Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agroflex Reinforce Inc ST Non-Fund Based A4 50 Reaffirmed Bombay Minerals Ltd Non-FBL A4 10 Assigned Everflow Petrofils Ltd ST: LOC/Buyers' Credit A4 237.5 Assigned Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac A2 2573.2 Reaffirmed (Fund Based) Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac A2 1253.4 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Inter Gold Gems Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based and A2 655 Reaffirmed Non-FBL* (SO) Mohit Industries Ltd EPC/PCFC/FBP A4+ 60 Assigned Mohit Industries Ltd BG A4+ 22.5 Assigned Nahar Industrial Enterprises Non-FBL A2+ 750 Assigned Ltd Nezone Strips Ltd NFBL - LOC A3+ 250 Revised from A3 Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - BG@ A3+ 30 Revised from A3 @One way intechangeablity from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit limit upto Rs 3.00 crore Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A3+ 11.4 Revised from Contrac limit A3 Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - LOC (LC)# A3+ 190 Upgraded from A3 #One way intechangeablity from Fund Based Working Capital (FBWC) limit to Letter of Credit limit upto 50% of FBWC. Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - BG (BG)# A3+ 80 Upgraded from A3 ^ SLC can be used as Fund Based or Non Fund Based limit depending on requirement Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A3+ 16.6 Upgraded from Contract / A3 Derivative Patil Brothers ST, NFBL - BG A4 2 Assigned Penta Gold Pvt Ltd Sub-limit against SIP A4 Assigned with job workers (within FBWC limit) ( Penta Gold Pvt Ltd Metal Gold Loan A4 Assigned (within FBWC limit) Penta Gold Pvt Ltd BG A4 Assigned Premco Rail Engineers Ltd LOC A3 250* Reaffirmed *sublimit of the Bank Guarantee Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt ST Non-FBL A2 4 Reaffirmed Ltd Scintillating Jewellery fund based Bk Fac A4+ 600 Suspended Shyam Industries ST: Fund Based and A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Non-Fund Based Limits Singh Transporters NFBL A3 50 Assigned Solloyd Engineering NFBL A1 200 Reassigned Technologies Ltd Spice Islands Apparels Ltd FBL: ST scale A4 60 Assigned Spice Islands Apparels Ltd Non-FBL: ST scale A4 2 Assigned Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 17.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing And Urban Development Fixed Deposits MAA 12394.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abw Infrastructure Ltd TL D 1169.4 Suspended Abw Infrastructure Ltd overdraft Fac D 60 Suspended Abw Infrastructure Ltd non-FBL D 330.6 Suspended Agroflex Reinforce Inc LT Fund Based B+ 15 Downgraded from BB- Bombay Minerals Ltd Existing FB Limits BBB- 100 Assigned Bombay Minerals Ltd Proposed FB Limits BBB- 100 Assigned Everflow Petrofils Ltd LT: CC facility B+ 142.5 Assigned Golden Tree Hotels Pvt. Ltd. TL D 240 Withdrawn Granules India Ltd LT Loans BBB 13.8 Reaffirmed Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB 66 Reaffirmed (Fund Based)* * The facilities are sub-limits of company?s Fund & Non-Fund Facilities Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB 50 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based)* * The facilities are sub-limits of company?s Fund & Non-Fund Facilities Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB 126.4 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Hotel Polo Towers Pvt Ltd TL BB 184 Reaffirmed Housing And Urban Development HB Series XVII AA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development HB Series XVIII AA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development HB Series XIX AA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development HB Series XXXVII AA 6320 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development SD I (2006) AA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development SD II (2006) AA 5000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development HB Series XXXIX AA 1770 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development HB Series 01 (FY AA 1892 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd 2006-07) Housing And Urban Development HB Series 02 (FY AA 4513 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd 2006-07) Hyderabad Food Products Pvt TL B- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Hyderabad Food Products Pvt Fund based - CC B- 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Inckah Infrastructure TL B 5 Suspended Technologies (P) Ltd Inckah Infrastructure FBL B 30 Suspended Technologies (P) Ltd Inckah Infrastructure non-FBL B 35 Suspended Technologies (P) Ltd Inter Gold Gems Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed (SO) Iqu Power Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 185 Suspended Leo Muthu Educational Trust LT - TL Fac BB+ 150 upgraded from BB Lic Nomura Mutual Fund Asset Capital Protection AAA Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Oriented Fund - mfs (SO) Series 1 Mastech Technologies Pvt Ltd FB Fac - Cash Credi D 57.5 Assigned Mastech Technologies Pvt Ltd FB Fac - TL D 21.8 Assigned Mastech Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac D 112.7 Assigned Mastech Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac D 8 Assigned Mohit Industries Ltd TL BB+ 581.8 Suspended Mohit Industries Ltd CC BB+ 468 Suspended Mohit Industries Ltd SLC BB+ 35 Suspended Nahar Industrial Enterprises FBL BBB+ 13960 Assigned Ltd National Oxygen Ltd TL facility D 124.4 Revised from BB National Oxygen Ltd Fund based facility D 15 Revised from BB National Oxygen Ltd Non-fund based D 22.5 Revised from facility BB Neogal Power Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 186.4 Suspended Nezone Strips Ltd FBL -TL BBB 73.7 Revised from BBB- Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - CC# BBB 650 Revised from BBB- #One way intechangeablity from Fund Based Working Capital (FBWC) limit to Letter of Credit limit upto 50% of FBWC. Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB 50 Revised from Credit* BBB- *Standby Line of Credit can be used as fund based or non-fund based limit as per requirement Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - TL (TL)* BBB 176 Upgraded from BBB- *TL limit has a sublimit of Rs. 4 crore towards LC for capex Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - CC (CC)** BBB 700 Upgraded from BBB- ** CC limit includes a sub-limit of Rs. 2 crore towards EPC/FBD/PCFC; One way inter-changeability from CC to LC limit up to Rs. 35 crore; and inter-changeability from LC to CC limit to the extent of Rs. 10 crore Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB 50 Upgraded from Credit BBB- Orb Energy Pvt Ltd Senior TL - NCD# B 65 Assigned # the issue is proposed Pandit Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan BB- 456 Revised to BB Pandit Automotive Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 520 Revised to BB Patil Brothers LT, FBL - CC BB- 50 Assigned Penta Gold Pvt Ltd FBWC B+ 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 