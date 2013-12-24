Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.P. Alloys Ltd NFBL A4 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 12.0 crore) Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd ST, Non fund A4 60 Reaffirmed Durairaj Mills Ltd ST- Non-FB Fac D 50 Assigned General Mechanical Works Pvt BG/LOC A3+ 650 Reaffirmed Ltd (increased from Rs 50.00 crore) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd CP Programme A3 500 Reaffirmed Indian Furniture Products Ltd Non-FBL A2 236.6 Reaffirmed (SO) (enhanced from 19.00) Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.24 crores) Motherson Sumi Infotech & Standby Line of Credit A1 10 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd Motherson Sumi Infotech & Non-FB Fac A1 20 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd National Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd ST, FBL# D 100 Revised from C+ #Sublimit to long term fund based limit Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 142.5 Reaffirmed Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd Short-TL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 250 crore) Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd ST - NFBL/ Bk Fac A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd ST Debt/ CP Programme A1+ 600 Reaffirmed * * earmarking above mentioned long-term, fund based limits Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd ST Debt/ CP Programme A1+ 5400 Reaffirmed (Standalone) (enhanced from Rs.440 crore)* earmarking above mentioned long-term, fund based limits MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd Medium Term, Public MAA+ - Reaffirmed Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.P. Alloys Ltd FBL BB- 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.0 crore) B.P. Alloys Ltd TL BB- 14.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.63 crore) Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd LT, TL B+ 6.8 Revised from BB- Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd LT, CC B+ 85 Revised from BB- Durairaj Mills Ltd TL D 377.7 Assigned Durairaj Mills Ltd LT - FB Fac D 150 Assigned Durairaj Mills Ltd LT / ST unallocated D 22.3 Assigned Fac General Mechanical Works Pvt TL BBB 32 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs 5.00 crore) General Mechanical Works Pvt CC BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd LT- Bk Loans BBB- 6720.7 Reaffirmed Grs Motors (P) Ltd CC Limits B+ 68.7 Reaffirmed Indian Furniture Products Ltd TL BBB 36.7 Reaffirmed (SO) (reduced from 9 Cr) Indian Furniture Products Ltd FBL - CC BBB 328.2 Reaffirmed (SO) (enhanced from 27.75 Cr) Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CC/ WCDL/ Bills A+/ 1952.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac A1+ (enhanced from 187.50 Crore earlier) Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd LC/ BG/ Buyers' A+/ 645 Reaffirmed Credit Fac A1+ (enhanced from Rs. 54.50 Crore earlier) Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Unallocated A+/ 172.5 Reaffirmed A1+ (revised from Rs. 35.00 Crore earlier) Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd TL B 72.5 Reaffirmed Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd CC B 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crores) Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd LOC B 16.8 withdrawn (sublimit of Term Loan) Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd Unallocated B / 0.1 withdrawn A4 Motherson Sumi Infotech & Export Packing A- 120 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd Credit/CC Fac Motherson Sumi Infotech & Proposed FB Fac A- 5 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd National Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd LT, FBL D 100 Revised from C+ Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd TL BB- 442.3 Revised from BB (decreased from 71.32 Cr earlier) Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd CC BB- 110 Revised from BB Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 275.2 Revised from BB (enhanced from 0.47 Cr earlier) Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore) Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd TL AA 6750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 500 crore) Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd LT - FBL AA 900 Reaffirmed Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd LT - NFBL AA 500 Reaffirmed Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd LT Debt / NCD AA 1250 Reaffirmed Programme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.