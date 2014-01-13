Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 10, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Steels Ltd Non-FBL A3 520 Reaffirmed
Ace Designers Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A1+ 55 Reaffirmed
Arya Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed
(Revised from Rs. 2.55 crores)
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd Short FB Fac A3 620 Upgraded
from
A4+
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac (sub A3 7.5 Upgraded
limits) from
A4+
B. K. Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 70 Assigned
Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt Non-FB Fac A4 2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Hero Fincorp Ltd (Formerly ST Bk Limit A1+ 3100 Reaffirmed
Hero Honda Finlease Ltd)
Hero Fincorp Ltd (Formerly ST Debt/ CP Programme A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Hero Honda Finlease Ltd)
Lalit Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 3 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 4.0 crore)
Lap Ross Engineering Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 # 30
Light Alloy Products Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Million Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits A4 150 Reaffirmed
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd ST: Non FB Fac A4 23.3 Reaffirmed
Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd ST: LOC facility A2 10 Reaffirmed
Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd ST: BG facility A2 10 Reaffirmed
Rane (Madras) Ltd CP (CP) programme A1 300 Reaffirmed
Speciality Cans (India) Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 20 Suspended
Tata Power Delhi Distribution NFBL A1+ 7250
Ltd
Tata Power Delhi Distribution CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 5000
Ltd
The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) ST FB Fac A4+ 195 Reaffirmed
V S Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A4 75 Assigned
V S Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A4 75 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A Shama Rao Foundation FB Fac BB+ 1900 Revised
from
BB
Aarti Steels Ltd TL BBB- 1300 Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs. 41.96 crore)
Aarti Steels Ltd FBL BBB- 2800 Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs. 210.0 crore)
Ace Designers Ltd LT FB Fac AA- 300 Reaffirmed
Amrapali Silicon City Pvt Ltd TL B+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Arya Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB 180 Reaffirmed
(Revised from Rs. 14.95 crores)
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 11.2 Upgraded
from
BB+
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT Non FB Fac BBB- 25 Upgraded
from
BB+
B. K. Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL B 50 Assigned
Basant Enterprise FBF B+ - Reaffirmed
Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd TL B 955 Reaffirmed
Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt TL Fac BB- 22.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt Proposed Fac BB- 0.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt FBL BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A 94.2 Revised from
Jul-09 +(SO) A -
(SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Acquirer Payouts AAA 2140.3 Reaffirmed
Jul-09 (SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A + 116.8 Revised from
Jul-09 II (SO) A (SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Acquirer Payouts AAA 2653.8 Reaffirmed
Jul-09 II (SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 6142.4 Reaffirmed
Mar-10 I (SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A+(SO) 156.6 Revised from
Mar-10 I A (SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 1819.5 Reaffirmed
Mar-10 II (SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A(SO) 66.9 Revised from
Mar-10 II BBB
+(SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A - 64.1 Revised from
Mar-10 III (SO) BBB
+(SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 1928.5 Reaffirmed
Mar-10 III (SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A 96.7 Revised from
Mar-10 IV (SO) A-(SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 4029.8 Reaffirmed
Mar-10 IV (SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A 452.1 Revised from
Mar-11 I (SO) BBB
+(SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 8295.6 Reaffirmed
Mar-11 I (SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A + 62.6 Revised from
Mar-11 II (SO) A-(SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 1390.6 Reaffirmed
Mar-11 II (SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 6570 Reaffirmed
Mar-12 I (SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB 263.1 Reaffirmed
Mar-12 I (SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 2680.3 Reaffirmed
Mar-12 II (SO)
Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB 105.9 Reaffirmed
Mar-12 II (SO)
Hero Fincorp Ltd (Formerly NCD AA+ 2000 Assigned
Hero Honda Finlease Ltd)
Hero Fincorp Ltd (Formerly NCD AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Hero Honda Finlease Ltd)
Hero Fincorp Ltd (Formerly LT Loans Bk Limit AA+ 700 Reaffirmed
Hero Honda Finlease Ltd)
Hero Fincorp Ltd (Formerly LT FB Fac AA+ 1120 Reaffirmed
Hero Honda Finlease Ltd)
Lalit Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 87 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 5.0 crore)
Lap Ross Engineering Ltd FB Fac A- # 20
Light Alloy Products Ltd FB Fac A+ 30 Reaffirmed
Lingaya'S Society Bk Fac D 300 Suspended
Mahavir Energy & Coal TL BB+ 90 Assigned
Benefication Ltd
Mahavir Energy & Coal CC BB+ 30 Assigned
Benefication Ltd
Mahavir Energy & Coal Proposed BB+ 10 Assigned
Benefication Ltd
Million Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 100 Upgraded
from
B+
Mittal Rice & General Mills FBL B 60 Reaffirmed
Nagraj Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 60 Assigned
Nagraj Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL TL B 10 Assigned
Nagraj Alloys Pvt Ltd Untied Limits B / 130 Assigned
A4
Nav Bharat Rice & General Mills FBL B 60 Reaffirmed
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT: TL BB- 272.2 Reaffirmed
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 135 Reaffirmed
Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd LT: FBL - TL BBB 53.9 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 7.00 crore)
Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd LT: FBL - CC facility BBB 130 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
Prudential Group FBL - CC BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Rv Infrastructure Engineers FBL BBB 350 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from
BBB-
S&T Mining Company Pvt Ltd FBL - TL* BBB+ 1950 Reaffirmed
*Proposed Limits
S&T Mining Company Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG BBB+ 50 Assigned
Shankar Parvati Industries LT Fund Based- CC B+ 49 Assigned
Shankar Parvati Industries LT Fund Based- TL B+ 14.7 Assigned
Simpex Overseas Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Sm Constructions TL B+ 85 Assigned
Speciality Cans (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 80 suspended
Swastik Armaan Steels Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 60* Assigned
*Includes a sublimit of buyers credit of Rs. 3.00 crore
Swastik Armaan Steels Pvt Ltd Unallocated B / 5 Assigned
A4
Tata Power Delhi Distribution TL AA- 45000
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 150 crore)
Tata Power Delhi Distribution FBL AA- 1450
Ltd
The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) TL BB 47.5 Revised
from
BB+
(reduced from Rs. 6.72 crore)
The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) CC BB 160 Revised
from
BB+
(enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore)
The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) Non Fund Based - -
Facility
V S Engineering Pvt Ltd CC BB- 50 Assigned
V S Engineering Pvt Ltd CC BB- 50 Assigned
V S Engineering Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 75 Assigned
A4
V S Engineering Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 75 Assigned
A4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
