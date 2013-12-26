Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AG Granites Pvt Ltd FB Fac A3 118 Reaffirmed AG Granites Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 26 Reaffirmed Amman Granites FB Fac A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Amman Granites Non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed AVG Motors Ltd ST: FB Fac A3+ 20 Reaffirmed AVG Motors Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A3+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Fund Based - WCDL A3 Reaffirmed Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Fund Based - Buyer's A3 Reaffirmed Credit Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Fund Based - FCNR (B) A3 Reaffirmed Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Fund Based - LOCSTL A3 Reaffirmed Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A3 75 Reaffirmed Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Non Fund based - BG A3 Reaffirmed Kailash Motors Ad-hoc limit A4 11.5 Assigned Metal Alloys Corporation LC/BG A4 50 Reaffirmed Parisons Agrotech Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Parisons Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Parisons Roller Flour Mills Non-FB Fac A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sahyadri Starch & Industries FB limits A2 48 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST Fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 75 Reaffirmed Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST Non-fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 143 Reaffirmed Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Non-fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST FB Fac B+ 20 Reaffirmed SVM Cera Tea Ltd Non Fund Based- LOC A4 28 Reaffirmed SVM Cera Tea Ltd Non Fund based- BG* A4 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Letter of Credit Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd BG A4 13 Reaffirmed Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 1.6 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AG Granites Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 70 Reaffirmed AG Granites Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 2 Withdrawn AG Granites Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 2 Assigned Amman Granites FB Fac BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Amman Granites TL Fac BB+ 4.8 Reaffirmed Amman Granites Unallocated BB+ 49.2 Assigned / A4+ AVG Motors Ltd LT : TL BBB 33.3 Reaffirmed AVG Motors Ltd LT: FB Fac BBB 34 Reaffirmed Binjrajka Steel Tubes Ltd LT FBL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB- 100 ** Reaffirmed **One-way interchangability from CC to LC and buyer's credit is allowed Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Non Fund based - BG BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Harpyari Devi Welfare Society FBL-overdraf B+ 5 Reaffirmed Harpyari Devi Welfare Society FBL-TL B+ 260 Reaffirmed Harpyari Devi Welfare Society Unallocated B+ 71.5 Reaffirmed Kailash Motors CC B 150 Reaffirmed Kailash Motors Overdraft Facility B / 138.5 Reaffirmed A4 L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 31500 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme (public AA+ 16000 Reaffirmed issue) L&T Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 3500 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Mahavir Foundation For FBL B- 270 Downgraded Educational Research & from Development B Metal Alloys Corporation CC BB- 90 Reaffirmed Metal Alloys Corporation TL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Ninaniya Estates Ltd FB Bk Fac B 325 Reaffirmed Ninaniya Estates Ltd Proposed Bk Fac B 175 Reaffirmed Oasis Agro Infra Ltd FBL B+ 188 Reaffirmed Parisons Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Parisons Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Parisons Roller Flour Mills FB Fac BB+ 23.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Renew Wind Energy TL BBB- 2480 Assigned (Varekarwadi) Pvt Ltd Sahyadri Starch & Industries FB limits BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd TL Fac B+ 1262.3 Reaffirmed Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 930 Reaffirmed Shri Laxmi Metal Casting (P) FBL B 95.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Shuddhi Jewellers Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 280 Assigned Sree Gopal Rice Mill FBL - Cash Credi B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd TL Fac B+ 1354.9 Reaffirmed Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd FB Fac B+ 960 Reaffirmed Svm Cera Tea Ltd Fund Based- CC B 55 Reaffirmed Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 265 Reaffirmed Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 90 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.