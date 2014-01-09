Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P R Textiles FB Fac A4 76 Assigned M.P.M Textiles Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 27.1 Assigned M.P.M Textiles Pvt Ltd ST fund based A4+ 25 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac Vasantha Spinners Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Vasantha Spinners Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4+ 57 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adlabs Entertainment Ltd LT, TL BB 11000 Upgraded from BB- Reduced from Rs. 1,475.0 crore Aziz Enterprises Fund Based Bk Fac B 80 Assigned Chhapra Hajipur Expressways Ltd TL D 5850 Downgraded from BB Devansh Industries LT FBL - CC D 90 Revised from B+ (enhanced from Rs.7.00 crore) Janki Newsprint Ltd FB limits - LT scale D 140 Reaffirmed Janki Newsprint Ltd TL - LT scale D 97.5 Reaffirmed Janki Newsprint Ltd Non-FBL -ST scale D 12.5 Reaffirmed Jitf Urban Waste Management TL BB 268.3 Reaffirmed (Bathinda) Ltd Jitf Urban Waste Management TL BB 261 Reaffirmed (Ferozepur) Ltd M.P.M Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 90 Assigned M.P.M Textiles Pvt Ltd LT / ST proposed Fac BB / 2.9 Assigned A4+ Madhucon Agra Jaipur TL D 2300 Downgraded Expressways Ltd from BB Moraceae Pharmaceuticals Pvt CC Fac B 100 Revised from Ltd B+ Moraceae Pharmaceuticals Pvt LT Unallocated B 5 Revised from Ltd B+ Shree Basant Oils Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB- / 90 Suspended A4 Vasantha Spinners Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 615.5 Upgraded from BB Vasantha Spinners Ltd LT TL BB+ 753 Upgraded from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)