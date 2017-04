Dec 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd ST, FB Fac A2 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd ST, FB/ non-FB Fac A2 Reaffirmed Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd BG A4 100 Reaffirmed Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd LOC (DP/DA upto 90 A4 30 Reaffirmed days)* *sublimit of Inland Bank Guarantee Green City Ceramic Non Fund Based- BG A4 7 Reaffirmed R.B Cars Pvt Ltd BG A4 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.00 Crore) Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 5 Reaffirmed Reliance Commodities Ltd ST Non Fund Based Bk A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Lines Reliance Securities Ltd ST Non Fund Based Bk A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Lines SRS Meditech Ltd LOC Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed SRS Meditech Ltd LOC Fac (Proposed) A4 20 Assigned Sudarshan Chemical Industries NFBL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Sudarshan Europe B.V FBF A1(SO) 4 Withdrawn Timco Steel Company Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Trinethra Superretail Pvt Ltd ST, FB/ non-FB Fac A2 905 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 65.00 crore Varun Castings Pvt Ltd NFBF A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Solar Technologies TL BB- 1490 Suspended (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Adinath Silks Ltd LT FBL BB 200 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 17.00 crore Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LT, TL BBB+ upgraded from BBB Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ upgraded from BBB Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd TL B+ 13.5 upgraded from B Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd CC B+ 150 upgraded from B Amar Ginning Factory LT-FBL - CC B+ 67.5 Suspended Arihant Wheels And Cycles Pvt FBL D 67.4 Revised from Ltd B- Aswani Developers Fund based-CC BB 250 Reaffirmed Bohra Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non-FBL BB-/ 1000 Reaffirmed (LC)* A4 Note*: Includes sub-limit of Buyers Credit of Rs. 50.00 crore, Cash Credit (fund based) of Rs. 61.90 crore, Letter of Credit of Rs. 40.00 crore and Working Capital D Bohra Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB-/ 500 Reaffirmed A4 Controls & Schematics Ltd FBL B+ 40 Downgraded from BB- Controls & Schematics Ltd TL B+ 0.6 Assigned Controls & Schematics Ltd Non-FBL B+ 120 Downgraded from BB- Controls & Schematics Ltd Proposed Limits B+ / 4 Assigned A4 Dhanlaxmi Industries CC B 68 Assigned Fjm Cylinders Pvt Ltd TL BB 607.5 Reaffirmed Fjm Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC BB 75 Reaffirmed Green City Ceramic Fund Based- TL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Green City Ceramic Fund Based- Car Loan B+ 0.6 Reaffirmed Green City Ceramic Fund Based- CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) Khazanchi Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B+ 102 Revised from BB- Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD AA+ 5000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated debt AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated debt AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated debt AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated debt AA+ 250 Reaffirmed programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD AA+ 8000 Withdrawn Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD AA+ 8000 Withdrawn Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD AA+ 8000 Withdrawn Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD AA+ 8000 Withdrawn Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD AA+ 10000 Withdrawn Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD AA+ 10000 Withdrawn Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC and TL from Bks AA+ 63910 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty linked PP- MLD 1000 Reaffirmed Debentures AA+ Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty linked PP- MLD 1500 Reaffirmed Debentures AA+ Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty linked PP- MLD 1500 Reaffirmed Debentures AA+ Mamta Transformer Pvt. Ltd. FBL - LT B 45 Assigned Mamta Transformer Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL - LT B 35 Assigned Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 225 upgraded from B- (enhanced from Rs. 17.00 CR Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based B+ 225 upgraded from B- (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 CR Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd TL B+ 123 upgraded from B- (enhanced from Rs. 14.00 CR R.B Cars Pvt Ltd Fund Based LT Limits BB 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.83 Crore) Rainbow Rice Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 480 Revised from B+ Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd CC B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd EPC/FCPC/FBP/FBD/FCBD B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from 8.75 cr) Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd Export Gold Card B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from 1.75 cr) Shree Khodiyar Oil Industries CC B 130 Reaffirmed Shree Khodiyar Oil Industries Proposed Limits B 20 Assigned Shri Agrawal Educational And LT: FBL B+ 240 Assigned Cultural Society Enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore Shri Sai Jewels Pvt Ltd LT/ST, FB Fac D 488 Reaffirmed SRS Meditech Ltd TL B+ 85.7 Reaffirmed (Previous Year Rs. 9.91 Crore) SRS Meditech Ltd CC Fac B+ 80 Reaffirmed Sudarshan Chemical Industries TL A 2488.5 Downgraded Ltd from A- Sudarshan Chemical Industries FBL A 1850 Downgraded Ltd from A- Timco Steel Company FBL/ TL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Trinethra Superretail Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB+ 691.1 Upgraded from BBB Enhanced from Rs. 31.50 crore Varun Castings Pvt Ltd FBF B+ 40 Suspended Varun Jewels Pvt Ltd LT/ST, FB Fac D 1458 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)