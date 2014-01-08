Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chamong Tee Exports Pvt. Ltd. STFBF A4+ 200 Withdrawn Flecto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 8 Reaffirmed Galaxy Cotton & Textiles Pvt Standby Line of Credit A4 21 Assigned Ltd K P Buildcon Pvt Ltd LC/BG A4 35 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1.00 Crore) Nemlaxmi Books (India) Pvt Ltd NFB A4 7.2 Assigned Prabh Dayal Om Parkash NFBL A4+ 70 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd S.R.S. Exports Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL - A4 300 Reaffirmed Inland/Foreign LOC Trikoot Iron And Steel NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed Castings Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Agro Industries CC B- 45 Revised from B Abhishek Agro Industries LT Loan B- 11.5 Revised from B Akshar Ginning & Pressing CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed Industries Akshar Ginning & Pressing TL B+ 1.3 Reaffirmed Industries Engineering Projects (India) NFBL A+ 14936.4 Reaffirmed Ltd / A1+ (earlier Rs. 893.64 crore) Flecto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL I B+ 26 Reaffirmed Flecto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL II B+ 16.2 Reaffirmed Flecto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 20 Reaffirmed Galaxy Cotton & Textiles Pvt CC B 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Harita Fehrer Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 150 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Innovation Trust XVII AA Assigned Dec 13 (SO) Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Innovation Trust AA+ Assigned XVIII Dec 13 (SO) K P Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC BB- 157.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.14.75 Crore) K.M Sugar Mills Ltd FBL D 927.6 Suspended K.M Sugar Mills Ltd unallocated limits D 87.4 Suspended K.M Sugar Mills Ltd NFBL D 20 Suspended Kaushambi Paper Mills (P) Ltd. TL B 85 Assigned Ma Sarada Cold Storage Pvt. CC C+ 48.5 Upgraded/ Ltd. Assigned Ma Sarada Cold Storage Pvt. Working Capital C+ 8 Upgraded Ltd. Ma Sarada Cold Storage Pvt. TL C+ 6 Upgraded Ltd. Ma Sarada Cold Storage Pvt. Working Capital TL D+ 5.4 Withdrawn Ltd. Nemlaxmi Books (India) Pvt Ltd CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Nemlaxmi Books (India) Pvt Ltd TL B+ 21.4 Assigned (enhanced from Nil ) Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Working Capital Limits BB+ 170 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Prabh Dayal Om Parkash TL BB+ 22.9 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Unallocated BB+ 10 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd S.R.S. Exports Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC* B+ 20 Reaffirmed Shri Modi Shikshan Sansthan TL BBB 87 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.41 CR) Shri Modi Shikshan Sansthan CC BBB 73 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.60 CR) Sree Shanmuga Modern Rice Mill LT FBL B 85 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sree Shanmuga Modern Rice Mill TL B 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sree Shanmuga Modern Rice Mill Proposed Limits B 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Trikoot Iron And Steel TL B+ 47.9 Revised from Castings Ltd BB Trikoot Iron And Steel FBL B+ 270 Revised from Castings Ltd BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)