Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABT Ltd ST non-fund based Fac A4+ 152 Suspended Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 78.3 Assigned Balaji Coal Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 400 Reaffirmed Devi Marine Food Exports Pvt FB Fac (ST) A4 250 Assigned / Ltd Reaffirmed Devi Marine Food Exports Pvt Non - FB Fac (ST) A4 17.5 Assigned / Ltd Reaffirmed Fertichem Cotspin Ltd NFBL A4 42 Reaffirmed Gowthami Spintex (India) Ltd NFBL A4 17.2 Reaffirmed Imcola (Exports) Ltd ST, Export Packing A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Credit (SO) Imcola (Exports) Ltd ST, NFBL* A2+ 797.8 Reaffirmed (SO) *Fully interchangeable between fund based and non fund based Kader Exports Pvt FB Fac (ST) A4 267.5 Reaffirmed Kader Exports Pvt Non - FB Fac (ST) A4 15 Reaffirmed Kader Investment And Trading FB Fac (ST) A4 60 Assigned / Company Pvt Ltd Reaffirmed Kader Investment And Trading Non - FB Fac (ST) A4 5 Assigned / Company Pvt Ltd Reaffirmed Kader Investment And Trading Non - FB Fac (ST) - A4 Assigned / Company Pvt Ltd Sub limit Reaffirmed Kajaria Ceramics Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 1400 Upgraded from A1 Kajaria Ceramics Ltd Unsecured Loans A1+ 400 Upgraded from A1 Kone Elevator India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Krrish Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Standby line of A4 6* Assigned Credit *proposed limits M/S Sri Enterprises FBL - UBD/UBDP A4 Reaffirmed M/S Sri Enterprises FBL - Packing A4 Reaffirmed Credit/FDBP M/S Sri Enterprises Non-FBL - LOC A4 Reaffirmed M/S Sri Enterprises FBL - Letter of A4 Reaffirmed Comfort/Buyers M/S Sri Enterprises Non-FBL - Letter Of A4 Reaffirmed Guarantee Marvelous Engineers Pvt Ltd ST, Fund based A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Matrix Ceramic BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd NFBL A1 350 Reaffirmed Pyramid Plastics ST - Fund Based A2 55 Reaffirmed Pyramid Plastics ST - Non-Fund Based A2 125 Reaffirmed Pyramid Plastics ST - Fund Based A2 55 Reaffirmed Pyramid Plastics ST - Non-Fund Based A2 125 Reaffirmed Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1(SO 300 Assigned Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1(SO) 300 Assigned Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 1800 Reaffirmed / (SO) Assigned Rashmi Sponge Iron & Power non-FB Fac A4 220 Suspended Industries Ltd. Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A+ 1180 Reaffirmed (SO) Siddheshwari Paper Udyog Ltd Non Fund Based A3 42.5 Revised from Working Capital Limits A3+ Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based and A4 345 Assigned NFBL*#^ *The total utilisation of fund based limits should not exceed Rs 14.50 crore at any point of usage # The total utilisation of non fund based limits should not exceed Rs 11.00 crore at any point of usage ^The total utilisation of fund based and non fund based limits should not exceed Rs 25.50 crore at any point of usage Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST NFBL#^ A4 110 Reaffirmed # The total utilisation of non fund based limits should not exceed Rs 11.00 crore at any point of usage ^ The total utilisation of fund based and non fund based limits should not exceed Rs 25.50 crore at any point of usage Winsome Yarns Ltd ST FBL D 1660 Reaffirmed Universal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB Fac (ST) A4 80 Assigned / Reaffirmed Universal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB Fac (short A4 Assigned / assigned/reaffirmed Reaffirmed -term) - sub-limit Universal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (ST) A4 51 Assigned / Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABT Ltd TL BB+ 444 Suspended ABT Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 115 Suspended Alstom Transport India NFBL* A- 1700 Assigned * Based on guarantee extended by Alstom Holdings (100% subsidiary of Alstom SA) Alstom Transport India NFBL BBB 300 Assigned Alstom Transport India NFBL@ BBB+ 1500 Assigned @ Based on Letter of Comfort issued by Alstom Holdings (100% subsidiary of Alstom SA) Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd LT / ST unallocated B+ / 116.7 Assigned A4 Avadh Cotex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 130 Assigned Avadh Cotex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 130 Assigned Balaji Coal Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Cochin Bridge Infrastructure TL BBB 138.1 Revised from Co. Ltd (SO) A-(SO) Curo India Pvt Ltd LT fund based Fac BB 650 Suspended Devi Marine Food Exports Pvt FB Fac (LT) BB 180 Assigned / Ltd Reaffirmed Dhillon Kool Drinks & FB/Non-FBL BBB 208 * Reaffirmed Beverages Pvt. Ltd (SO) * Includes non-fund based sub-limit of Rs. 7 crore Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt TL BBB 376.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt FBL BBB 850 Reaffirmed Ltd Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt Non-FBL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Fertichem Cotspin Ltd FBL B 968 Reaffirmed Gowthami Spintex (India) Ltd FBL B 282.8 Reaffirmed Guranditta Mal Mohan Lal FB Fac B 122 Reaffirmed Guranditta Mal Mohan Lal Proposed (Unallocated B 28 Reaffirmed Limits) Guranditta Mal Mohan Lal FB Fac B 122 Reaffirmed Guranditta Mal Mohan Lal Proposed (Unallocated B 28 Reaffirmed Limits) High End Infratech Pvt. Ltd FB Limit- Proposed TL B+ 350 Assigned HIM Teknoforge Bk Fac BB+ / 1075 Suspended A4+ HI-Tech Frozen Facilities Pvt FBL (TL) D 53.1 Assigned Ltd HI-Tech Frozen Facilities Pvt FBL (CC) D 50 Assigned Ltd HI-Tech Frozen Facilities Pvt FBL (Proposed Limits) D 14.9 Assigned Ltd India Shelter Finance LT Bk Fac BBB- 1500 Assigned Corporation Ltd Jainam Cables (India) Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 100 Reaffirmed Jainam Cables (India) Pvt Ltd TL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Jainam Cables (India) Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 100 Reaffirmed Jainam Cables (India) Pvt Ltd TL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Jill Mill Non-Woven Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 35.4 Reaffirmed Jill Mill Non-Woven Pvt Ltd FBL - Cash Credi B+ 40 Reaffirmed Kader Exports Pvt TL Fac BB 21.3 Reaffirmed Kader Exports Pvt FB Fac BB 140 Reaffirmed Kader Investment And Trading FB Fac (LT) BB 80 Assigned / Company Pvt Ltd Reaffirmed Kajaria Ceramics Ltd FBL A+ 1500 Upgraded from A Kajaria Ceramics Ltd TL A+ 460 Upgraded from A Kone Elevator India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac AA+ 2500 Affirmed /Assigned Krrish Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB- 30 Assigned Krrish Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC BB- 44** Assigned ** includes Rs. 1.75 crore proposed limit Krrish Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG BB- 30* Assigned *proposed limits L&T Krishnagiri Thopur Toll TL A 3174.8 Reaffirmed Road Ltd L&T Krishnagiri Walajahpet TL BBB 10277.5 Reaffirmed Tollway Ltd L&T Krishnagiri Walajahpet Non-FB Fac BBB 830.8 Reaffirmed Tollway Ltd L&T Western Andhra Tollways TL A 2615.7 Reaffirmed Ltd M/S Sri Enterprises FBL - CC BB- Reaffirmed Manmeet Ispat Pvt. Ltd. FB Fac B 55 Suspended Marvelous Engineers Pvt Ltd LT, TL B+ 4.4 Revised from BB- Marvelous Engineers Pvt Ltd LT, CC B+ 22.5 Revised from BB- Matrix Ceramic CC Facility B+ 45 Revised from BB- Mid India Creations LT FBL B+ 800 Assigned Mid India Creations LT FBL B+ 800 Assigned Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd FBL A 2650 Reaffirmed Mpg Realty Pvt Ltd TL BB 700 Reaffirmed Murlidhar Tex Prints Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL I B 9.1 Assigned Murlidhar Tex Prints Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL II B 51.7 Assigned Murlidhar Tex Prints Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B 25 Assigned Nachas Wind Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB- 70 Assigned Omax Autos Ltd TL & working capital BBB+ 2500 Suspended Fac / A2+ Pyramid Plastics LT - TL BBB 6 Reaffirmed Pyramid Plastics LT - Fund Based BBB 50 Reaffirmed Pyramid Plastics LT - TL BBB 6 Reaffirmed Pyramid Plastics LT - Fund Based BBB 50* Reaffirmed Ramco Systems Ltd LT Loans / FB Fac A- 500 Reaffirmed (SO) Ramco Systems Ltd LT / ST Non-FB Fac A- 155 Reaffirmed (SO) Ramco Systems Ltd LT Loans / FB Fac A- 500 Reaffirmed (SO) Ramco Systems Ltd LT / ST Non- FB Fac A- 155 Reaffirmed (SO) Ramco Systems Ltd LT Loans A+ 1300 Assigned (SO) Reduced from Rs. 180.0 crore Ramco Systems Ltd LT Loans A+ 1300 Assigned (SO) Rashmi Sponge Iron & Power FB Fac B 430 Suspended Industries Ltd. Ridhi Sidhi Overseas FB Fac B 76.5 Reaffirmed Shanker International Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 50 Reaffirmed Shanker International Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac B 295 Reaffirmed Shanker International Pvt Ltd Proposed (Unallocated B 105 Reaffirmed Limits) Sharda Timber Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 40 Reaffirmed Sharda Timber Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac B 250 Reaffirmed Sharda Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed (Unallocated B 60 Reaffirmed Limits) Siddheshwari Paper Udyog Ltd TL BBB- 223 Revised from BBB Siddheshwari Paper Udyog Ltd Fund Based Working BBB- 200 Revised from Capital Limits BBB Sunil Garg & Co. Bk limits C 100 Suspended Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT FBL*^ BB 40 Reaffirmed *The total utilisation of fund based limits should not exceed Rs 14.50 crore at any point of usage ^The total utilisation of fund based and non fund based limits should not exceed Rs 25.50 crore at any point of usage Universal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) BB 210 Assigned / Reaffirmed Winsome Yarns Ltd TL D 3140 Reaffirmed Wizertech Informatics Pvt Ltd proposed working BB 100 Suspended capital Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)