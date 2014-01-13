Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Steels Ltd Non-FBL A3 520 Reaffirmed Ace Designers Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A1+ 55 Reaffirmed Arya Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 2.55 crores) Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd Short FB Fac A3 620 Upgraded from A4+ Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac (sub A3 7.5 Upgraded limits) from A4+ B. K. Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 70 Assigned Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt Non-FB Fac A4 2 Reaffirmed Ltd Hero Fincorp Ltd (Formerly ST Bk Limit A1+ 3100 Reaffirmed Hero Honda Finlease Ltd) Hero Fincorp Ltd (Formerly ST Debt/ CP Programme A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Hero Honda Finlease Ltd) Lalit Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 4.0 crore) Lap Ross Engineering Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 # 30 Light Alloy Products Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Million Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits A4 150 Reaffirmed Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd ST: Non FB Fac A4 23.3 Reaffirmed Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd ST: LOC facility A2 10 Reaffirmed Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd ST: BG facility A2 10 Reaffirmed Rane (Madras) Ltd CP (CP) programme A1 300 Reaffirmed Speciality Cans (India) Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 20 Suspended Tata Power Delhi Distribution NFBL A1+ 7250 Ltd Tata Power Delhi Distribution CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 5000 Ltd The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) ST FB Fac A4+ 195 Reaffirmed V S Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A4 75 Assigned V S Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A4 75 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Shama Rao Foundation FB Fac BB+ 1900 Revised from BB Aarti Steels Ltd TL BBB- 1300 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 41.96 crore) Aarti Steels Ltd FBL BBB- 2800 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 210.0 crore) Ace Designers Ltd LT FB Fac AA- 300 Reaffirmed Amrapali Silicon City Pvt Ltd TL B+ 3000 Reaffirmed Arya Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB 180 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 14.95 crores) Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 11.2 Upgraded from BB+ Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT Non FB Fac BBB- 25 Upgraded from BB+ B. K. Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL B 50 Assigned Basant Enterprise FBF B+ - Reaffirmed Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd TL B 955 Reaffirmed Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt TL Fac BB- 22.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt Proposed Fac BB- 0.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt FBL BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A 94.2 Revised from Jul-09 +(SO) A - (SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Acquirer Payouts AAA 2140.3 Reaffirmed Jul-09 (SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A + 116.8 Revised from Jul-09 II (SO) A (SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Acquirer Payouts AAA 2653.8 Reaffirmed Jul-09 II (SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 6142.4 Reaffirmed Mar-10 I (SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A+(SO) 156.6 Revised from Mar-10 I A (SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 1819.5 Reaffirmed Mar-10 II (SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A(SO) 66.9 Revised from Mar-10 II BBB +(SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A - 64.1 Revised from Mar-10 III (SO) BBB +(SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 1928.5 Reaffirmed Mar-10 III (SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A 96.7 Revised from Mar-10 IV (SO) A-(SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 4029.8 Reaffirmed Mar-10 IV (SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A 452.1 Revised from Mar-11 I (SO) BBB +(SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 8295.6 Reaffirmed Mar-11 I (SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A + 62.6 Revised from Mar-11 II (SO) A-(SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 1390.6 Reaffirmed Mar-11 II (SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 6570 Reaffirmed Mar-12 I (SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB 263.1 Reaffirmed Mar-12 I (SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 2680.3 Reaffirmed Mar-12 II (SO) Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB 105.9 Reaffirmed Mar-12 II (SO) Hero Fincorp Ltd (Formerly NCD AA+ 2000 Assigned Hero Honda Finlease Ltd) Hero Fincorp Ltd (Formerly NCD AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Hero Honda Finlease Ltd) Hero Fincorp Ltd (Formerly LT Loans Bk Limit AA+ 700 Reaffirmed Hero Honda Finlease Ltd) Hero Fincorp Ltd (Formerly LT FB Fac AA+ 1120 Reaffirmed Hero Honda Finlease Ltd) Lalit Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 87 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.0 crore) Lap Ross Engineering Ltd FB Fac A- # 20 Light Alloy Products Ltd FB Fac A+ 30 Reaffirmed Lingaya'S Society Bk Fac D 300 Suspended Mahavir Energy & Coal TL BB+ 90 Assigned Benefication Ltd Mahavir Energy & Coal CC BB+ 30 Assigned Benefication Ltd Mahavir Energy & Coal Proposed BB+ 10 Assigned Benefication Ltd Million Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 100 Upgraded from B+ Mittal Rice & General Mills FBL B 60 Reaffirmed Nagraj Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 60 Assigned Nagraj Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL TL B 10 Assigned Nagraj Alloys Pvt Ltd Untied Limits B / 130 Assigned A4 Nav Bharat Rice & General Mills FBL B 60 Reaffirmed Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT: TL BB- 272.2 Reaffirmed Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 135 Reaffirmed Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd LT: FBL - TL BBB 53.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 7.00 crore) Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd LT: FBL - CC facility BBB 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Prudential Group FBL - CC BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Rv Infrastructure Engineers FBL BBB 350 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- S&T Mining Company Pvt Ltd FBL - TL* BBB+ 1950 Reaffirmed *Proposed Limits S&T Mining Company Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG BBB+ 50 Assigned Shankar Parvati Industries LT Fund Based- CC B+ 49 Assigned Shankar Parvati Industries LT Fund Based- TL B+ 14.7 Assigned Simpex Overseas Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Sm Constructions TL B+ 85 Assigned Speciality Cans (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 80 suspended Swastik Armaan Steels Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 60* Assigned *Includes a sublimit of buyers credit of Rs. 3.00 crore Swastik Armaan Steels Pvt Ltd Unallocated B / 5 Assigned A4 Tata Power Delhi Distribution TL AA- 45000 Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 150 crore) Tata Power Delhi Distribution FBL AA- 1450 Ltd The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) TL BB 47.5 Revised from BB+ (reduced from Rs. 6.72 crore) The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) CC BB 160 Revised from BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore) The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) Non Fund Based - - Facility V S Engineering Pvt Ltd CC BB- 50 Assigned V S Engineering Pvt Ltd CC BB- 50 Assigned V S Engineering Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 75 Assigned A4 V S Engineering Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 75 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 