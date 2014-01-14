Jan 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kanchan India Ltd NFBL A4+ 20.7 Assigned L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Non-FB Fac from Bks # A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 525 crore) #interchangeable between Long term Fund Based Bank Limits and Short term non Fund Based Bank Limits L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. ST FB Fac^ A1+ 2600 Assigned Ltd ^interchangeable between Long term Fund Based Bank Limits and Short term Fund Based Bank Limits, subject to maximum utilization of Short term Fund Based Bank Limits L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. ST debt programme A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 2500 crore) Park Controls & Communications ST NFBL A4 85 Assigned Pvt Ltd Park Controls & Communications ST NFBL (proposed) A4 65 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rahul Ferromet & Engg. Pvt. Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4 83.5 Assigned Shaz Packaging Llp Credit Exposure Limit A4 1.5 Assigned State Bank Of Patiala CDs programme A1+ 180000 Reaffirmed Steel Exchange India Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 2610 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.111.00 crore (; includes Rs.2.00 crore proposed fund based facilities re-assigned as non-fund based facilities ) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A A Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional G.N.R Cotton Corporation LT FBL B- 200 Assigned Kanchan India Ltd FBL BB 3635.6 Assigned L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Perpetual Debt AA 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD programme AA+ 8640 Assigned Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD programme AA+ 23000 Reaffirmed Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD programme AA+ 36360 Reaffirmed Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD (Infra Bonds) AA+ 16650 Reaffirmed Ltd programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Subordinated Bonds AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. TL limits from Bks * AA+ 87100 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 7720 crore) *interchangeable between Long Term Loans and Long Term Fund Based Bank limits L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CC limits AA+ 21099.7 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 630 crore) M/S Sheel Gems EPC BB 285 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 9 Cr) M/S Sheel Gems PSC BB 665 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 21 Cr) Park Controls & Communications LT FBL B+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Park Controls & Communications LT FBL (proposed) B+ Revised from Pvt Ltd Rs.1.5 crore Prestige Estates Projects Ltd LT credit line A- 20000 Assigned Rahul Ferromet & Engg. Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based-CC B+ 60 Assigned Rahul Ferromet & Engg. Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based-TL B+ 50 Assigned Rcl Cv. & Car Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA Withdrawn 41709 (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Saumya Dsm Infratech Ltd TL D 986.5 Assigned Seth Ram Ji Das Modi Vidya LT FB Fac BB 190 Reaffirmed Niketan Society Seven Eleven Construction Pvt Fund based Bk Fac D 75 Suspended Ltd Shaz Packaging Llp TL B 80 Assigned Shaz Packaging Llp CC B 15 Assigned Sheel Diamond Exports Ltd EPC BB 210 Reaffirmed Sheel Diamond Exports Ltd PSC BB 490 Reaffirmed Sheel Diamond Exports Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 150 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Industries LT FBL B- 200 Assigned State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds AAA 20000 Assigned Programme-Basel-III (hyb) State Bank Of Patiala Lower Tier II bonds AAA 750 Reaffirmed Steel Exchange India Ltd TL Fac B 927.5 Revised to B+ Enhanced from Rs.64.55 crore Steel Exchange India Ltd FB Fac B 2150 Revised to B+ Enhanced from Rs.140.00 crore Thar Oasis Resort And Camp Pvt FB Fac - TL B 66 Assigned Ltd Thar Oasis Resort And Camp Pvt FB Fac - CC B 5.5 Assigned Ltd Thar Oasis Resort And Camp Pvt Proposed Bk Fac B 2 Assigned Ltd Warren Tea Ltd Bk lines A+ / 304.4 Suspended A1+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)