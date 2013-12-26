BRIEF-Reliance says TRAI advises Jio to withdraw 3 month complimentary offer
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise
Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AG Granites Pvt Ltd FB Fac A3 118 Reaffirmed AG Granites Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 26 Reaffirmed Amman Granites FB Fac A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Amman Granites Non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed AVG Motors Ltd ST: FB Fac A3+ 20 Reaffirmed AVG Motors Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A3+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Fund Based - WCDL A3 Reaffirmed Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Fund Based - Buyer's A3 Reaffirmed Credit Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Fund Based - FCNR (B) A3 Reaffirmed Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Fund Based - LOCSTL A3 Reaffirmed Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A3 75 Reaffirmed Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Non Fund based - BG A3 Reaffirmed Kailash Motors Ad-hoc limit A4 11.5 Assigned Metal Alloys Corporation LC/BG A4 50 Reaffirmed Parisons Agrotech Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Parisons Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Parisons Roller Flour Mills Non-FB Fac A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sahyadri Starch & Industries FB limits A2 48 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST Fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 75 Reaffirmed Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST Non-fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 143 Reaffirmed Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Non-fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST FB Fac B+ 20 Reaffirmed SVM Cera Tea Ltd Non Fund Based- LOC A4 28 Reaffirmed SVM Cera Tea Ltd Non Fund based- BG* A4 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Letter of Credit Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd BG A4 13 Reaffirmed Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 1.6 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AG Granites Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 70 Reaffirmed AG Granites Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 2 Withdrawn AG Granites Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 2 Assigned Amman Granites FB Fac BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Amman Granites TL Fac BB+ 4.8 Reaffirmed Amman Granites Unallocated BB+ 49.2 Assigned / A4+ AVG Motors Ltd LT : TL BBB 33.3 Reaffirmed AVG Motors Ltd LT: FB Fac BBB 34 Reaffirmed Binjrajka Steel Tubes Ltd LT FBL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB- 100 ** Reaffirmed **One-way interchangability from CC to LC and buyer's credit is allowed Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Non Fund based - BG BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Harpyari Devi Welfare Society FBL-overdraf B+ 5 Reaffirmed Harpyari Devi Welfare Society FBL-TL B+ 260 Reaffirmed Harpyari Devi Welfare Society Unallocated B+ 71.5 Reaffirmed Kailash Motors CC B 150 Reaffirmed Kailash Motors Overdraft Facility B / 138.5 Reaffirmed A4 L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 31500 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme (public AA+ 16000 Reaffirmed issue) L&T Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 3500 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Mahavir Foundation For FBL B- 270 Downgraded Educational Research & from Development B Metal Alloys Corporation CC BB- 90 Reaffirmed Metal Alloys Corporation TL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Ninaniya Estates Ltd FB Bk Fac B 325 Reaffirmed Ninaniya Estates Ltd Proposed Bk Fac B 175 Reaffirmed Oasis Agro Infra Ltd FBL B+ 188 Reaffirmed Parisons Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Parisons Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Parisons Roller Flour Mills FB Fac BB+ 23.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Renew Wind Energy TL BBB- 2480 Assigned (Varekarwadi) Pvt Ltd Sahyadri Starch & Industries FB limits BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd TL Fac B+ 1262.3 Reaffirmed Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 930 Reaffirmed Shri Laxmi Metal Casting (P) FBL B 95.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Shuddhi Jewellers Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 280 Assigned Sree Gopal Rice Mill FBL - Cash Credi B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd TL Fac B+ 1354.9 Reaffirmed Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd FB Fac B+ 960 Reaffirmed Svm Cera Tea Ltd Fund Based- CC B 55 Reaffirmed Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 265 Reaffirmed Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 90 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
Apr 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 26976.60 NSE 92405.50 ============= TOTAL 119382.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA