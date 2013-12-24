Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.P. Alloys Ltd NFBL A4 100 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 12.0 crore)
Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd ST, Non fund A4 60 Reaffirmed
Durairaj Mills Ltd ST- Non-FB Fac D 50 Assigned
General Mechanical Works Pvt BG/LOC A3+ 650 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(increased from Rs 50.00 crore)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd CP Programme A3 500 Reaffirmed
Indian Furniture Products Ltd Non-FBL A2 236.6 Reaffirmed
(SO)
(enhanced from 19.00)
Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 0.24 crores)
Motherson Sumi Infotech & Standby Line of Credit A1 10 Reaffirmed
Designs Ltd
Motherson Sumi Infotech & Non-FB Fac A1 20 Reaffirmed
Designs Ltd
National Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd ST, FBL# D 100 Revised from
C+
#Sublimit to long term fund based limit
Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 142.5 Reaffirmed
Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore)
Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd Short-TL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 250 crore)
Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd ST - NFBL/ Bk Fac A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd ST Debt/ CP Programme A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
*
* earmarking above mentioned long-term, fund based limits
Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd ST Debt/ CP Programme A1+ 5400 Reaffirmed
(Standalone)
(enhanced from Rs.440 crore)* earmarking above mentioned long-term, fund based limits
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd Medium Term, Public MAA+ - Reaffirmed
Deposits
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.P. Alloys Ltd FBL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 5.0 crore)
B.P. Alloys Ltd TL BB- 14.2 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 1.63 crore)
Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd LT, TL B+ 6.8 Revised from
BB-
Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd LT, CC B+ 85 Revised from
BB-
Durairaj Mills Ltd TL D 377.7 Assigned
Durairaj Mills Ltd LT - FB Fac D 150 Assigned
Durairaj Mills Ltd LT / ST unallocated D 22.3 Assigned
Fac
General Mechanical Works Pvt TL BBB 32 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(reduced from Rs 5.00 crore)
General Mechanical Works Pvt CC BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd LT- Bk Loans BBB- 6720.7 Reaffirmed
Grs Motors (P) Ltd CC Limits B+ 68.7 Reaffirmed
Indian Furniture Products Ltd TL BBB 36.7 Reaffirmed
(SO)
(reduced from 9 Cr)
Indian Furniture Products Ltd FBL - CC BBB 328.2 Reaffirmed
(SO)
(enhanced from 27.75 Cr)
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CC/ WCDL/ Bills A+/ 1952.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac A1+
(enhanced from 187.50 Crore earlier)
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd LC/ BG/ Buyers' A+/ 645 Reaffirmed
Credit Fac A1+
(enhanced from Rs. 54.50 Crore earlier)
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Unallocated A+/ 172.5 Reaffirmed
A1+
(revised from Rs. 35.00 Crore earlier)
Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd TL B 72.5 Reaffirmed
Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd CC B 60 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crores)
Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd LOC B 16.8 withdrawn
(sublimit of Term Loan)
Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd Unallocated B / 0.1 withdrawn
A4
Motherson Sumi Infotech & Export Packing A- 120 Reaffirmed
Designs Ltd Credit/CC Fac
Motherson Sumi Infotech & Proposed FB Fac A- 5 Reaffirmed
Designs Ltd
National Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd LT, FBL D 100 Revised from
C+
Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd TL BB- 442.3 Revised from
BB
(decreased from 71.32 Cr earlier)
Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd CC BB- 110 Revised from
BB
Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 275.2 Revised from
BB
(enhanced from 0.47 Cr earlier)
Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore)
Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd TL AA 6750 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 500 crore)
Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd LT - FBL AA 900 Reaffirmed
Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd LT - NFBL AA 500 Reaffirmed
Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd LT Debt / NCD AA 1250 Reaffirmed
Programme
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
