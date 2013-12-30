Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agroflex Reinforce Inc ST Non-Fund Based A4 50 Reaffirmed
Bombay Minerals Ltd Non-FBL A4 10 Assigned
Everflow Petrofils Ltd ST: LOC/Buyers' Credit A4 237.5 Assigned
Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac A2 2573.2 Reaffirmed
(Fund Based)
Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac A2 1253.4 Reaffirmed
(Non-Fund Based)
Inter Gold Gems Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based and A2 655 Reaffirmed
Non-FBL* (SO)
Mohit Industries Ltd EPC/PCFC/FBP A4+ 60 Assigned
Mohit Industries Ltd BG A4+ 22.5 Assigned
Nahar Industrial Enterprises Non-FBL A2+ 750 Assigned
Ltd
Nezone Strips Ltd NFBL - LOC A3+ 250 Revised from
A3
Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - BG@ A3+ 30 Revised from
A3
@One way intechangeablity from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit limit upto Rs 3.00 crore
Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A3+ 11.4 Revised from
Contrac limit A3
Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - LOC (LC)# A3+ 190 Upgraded from
A3
#One way intechangeablity from Fund Based Working Capital (FBWC) limit to
Letter of Credit limit upto 50% of FBWC.
Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - BG (BG)# A3+ 80 Upgraded from
A3
^ SLC can be used as Fund Based or Non Fund Based limit depending on requirement
Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A3+ 16.6 Upgraded from
Contract / A3
Derivative
Patil Brothers ST, NFBL - BG A4 2 Assigned
Penta Gold Pvt Ltd Sub-limit against SIP A4 Assigned
with job workers
(within FBWC limit) (
Penta Gold Pvt Ltd Metal Gold Loan A4 Assigned
(within FBWC limit)
Penta Gold Pvt Ltd BG A4 Assigned
Premco Rail Engineers Ltd LOC A3 250* Reaffirmed
*sublimit of the Bank Guarantee
Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt ST Non-FBL A2 4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Scintillating Jewellery fund based Bk Fac A4+ 600 Suspended
Shyam Industries ST: Fund Based and A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Non-Fund Based Limits
Singh Transporters NFBL A3 50 Assigned
Solloyd Engineering NFBL A1 200 Reassigned
Technologies Ltd
Spice Islands Apparels Ltd FBL: ST scale A4 60 Assigned
Spice Islands Apparels Ltd Non-FBL: ST scale A4 2 Assigned
Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 17.5 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Housing And Urban Development Fixed Deposits MAA 12394.5 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abw Infrastructure Ltd TL D 1169.4 Suspended
Abw Infrastructure Ltd overdraft Fac D 60 Suspended
Abw Infrastructure Ltd non-FBL D 330.6 Suspended
Agroflex Reinforce Inc LT Fund Based B+ 15 Downgraded
from
BB-
Bombay Minerals Ltd Existing FB Limits BBB- 100 Assigned
Bombay Minerals Ltd Proposed FB Limits BBB- 100 Assigned
Everflow Petrofils Ltd LT: CC facility B+ 142.5 Assigned
Golden Tree Hotels Pvt. Ltd. TL D 240 Withdrawn
Granules India Ltd LT Loans BBB 13.8 Reaffirmed
Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB 66 Reaffirmed
(Fund Based)*
* The facilities are sub-limits of company?s Fund & Non-Fund Facilities
Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB 50 Reaffirmed
(Non-Fund Based)*
* The facilities are sub-limits of company?s Fund & Non-Fund Facilities
Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB 126.4 Reaffirmed
(Non-Fund Based)
Hotel Polo Towers Pvt Ltd TL BB 184 Reaffirmed
Housing And Urban Development HB Series XVII AA Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Housing And Urban Development HB Series XVIII AA Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Housing And Urban Development HB Series XIX AA Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Housing And Urban Development HB Series XXXVII AA 6320 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Housing And Urban Development SD I (2006) AA Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Housing And Urban Development SD II (2006) AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Housing And Urban Development HB Series XXXIX AA 1770 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Housing And Urban Development HB Series 01 (FY AA 1892 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd 2006-07)
Housing And Urban Development HB Series 02 (FY AA 4513 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd 2006-07)
Hyderabad Food Products Pvt TL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Hyderabad Food Products Pvt Fund based - CC B- 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Inckah Infrastructure TL B 5 Suspended
Technologies (P) Ltd
Inckah Infrastructure FBL B 30 Suspended
Technologies (P) Ltd
Inckah Infrastructure non-FBL B 35 Suspended
Technologies (P) Ltd
Inter Gold Gems Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Iqu Power Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 185 Suspended
Leo Muthu Educational Trust LT - TL Fac BB+ 150 upgraded from
BB
Lic Nomura Mutual Fund Asset Capital Protection AAA Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd Oriented Fund - mfs (SO)
Series 1
Mastech Technologies Pvt Ltd FB Fac - Cash Credi D 57.5 Assigned
Mastech Technologies Pvt Ltd FB Fac - TL D 21.8 Assigned
Mastech Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac D 112.7 Assigned
Mastech Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac D 8 Assigned
Mohit Industries Ltd TL BB+ 581.8 Suspended
Mohit Industries Ltd CC BB+ 468 Suspended
Mohit Industries Ltd SLC BB+ 35 Suspended
Nahar Industrial Enterprises FBL BBB+ 13960 Assigned
Ltd
National Oxygen Ltd TL facility D 124.4 Revised from
BB
National Oxygen Ltd Fund based facility D 15 Revised from
BB
National Oxygen Ltd Non-fund based D 22.5 Revised from
facility BB
Neogal Power Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 186.4 Suspended
Nezone Strips Ltd FBL -TL BBB 73.7 Revised from
BBB-
Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - CC# BBB 650 Revised from
BBB-
#One way intechangeablity from Fund Based Working Capital (FBWC)
limit to Letter of Credit limit upto 50% of FBWC.
Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB 50 Revised from
Credit* BBB-
*Standby Line of Credit can be used as fund based or non-fund based limit as per requirement
Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - TL (TL)* BBB 176 Upgraded from
BBB-
*TL limit has a sublimit of Rs. 4 crore towards LC for capex
Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - CC (CC)** BBB 700 Upgraded from
BBB-
** CC limit includes a sub-limit of Rs. 2 crore towards EPC/FBD/PCFC;
One way inter-changeability from CC to LC limit up to Rs. 35 crore;
and inter-changeability from LC to CC limit to the extent of Rs. 10 crore
Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB 50 Upgraded from
Credit BBB-
Orb Energy Pvt Ltd Senior TL - NCD# B 65 Assigned
# the issue is proposed
Pandit Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan BB- 456 Revised to
BB
Pandit Automotive Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 520 Revised to
BB
Patil Brothers LT, FBL - CC BB- 50 Assigned
Penta Gold Pvt Ltd FBWC B+ 80 Assigned
