels (Prop. Gnd Ispat working capital BB+ 9 Suspended Pvt Ltd) facility Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B 133.5 Reaffirmed Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT, NFBL B 0.7 Reaffirmed M2 India Electric Pvt Ltd Overdraft - Fund Based B+ 35 Assigned M2 India Electric Pvt Ltd Channel Financing - B+ 60 Assigned Fund Based Mohan Rao And Company LT FBL B- 70 Upgraded to B Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD BB 1000 withdrawn P. M. Diesels Pvt. Ltd. CC BBB- 92.5 Assigned P. M. Diesels Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated BBB- 26 Assigned Parker Builders Pvt Ltd TL B 363.6 Upgraded from B- Parker Builders Pvt Ltd FBL B 14 Assigned Paswara Chemicals Ltd TL BB 28.4 Reaffirmed Paswara Chemicals Ltd FB Limits BB 110 Reaffirmed Paswara Chemicals Ltd Unallocated BB 11.6 Reaffirmed Patikari Power Pvt Ltd TL B- 337.4 Upgraded from D (Earlier 46.87 Cr) Patikari Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated B- 74.5 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of LT Bonds/ Loan AAA 20000 Assigned India Ltd Programme Power Grid Corporation Of LT Bonds Programme AAA 507281 Assigned India Ltd Power Grid Corporation Of LT Loans AAA 6831.3 Assigned India Ltd Power Grid Corporation Of Working Capital Loan AAA 39500 Assigned India Ltd Power Grid Corporation Of Fund Based & NFBL AAA 15000 Assigned India Ltd Sapphire Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 100 Assigned Sapphire Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB 50 Assigned Satluj Spintex Ltd CC B+ 700 Reaffirmed Satluj Spintex Ltd TL B+ 1480 Reaffirmed Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL BB 8.2 Assigned Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB 280 Assigned Sebacic India Ltd TL D 432 Suspended Sebacic India Ltd Forward contract Limit D 14.5 Suspended Shah Brothers Ispat Pvt Ltd TL, fund based and BB+ 5540 Suspended non-fund based Bk Fac Shree Radhey Govinda Jewellers Fund Based - LT B 140 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Shree Ram Balaji Developers & FB Fac B 57.5 Suspended Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Shree Ramkrushna Ginning & Oil Fund Based- CC BB- 99 Reaffirmed Industries Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd TL A 13600 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd FBL A 10050 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Non- Convertible A 2000 Reaffirmed Debenture Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Seasonal CC B 64 Reaffirmed Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Working Capital B 18 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Working Capital Loan B 14 Reaffirmed Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG B 2.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)