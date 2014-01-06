Jan 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bait Al Tamur NFBL A4+ 110 Suspended Hexa Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 6 Reaffirmed Magna Projects Pvt Ltd Non FBL- LOC A3 Withdrawn Magna Projects Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A3 Withdrawn Mitter Fasteners Non-FB Limits A4 17 Reaffirmed Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd BG A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Sidharth Papers Ltd Non Fund Based A3 162 Revised Working Capital Limits from A3+ (reduced from 16.75 Cr) Skymax Ceramic BG A4 8 Reaffirmed Tata Global Beverages Ltd ST Debt (including CP) A1+ 3900 Assigned (enhanced from 315 Cr) Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd ST fund based A4 110 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 120 Reaffirmed Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd ST Non-fund based A4 110 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Unicare Emergency Equipment ST: Non-FB limits A4 39.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unicare Emergency Equipment ST: FB limits A4 23 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vijaya Industries Off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned projects * * Solar Thermal Winmax Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 15 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bait Al Tamur FBL BB+ 225 Suspended Cholamandalam Investment And PTC AAA 4487.5 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd (SO)! ! indicates that the rating assigned is conditional DSL Hydrowatt Ltd TL BB 250 Assigned Ei Technologies Pvt Ltd TL BBB 62 Upgraded from BB+ (reduced from Rs 8.50 Crore) EI Technologies Pvt Ltd CC BBB 40 Upgraded from BB+ (enhanced from Rs.2.00 crore) EI Technologies Pvt Ltd BG (Proposed) BBB 95.5 Assigned EI Technologies Pvt Ltd BG BBB/ 7.5 Reassigned A4+ Hexa Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Hexa Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 24.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 4.20 Cr.) Hexa Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Jr Recreation Clubs And TL BB+ 900.7 Reaffirmed Resorts Ltd Kirtilal M Shah FBL B+ / 1100 Revised from A4 B+ Reaffirmed Magna Projects Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Mitter Fasteners FBL B+ 175.1 Revised from BB- Sauri Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Shanthi Hospital And Research FBL B+ 94.8 Revised from Center Pvt Ltd BB- (reduced from Rs10.18 crore) Shree Shivam Cotton Industries CC B 40 Reaffirmed Shree Shivam Cotton Industries Proposed Limits B 12.3 Reaffirmed Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd CC BB 152.5 Reaffirmed Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd TL BB 51.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Sidharth Papers Ltd TL BBB- 321 Revised from BBB (reduced from 47.55 Cr) Sidharth Papers Ltd Fund Based Working BBB- 735 Revised from Capital Limits BBB (enhanced from 57.5 Cr) Skymax Ceramic CC Limits B 25 Revised from B+ Skymax Ceramic TL Limits B 45.4 Revised from B+ Sri Laxmi Revanth Rice FBL B- 51.1 Revised from Industries D Sri Laxmi Revanth Rice Unallocated Limits B- 12.4 Revised from Industries D Sundaram Finance Ltd PTC AAA 4071.2 Assigned (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd TL facility A+ 350 Assigned (SO) Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd TL Fac B+ 981.2 Reaffirmed Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 400 Reaffirmed Unicare Emergency Equipment LT: FB limits BB 77.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 4.25 crore) Vaishnavi Cotton Industries CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Viramgam Mahesana Project Ltd Bk lines A+ 358.2 Suspended (SO) Winmax Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 45 Assigned Winmax Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 52.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 