Jan 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cosmo Ceramic BG A4 11.2 Reaffirmed
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd NFBL A1+ 500 Upgraded
from
A1
Florens Footwear Industries NFBL A4 15 Assigned
Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd FB Limits A4+ 1724 Reaffirmed
Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 191.1 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs. 25.11 crore
Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3 30 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs. 6.50 crore
Laxmi Exports ST Fund Based - A4 60 Assigned
Packing credit/FBP/FBD
Laxmi Exports Unallocated Limit A4 2 Assigned
Raman Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Siporex India Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 40 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cosmo Ceramic TL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Cosmo Ceramic CC Limit BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd FBL A+ 500 Upgraded
from
A
Florens Footwear Industries FBL B+ 50 Assigned
Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd TL BB 76 Reaffirmed
Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB 100 Reaffirmed
Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 91.5 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs. 15.30 crore
Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 195.1 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 14.73 crore
Madhav Oil Industries Fund Based- TL I B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Madhav Oil Industries Fund Based- TL II B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed
Madhav Oil Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed
Mahadevi Cotton Industries CC Limits B 70 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Health Care Ltd TL Fac BB 26.9 Downgraded
from
BB+
Manappuram Health Care Ltd FB Fac BB 30 Downgraded
from
BB+
Manappuram Health Care Ltd Proposed FB Fac BB 293 Downgraded
from
BB+
Peninsula Land Ltd Proposed NCD programme A 2000 Assigned
Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd NFBL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
/A4+
Raman Ispat Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits B+ 10 Assigned
Raman Ispat Pvt Ltd TL B+ 5 Assigned
Siporex India Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 989.6 Reaffirmed
Siporex India Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 275 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)