Jan 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abdos Polymers Ltd ST NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 3.50 Crore
Bharti Ingot Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL A4 20 Assigned
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt ST - FB Fac A3+ 35 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Excel Wovensacks Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - LOC A4 12.5 Reaffirmed
Gold Star Steels (P) Ltd. Non-FBL A4 30 Assigned
Kapton Alloys Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned
Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd ST, FBL - SLOC A4+ 30 Assigned
Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd ST, Non-FBL - LOC A4+ 150 Revised from
A3
(earlier Rs.15 crore)
Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd ST, Non-FBL - BG A4+ 50 Revised from
A3
(earlier Rs.5 crore)
Orissa Concrete & Allied Non-FBL A4 95 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Park Controls & Communications ST NFBL A4 85 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Sai Global Yarntex (India) Pvt ST non-FBL A4 21 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Varad Fertilisers Pvt. Ltd. ST, NFBL A4 27.5 Assigned
Vinergy International Pvt Ltd FBL A4 100 Downgraded
from
A4+
Vinergy International Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 208.5 Downgraded
from
A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abdos Polymers Ltd LT FBL BB- 96.5 Reaffirmed
Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd LT - FBL B+ 134.8 Downgraded
from
BB-
Enhanced from Rs. 6.00 Crore
Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd Untied Limits B+/ 5.2 Reaffirmed
A4
Enhanced from Rs. 0.50 Crore
Asaco Pvt Ltd Fund Based D 70.2 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 7.28 crore)
Asaco Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based D 130 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 7.28 crore)
Asaco Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits D 90.8 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 8.32 crore)
Avadh Fibers Pvt Ltd TL B+ 2.3 Assigned
Avadh Fibers Pvt Ltd CC B+ 140 Assigned
Bharti Ingot Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB- 80 Assigned
Billroth Hospitals Ltd TL BBB 380 Reaffirmed
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt TL Fac BBB- 35.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from Rs. 3.52 crore)
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt LT - FB Fac BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from Rs 5.50 Crore)
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt LT - Fund based BBB- 16.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd (Proposed)
(revised from Rs. 3.20 Crore)
East West Products Ltd Bk limits BB- / 75 Suspended
A4
Excel Wovensacks Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC BB 70 Reaffirmed
Excel Wovensacks Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL BB 29.5 Reaffirmed
Excel Wovensacks Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - BG BB 4 Assigned
Gold Star Steels (P) Ltd. FB Limits (CC) B+ 55 Assigned
Hariman Exports Proposed FBL B 71.5 Assigned
Incap Contract Manufacturing LT FB Fac BBB- 170 Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Incap Contract Manufacturing Proposed Limits BBB- 30 Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Kapton Alloys Pvt Ltd TL B 54.4 Assigned
Kapton Alloys Pvt Ltd CC B 15 Assigned
Kapton Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits^ B 0.6 Assigned
^rated on long term scale
Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB+ 220 Revised from
BBB-
(earlier Rs.15 crore)
Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB+ 92.5 Assigned
Mytrah Energy (India) Ltd TL BBB- 2291.5 Reaffirmed
Mytrah Energy (India) Ltd CC BBB- 240 Reaffirmed
Mytrah Energy (India) Ltd Unallocated BBB- 178.5 Reaffirmed
Orissa Concrete & Allied FB Limits (CC) BB- 90 Assigned
Industries Ltd
P. C. Chandra Gems Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 200 Assigned
Paedia Health Pvt. Ltd. TL B- 105 Assigned
Paedia Health Pvt. Ltd. CC B- 10 Assigned
Park Controls & Communications LT FBL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Park Controls & Communications LT FBL (proposed) B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Pincon Spirit Ltd NCD BBB 1000 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Raam Four Wheelers India Pvt FBL B 200 Assigned
Ltd
Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd TL B 50 Reaffirmed
Sai Global Yarntex (India) Pvt LT FBL B+ 376.3 Upgraded
Ltd from B
Sardhana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB 188.2 Suspended
Shree Krishna Cold Storage CC B+ 51.2 Assigned
Shree Krishna Cold Storage TL B+ 34.8 Assigned
Shree Nath Ji Enterprises LT FBL B 100 Assigned
Shrinivasa Cattle Feeds Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 225 Reaffirmed
Shrinivasa Cattle Feeds Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - Unallocated BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Sizoll Chemicals Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 50 Suspended
Sizoll Chemicals Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac B 30 Suspended
Sri Mvr Cotton Oil Mills Pvt FBL B 249.5 Upgraded
Ltd from
B-
Sri Mvr Cotton Oil Mills Pvt NFBL B 0.5 Upgraded
Ltd from
B-
Varad Fertilisers Pvt. Ltd. LT, FBL - CC BB- 150 Assigned
Vidya Prakashan Mandir Ltd FB Limits BB 250 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 10.50 cr)
Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd FBL B+ 180 Reaffirmed
Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd TL B+ 74.2 Reaffirmed
Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd NFBL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Vinergy International Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 496.5 Downgraded
from
BB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
