Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABT Ltd ST non-fund based Fac A4+ 152 Suspended
Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 78.3 Assigned
Balaji Coal Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 400 Reaffirmed
Devi Marine Food Exports Pvt FB Fac (ST) A4 250 Assigned /
Ltd Reaffirmed
Devi Marine Food Exports Pvt Non - FB Fac (ST) A4 17.5 Assigned /
Ltd Reaffirmed
Fertichem Cotspin Ltd NFBL A4 42 Reaffirmed
Gowthami Spintex (India) Ltd NFBL A4 17.2 Reaffirmed
Imcola (Exports) Ltd ST, Export Packing A2+ 300 Reaffirmed
Credit (SO)
Imcola (Exports) Ltd ST, NFBL* A2+ 797.8 Reaffirmed
(SO)
*Fully interchangeable between fund based and non fund based
Kader Exports Pvt FB Fac (ST) A4 267.5 Reaffirmed
Kader Exports Pvt Non - FB Fac (ST) A4 15 Reaffirmed
Kader Investment And Trading FB Fac (ST) A4 60 Assigned /
Company Pvt Ltd Reaffirmed
Kader Investment And Trading Non - FB Fac (ST) A4 5 Assigned /
Company Pvt Ltd Reaffirmed
Kader Investment And Trading Non - FB Fac (ST) - A4 Assigned /
Company Pvt Ltd Sub limit Reaffirmed
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 1400 Upgraded
from
A1
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd Unsecured Loans A1+ 400 Upgraded
from
A1
Kone Elevator India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Krrish Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Standby line of A4 6* Assigned
Credit
*proposed limits
M/S Sri Enterprises FBL - UBD/UBDP A4 Reaffirmed
M/S Sri Enterprises FBL - Packing A4 Reaffirmed
Credit/FDBP
M/S Sri Enterprises Non-FBL - LOC A4 Reaffirmed
M/S Sri Enterprises FBL - Letter of A4 Reaffirmed
Comfort/Buyers
M/S Sri Enterprises Non-FBL - Letter Of A4 Reaffirmed
Guarantee
Marvelous Engineers Pvt Ltd ST, Fund based A4 27.5 Reaffirmed
Matrix Ceramic BG A4 10 Reaffirmed
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd NFBL A1 350 Reaffirmed
Pyramid Plastics ST - Fund Based A2 55 Reaffirmed
Pyramid Plastics ST - Non-Fund Based A2 125 Reaffirmed
Pyramid Plastics ST - Fund Based A2 55 Reaffirmed
Pyramid Plastics ST - Non-Fund Based A2 125 Reaffirmed
Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1(SO 300 Assigned
Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1(SO) 300 Assigned
Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 1800 Reaffirmed /
(SO) Assigned
Rashmi Sponge Iron & Power non-FB Fac A4 220 Suspended
Industries Ltd.
Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A+ 1180 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Siddheshwari Paper Udyog Ltd Non Fund Based A3 42.5 Revised from
Working Capital Limits A3+
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based and A4 345 Assigned
NFBL*#^
*The total utilisation of fund based limits should not exceed Rs 14.50 crore
at any point of usage
# The total utilisation of non fund based limits should not exceed Rs 11.00 crore
at any point of usage
^The total utilisation of fund based and non fund based limits should
not exceed Rs 25.50 crore at any point of usage
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST NFBL#^ A4 110 Reaffirmed
# The total utilisation of non fund based limits should not exceed Rs 11.00 crore
at any point of usage
^ The total utilisation of fund based and non fund based limits should not
exceed Rs 25.50 crore at any point of usage
Winsome Yarns Ltd ST FBL D 1660 Reaffirmed
Universal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB Fac (ST) A4 80 Assigned /
Reaffirmed
Universal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB Fac (short A4 Assigned /
assigned/reaffirmed Reaffirmed
-term) - sub-limit
Universal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (ST) A4 51 Assigned /
Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABT Ltd TL BB+ 444 Suspended
ABT Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 115 Suspended
Alstom Transport India NFBL* A- 1700 Assigned
* Based on guarantee extended by Alstom Holdings (100% subsidiary of Alstom SA)
Alstom Transport India NFBL BBB 300 Assigned
Alstom Transport India NFBL@ BBB+ 1500 Assigned
@ Based on Letter of Comfort issued by Alstom Holdings (100% subsidiary of Alstom SA)
Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned
Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd LT / ST unallocated B+ / 116.7 Assigned
A4
Avadh Cotex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 130 Assigned
Avadh Cotex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 130 Assigned
Balaji Coal Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Cochin Bridge Infrastructure TL BBB 138.1 Revised from
Co. Ltd (SO) A-(SO)
Curo India Pvt Ltd LT fund based Fac BB 650 Suspended
Devi Marine Food Exports Pvt FB Fac (LT) BB 180 Assigned /
Ltd Reaffirmed
Dhillon Kool Drinks & FB/Non-FBL BBB 208 * Reaffirmed
Beverages Pvt. Ltd (SO)
* Includes non-fund based sub-limit of Rs. 7 crore
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt TL BBB 376.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt FBL BBB 850 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt Non-FBL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Fertichem Cotspin Ltd FBL B 968 Reaffirmed
Gowthami Spintex (India) Ltd FBL B 282.8 Reaffirmed
Guranditta Mal Mohan Lal FB Fac B 122 Reaffirmed
Guranditta Mal Mohan Lal Proposed (Unallocated B 28 Reaffirmed
Limits)
Guranditta Mal Mohan Lal FB Fac B 122 Reaffirmed
Guranditta Mal Mohan Lal Proposed (Unallocated B 28 Reaffirmed
Limits)
High End Infratech Pvt. Ltd FB Limit- Proposed TL B+ 350 Assigned
HIM Teknoforge Bk Fac BB+ / 1075 Suspended
A4+
HI-Tech Frozen Facilities Pvt FBL (TL) D 53.1 Assigned
Ltd
HI-Tech Frozen Facilities Pvt FBL (CC) D 50 Assigned
Ltd
HI-Tech Frozen Facilities Pvt FBL (Proposed Limits) D 14.9 Assigned
Ltd
India Shelter Finance LT Bk Fac BBB- 1500 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Jainam Cables (India) Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Jainam Cables (India) Pvt Ltd TL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed
Jainam Cables (India) Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Jainam Cables (India) Pvt Ltd TL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed
Jill Mill Non-Woven Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 35.4 Reaffirmed
Jill Mill Non-Woven Pvt Ltd FBL - Cash Credi B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Kader Exports Pvt TL Fac BB 21.3 Reaffirmed
Kader Exports Pvt FB Fac BB 140 Reaffirmed
Kader Investment And Trading FB Fac (LT) BB 80 Assigned /
Company Pvt Ltd Reaffirmed
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd FBL A+ 1500 Upgraded
from A
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd TL A+ 460 Upgraded
from A
Kone Elevator India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac AA+ 2500 Affirmed
/Assigned
Krrish Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB- 30 Assigned
Krrish Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC BB- 44** Assigned
** includes Rs. 1.75 crore proposed limit
Krrish Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG BB- 30* Assigned
*proposed limits
L&T Krishnagiri Thopur Toll TL A 3174.8 Reaffirmed
Road Ltd
L&T Krishnagiri Walajahpet TL BBB 10277.5 Reaffirmed
Tollway Ltd
L&T Krishnagiri Walajahpet Non-FB Fac BBB 830.8 Reaffirmed
Tollway Ltd
L&T Western Andhra Tollways TL A 2615.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
M/S Sri Enterprises FBL - CC BB- Reaffirmed
Manmeet Ispat Pvt. Ltd. FB Fac B 55 Suspended
Marvelous Engineers Pvt Ltd LT, TL B+ 4.4 Revised from
BB-
Marvelous Engineers Pvt Ltd LT, CC B+ 22.5 Revised from
BB-
Matrix Ceramic CC Facility B+ 45 Revised from
BB-
Mid India Creations LT FBL B+ 800 Assigned
Mid India Creations LT FBL B+ 800 Assigned
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd FBL A 2650 Reaffirmed
Mpg Realty Pvt Ltd TL BB 700 Reaffirmed
Murlidhar Tex Prints Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL I B 9.1 Assigned
Murlidhar Tex Prints Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL II B 51.7 Assigned
Murlidhar Tex Prints Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B 25 Assigned
Nachas Wind Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB- 70 Assigned
Omax Autos Ltd TL & working capital BBB+ 2500 Suspended
Fac / A2+
Pyramid Plastics LT - TL BBB 6 Reaffirmed
Pyramid Plastics LT - Fund Based BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Pyramid Plastics LT - TL BBB 6 Reaffirmed
Pyramid Plastics LT - Fund Based BBB 50* Reaffirmed
Ramco Systems Ltd LT Loans / FB Fac A- 500 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Ramco Systems Ltd LT / ST Non-FB Fac A- 155 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Ramco Systems Ltd LT Loans / FB Fac A- 500 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Ramco Systems Ltd LT / ST Non- FB Fac A- 155 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Ramco Systems Ltd LT Loans A+ 1300 Assigned
(SO)
Reduced from Rs. 180.0 crore
Ramco Systems Ltd LT Loans A+ 1300 Assigned
(SO)
Rashmi Sponge Iron & Power FB Fac B 430 Suspended
Industries Ltd.
Ridhi Sidhi Overseas FB Fac B 76.5 Reaffirmed
Shanker International Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 50 Reaffirmed
Shanker International Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac B 295 Reaffirmed
Shanker International Pvt Ltd Proposed (Unallocated B 105 Reaffirmed
Limits)
Sharda Timber Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 40 Reaffirmed
Sharda Timber Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac B 250 Reaffirmed
Sharda Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed (Unallocated B 60 Reaffirmed
Limits)
Siddheshwari Paper Udyog Ltd TL BBB- 223 Revised from
BBB
Siddheshwari Paper Udyog Ltd Fund Based Working BBB- 200 Revised from
Capital Limits BBB
Sunil Garg & Co. Bk limits C 100 Suspended
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT FBL*^ BB 40 Reaffirmed
*The total utilisation of fund based limits should not exceed Rs 14.50 crore
at any point of usage
^The total utilisation of fund based and non fund based limits should not
exceed Rs 25.50 crore at any point of usage
Universal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) BB 210 Assigned /
Reaffirmed
Winsome Yarns Ltd TL D 3140 Reaffirmed
Wizertech Informatics Pvt Ltd proposed working BB 100 Suspended
capital Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
