Jan 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abdos Polymers Ltd ST NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 3.50 Crore Bharti Ingot Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL A4 20 Assigned Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt ST - FB Fac A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Excel Wovensacks Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - LOC A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Gold Star Steels (P) Ltd. Non-FBL A4 30 Assigned Kapton Alloys Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd ST, FBL - SLOC A4+ 30 Assigned Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd ST, Non-FBL - LOC A4+ 150 Revised from A3 (earlier Rs.15 crore) Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd ST, Non-FBL - BG A4+ 50 Revised from A3 (earlier Rs.5 crore) Orissa Concrete & Allied Non-FBL A4 95 Assigned Industries Ltd Park Controls & Communications ST NFBL A4 85 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sai Global Yarntex (India) Pvt ST non-FBL A4 21 Reaffirmed Ltd Varad Fertilisers Pvt. Ltd. ST, NFBL A4 27.5 Assigned Vinergy International Pvt Ltd FBL A4 100 Downgraded from A4+ Vinergy International Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 208.5 Downgraded from A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abdos Polymers Ltd LT FBL BB- 96.5 Reaffirmed Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd LT - FBL B+ 134.8 Downgraded from BB- Enhanced from Rs. 6.00 Crore Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd Untied Limits B+/ 5.2 Reaffirmed A4 Enhanced from Rs. 0.50 Crore Asaco Pvt Ltd Fund Based D 70.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 7.28 crore) Asaco Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based D 130 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 7.28 crore) Asaco Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits D 90.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.32 crore) Avadh Fibers Pvt Ltd TL B+ 2.3 Assigned Avadh Fibers Pvt Ltd CC B+ 140 Assigned Bharti Ingot Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB- 80 Assigned Billroth Hospitals Ltd TL BBB 380 Reaffirmed Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt TL Fac BBB- 35.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs. 3.52 crore) Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt LT - FB Fac BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs 5.50 Crore) Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt LT - Fund based BBB- 16.9 Reaffirmed Ltd (Proposed) (revised from Rs. 3.20 Crore) East West Products Ltd Bk limits BB- / 75 Suspended A4 Excel Wovensacks Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC BB 70 Reaffirmed Excel Wovensacks Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL BB 29.5 Reaffirmed Excel Wovensacks Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - BG BB 4 Assigned Gold Star Steels (P) Ltd. FB Limits (CC) B+ 55 Assigned Hariman Exports Proposed FBL B 71.5 Assigned Incap Contract Manufacturing LT FB Fac BBB- 170 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Incap Contract Manufacturing Proposed Limits BBB- 30 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Kapton Alloys Pvt Ltd TL B 54.4 Assigned Kapton Alloys Pvt Ltd CC B 15 Assigned Kapton Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits^ B 0.6 Assigned ^rated on long term scale Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB+ 220 Revised from BBB- (earlier Rs.15 crore) Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB+ 92.5 Assigned Mytrah Energy (India) Ltd TL BBB- 2291.5 Reaffirmed Mytrah Energy (India) Ltd CC BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Mytrah Energy (India) Ltd Unallocated BBB- 178.5 Reaffirmed Orissa Concrete & Allied FB Limits (CC) BB- 90 Assigned Industries Ltd P. C. Chandra Gems Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 200 Assigned Paedia Health Pvt. Ltd. TL B- 105 Assigned Paedia Health Pvt. Ltd. CC B- 10 Assigned Park Controls & Communications LT FBL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Park Controls & Communications LT FBL (proposed) B+ 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pincon Spirit Ltd NCD BBB 1000 Upgraded from BBB- Raam Four Wheelers India Pvt FBL B 200 Assigned Ltd Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd TL B 50 Reaffirmed Sai Global Yarntex (India) Pvt LT FBL B+ 376.3 Upgraded Ltd from B Sardhana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB 188.2 Suspended Shree Krishna Cold Storage CC B+ 51.2 Assigned Shree Krishna Cold Storage TL B+ 34.8 Assigned Shree Nath Ji Enterprises LT FBL B 100 Assigned Shrinivasa Cattle Feeds Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 225 Reaffirmed Shrinivasa Cattle Feeds Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - Unallocated BB- 5 Reaffirmed Sizoll Chemicals Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 50 Suspended Sizoll Chemicals Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac B 30 Suspended Sri Mvr Cotton Oil Mills Pvt FBL B 249.5 Upgraded Ltd from B- Sri Mvr Cotton Oil Mills Pvt NFBL B 0.5 Upgraded Ltd from B- Varad Fertilisers Pvt. Ltd. LT, FBL - CC BB- 150 Assigned Vidya Prakashan Mandir Ltd FB Limits BB 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 10.50 cr) Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd FBL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd TL B+ 74.2 Reaffirmed Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd NFBL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Vinergy International Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 496.5 Downgraded from BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)