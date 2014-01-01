Jan 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 31, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Cleantech Solutions Ltd NFBL A3 600 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 81.40 crore) Alakh Advertising & Publicity ST, non-FB working A4+ 34 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd capital Fac Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Limits (rated on ST scale) Desai Brothers Ltd ST, non-FBL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Manubhai Mangaldas Securities ST Non-Fund based Bk A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd lines Ogun Steels Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 60 Reaffirmed facility Raunaq Automotive Components NFBL A3 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt ST Non-FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic ST Non-FBL A2 5 Reaffirmed Hospital Pvt Ltd Sri Laxmi Saw Mill Non-FB Fac A4 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00) Sunark Aluminium Industries Proposed ST FB Fac A4 20 Revised from Pvt Ltd D (previously rated as sanctioned short-term fund based facility - which has been fully repaid) Sunark Aluminium Industries Proposed ST non-FB A4 20 Revised from Pvt Ltd Fac D (previously rated as sanctioned short term non-fund based facility - which has been closed) Tata Capital Financial ST Loans A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Tata Capital Financial ST Debt programme A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd The Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt / CP Programme A1+ 10000 Assigned / Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 500 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Cleantech Solutions Ltd FBL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 173.60 crore including unallocated limits) Acme Telecom Assets Ltd TL BBB- 550.2 Revised from BB+ (earlier Rs. 181.30 crore including unallocated term loans) Alakh Advertising & Publicity LT, FB working BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd capital Fac Bharti Airtel Ltd TL AA+ 46000 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital AA+ 22500 Reaffirmed Limits (rated on LT scale) Bharti Airtel Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Reaffirmed Durairaj Mills Ltd TL D 377.7 Assigned Durairaj Mills Ltd LT - FB Fac D 150 Assigned Durairaj Mills Ltd ST- Non-FB Fac D 50 Assigned Durairaj Mills Ltd LT / ST unallocated D 22.3 Assigned Fac Krishna Ginning Pressing And LT fund based-CC B 50 Assigned Oil Industries Krishna Ginning Pressing And LT fund based-TL B 18 Assigned Oil Industries Noble Industries FBL - OCC C 60 Assigned Noble Industries FBL - MTL C 99.2 Assigned Noble Industries Unallocated C 0.8 Assigned Ogun Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based facility C 70 Revised from B Pnb Housing Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 9000 Assigned Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd CC BB 200 Assigned Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd TL BB 20 Assigned Raunaq Automotive Components CC BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Raunaq Automotive Components TL BBB- 176.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt LT FBL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Ltd Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic TL BBB 136.6 Reaffirmed Hospital Pvt Ltd Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic LT FBL BBB 4 Reaffirmed Hospital Pvt Ltd Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic Proposed BBB 84.9 Reaffirmed Hospital Pvt Ltd Shri Prabhulingeshwar Sugars FBL D 972 Revised from And Chemicals Ltd B- Shri Prabhulingeshwar Sugars Unallocated D 2.8 Revised from And Chemicals Ltd B- Sri Laxmi Saw Mill FB Fac BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sunark Aluminium Industries Proposed LT loan Fac C- 42.6 Revised from Pvt Ltd D (previously rated as sanctioned long term loan facility - which has been fully repaid) Sunark Aluminium Industries LT fund based D 2.5 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) facility Sunark Aluminium Industries ST fund based D 12.5 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) facility Tata Capital Financial NCD AA+ 6050.2 Assigned Services Ltd Tata Capital Financial NCD AA+ 5000 Assigned Services Ltd Tata Capital Financial NCD AA+ 475850 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Tata Capital Financial Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Tata Capital Financial LT Loans* AA+ 80650 Reaffirmed Services Ltd *Includes an amount of Rs. 1,940 crore which is interchangeable between long term fund based limits and long term loans Tata Capital Financial CC* AA+ 77750^ Reaffirmed Services Ltd *Includes an amount of Rs. 1,940 crore which is interchangeable between long term fund based limits and long term loans,^ Includes Rs. 700 crore limits which are interchangeable between long term loans fund based limits and long term non fund based limits Tata Capital Financial LT NFBL AA+ 7000^ Reaffirmed Services Ltd Tirupathi Nonwoven Pvt Ltd LT B- 39.4 Suspended Tirupathi Nonwoven Pvt Ltd LT fund based working B- 30 Suspended capital Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.