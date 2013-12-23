Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund based- BG A4 7 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 0.60 crore)
Bafna Ginning & Pressing Pvt ST Non-FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs.0.80 crore)
India Factoring And Finance ST Bk Lines A1 10500 Assigned
Solutions Pvt Ltd
Kedia Steels (Prop. Gnd Ispat ST non fund based BG A4+ 10 Suspended
Pvt Ltd)
Kedia Steels (Prop. Gnd Ispat fund based facility A4+ 20 Suspended
Pvt Ltd)
P. M. Diesels Pvt. Ltd. BG/ LOC A3 6.5 Assigned
Power Grid Corporation Of ST Borrowing Programme A1+ 43000 Assigned
India Ltd
Satluj Spintex Ltd Non Fund Based: A4 12.5 Assigned
Foreign LOC
Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB, ST Fac A4 100 Assigned
Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4 1 Assigned
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Non-FBL A1 41230 Reaffirmed
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd CP Programme A1 10000 Reaffirmed
SRL Ltd ST Fund Based A1 240 Assigned
(Enhanced from Rs. 19 crore)
Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 67.5 Upgraded from
D
Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 50 Upgraded
from
(sub-limit) Fac D
Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4 25 Upgraded
from
(sub-limit) Fac D
Synfab Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 10 Suspended
Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 50 Upgraded
(sub-limit) Fac from
D
Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 25 Upgraded
from
D
Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4 20 Upgraded
(sub-limit) Fac from
D
Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - Proposed Fac A4 3.6 Upgraded
from
D
Wallfort Financial Services ST non FB Fac A4+ 150 Suspended
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Fund Based - TL BB- 52 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Fund Based - CC BB- 140 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Unallocated BB- 38 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Anmol Rice Mill Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 75 Assigned
Anmol Rice Mill Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 20 Assigned
Anmol Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Untied Limits B+ / 5 Assigned
A4
Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B 24.9 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2.31 crore)
Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 30 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore)
Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Proposed B withdrawn
Limits
(reduced from Rs. 1.28 crore)
Bafna Ginning & Pressing Pvt LT FBL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bhagwati Rice Mill (P) Ltd Working Capital Limits B+ 177.5 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 14 cr)
Bharath Auto Cars Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Bhaskara Padma Rice Industry LT FBL B 220 Reaffirmed
Dmd Developers Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC BB- 400 Assigned
Eltel Engineers fund based and non-FB B+ 165 Suspended
Fac
Genesis Infratech Pvt Ltd FB Fac C 150 Suspended
Goenka Diamond And Jewels Ltd LT/ST,FB Fac BB 1980 Downgraded
from
BB+
Il&Fs Rail Ltd Non-FB Fac A(SO) 1000 Assigned
Kedia Steels (Prop. Gnd Ispat working capital BB+ 9 Suspended
Pvt Ltd) facility
Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B 133.5 Reaffirmed
Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT, NFBL B 0.7 Reaffirmed
M2 India Electric Pvt Ltd Overdraft - Fund Based B+ 35 Assigned
M2 India Electric Pvt Ltd Channel Financing - B+ 60 Assigned
Fund Based
Mohan Rao And Company LT FBL B- 70 Upgraded to
B
Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD BB 1000 withdrawn
P. M. Diesels Pvt. Ltd. CC BBB- 92.5 Assigned
P. M. Diesels Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated BBB- 26 Assigned
Parker Builders Pvt Ltd TL B 363.6 Upgraded
from
B-
Parker Builders Pvt Ltd FBL B 14 Assigned
Paswara Chemicals Ltd TL BB 28.4 Reaffirmed
Paswara Chemicals Ltd FB Limits BB 110 Reaffirmed
Paswara Chemicals Ltd Unallocated BB 11.6 Reaffirmed
Patikari Power Pvt Ltd TL B- 337.4 Upgraded
from
D
(Earlier 46.87 Cr)
Patikari Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated B- 74.5 Assigned
Power Grid Corporation Of LT Bonds/ Loan AAA 20000 Assigned
India Ltd Programme
Power Grid Corporation Of LT Bonds Programme AAA 507281 Assigned
India Ltd
Power Grid Corporation Of LT Loans AAA 6831.3 Assigned
India Ltd
Power Grid Corporation Of Working Capital Loan AAA 39500 Assigned
India Ltd
Power Grid Corporation Of Fund Based & NFBL AAA 15000 Assigned
India Ltd
Sapphire Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 100 Assigned
Sapphire Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB 50 Assigned
Satluj Spintex Ltd CC B+ 700 Reaffirmed
Satluj Spintex Ltd TL B+ 1480 Reaffirmed
Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL BB 8.2 Assigned
Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB 280 Assigned
Sebacic India Ltd TL D 432 Suspended
Sebacic India Ltd Forward contract Limit D 14.5 Suspended
Shah Brothers Ispat Pvt Ltd TL, fund based and BB+ 5540 Suspended
non-fund based Bk Fac
Shree Radhey Govinda Jewellers Fund Based - LT B 140 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd.
Shree Ram Balaji Developers & FB Fac B 57.5 Suspended
Infrastructures Pvt Ltd
Shree Ramkrushna Ginning & Oil Fund Based- CC BB- 99 Reaffirmed
Industries
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd TL A 13600 Reaffirmed
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd FBL A 10050 Reaffirmed
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Non- Convertible A 2000 Reaffirmed
Debenture
Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Seasonal CC B 64 Reaffirmed
Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Working Capital B 18 Reaffirmed
Demand Loan
Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Working Capital Loan B 14 Reaffirmed
Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG B 2.5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
