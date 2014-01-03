Jan 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cosmo Ceramic BG A4 11.2 Reaffirmed Dhanuka Agritech Ltd NFBL A1+ 500 Upgraded from A1 Florens Footwear Industries NFBL A4 15 Assigned Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd FB Limits A4+ 1724 Reaffirmed Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 191.1 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 25.11 crore Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3 30 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 6.50 crore Laxmi Exports ST Fund Based - A4 60 Assigned Packing credit/FBP/FBD Laxmi Exports Unallocated Limit A4 2 Assigned Raman Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Siporex India Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cosmo Ceramic TL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Cosmo Ceramic CC Limit BB- 30 Reaffirmed Dhanuka Agritech Ltd FBL A+ 500 Upgraded from A Florens Footwear Industries FBL B+ 50 Assigned Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd TL BB 76 Reaffirmed Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB 100 Reaffirmed Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 91.5 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 15.30 crore Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 195.1 Reaffirmed enhanced from 14.73 crore Madhav Oil Industries Fund Based- TL I B+ 25 Reaffirmed Madhav Oil Industries Fund Based- TL II B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed Madhav Oil Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Mahadevi Cotton Industries CC Limits B 70 Reaffirmed Manappuram Health Care Ltd TL Fac BB 26.9 Downgraded from BB+ Manappuram Health Care Ltd FB Fac BB 30 Downgraded from BB+ Manappuram Health Care Ltd Proposed FB Fac BB 293 Downgraded from BB+ Peninsula Land Ltd Proposed NCD programme A 2000 Assigned Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd NFBL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed /A4+ Raman Ispat Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits B+ 10 Assigned Raman Ispat Pvt Ltd TL B+ 5 Assigned Siporex India Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 989.6 Reaffirmed Siporex India Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 275 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)