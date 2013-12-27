Dec 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AGS Transact Technologies Ltd ST fund based or non A1 3300 Reaffirmed fund based sub-limits* * Sub-limit of Rs 330.00 crore long term fund based / non fund based limits AGS Transact Technologies Ltd CP A1 250 Reaffirmed Apollo International Ltd FB Fac A3+ 645 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 56.7 Crore) B. Vijaykumar & Co. FBL A4 700 Reaffirmed Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 1.5 Downgraded from A4 Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Non-fund based (sub D 10 Downgraded limit) Fac from A4 Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit A3+ 481.5 Upgraded from A3 (enhanced from Rs. 40.20 Crore) Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Bill A3+ 323.8 Upgraded from A3 (enhanced from Rs. 29.38 Crore) Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd BG A3+ 100 Upgraded from A3 Outlook Publishing India Pvt Non-FBL A3 50 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs 3.0 crore) Patel Engineering Off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned projects Saboo Engineers Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing Credit A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Sakthi Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac-WCDL A2 600 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 50.00 crore) Srichaitanya Chlorides Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 28.5 Reaffirmed The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton ST fund based A4 100 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd (sub-limit) Fac The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton ST non-FB Fac A4 220 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton ST non-fund based A4 100 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd (sub-limit) Fac Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 21 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sakthi Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MA- Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AGS Transact Technologies Ltd LT fund based / A 3500 Reaffirmed non-FBL AGS Transact Technologies Ltd TL A 2500 Reaffirmed Apollo International Ltd Non FB Fac BBB / 1847.5 Assigned A3+ (enhanced from Rs. 101.75 Crore) Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 124 Downgraded from B+ Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 40 Downgraded from B+ Gokak Sugars Ltd TL A(SO) 290.2 Assigned Gokak Sugars Ltd FBL A(SO) 200 Assigned Gujarat Tea Processors & Fund Based Bk Fac AA 900 Assigned Packers Ltd (enhanced from Rs 40 crore) Gujarat Tea Processors & Non Fund Based Bk Fac* AA / 80 Assigned Packers Ltd A1+ *interchangeable between long term and short term facilities Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd TL BBB 54.5 Upgraded from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 0.78 Crore) Outlook Publishing India Pvt FBL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Poppys Hotel Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 122.3 Reaffirmed Riya Trendz Pvt Ltd CC B+ 27.2 Assigned Riya Trendz Pvt Ltd TL B+ 5 Assigned Saboo Engineers Pvt. Ltd. CC BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Sakthi Finance Ltd NCDs BBB 2000 Assigned Sakthi Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC BBB 660 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 49.00 crore) Sakthi Finance Ltd TL BBB 46.8 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 7.48 crore) Sakthi Finance Ltd TL BBB 12.1 Withdrawn Sakthi Finance Ltd CC/WCDL- BBB / 1068.8 Reaffirmed Interchangeable Limits A2 (revised from Rs. 133.88 crore) Srichaitanya Chlorides Pvt Ltd FBL BB 101.5 Reaffirmed The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton TL Fac * B+ 1372.3 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd * Rated amounts enhanced by Rs.8.00 crore The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton LT FB Fac B+ 905 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Long -term non-FB Fac B+ 20 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B+ 134 Reaffirmed Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 80 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 