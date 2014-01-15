Jan 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Funtail Enterprise ST, non fund based A4 63.7 Suspended BG Fac High End Infratech Pvt. Ltd. Non FB Limit- A4 20 Assigned Proposed BG Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd NFBL - LC / BG A4+ 10 Assigned Sspdl Ltd Non FBL A4 90 Revised from D Suraj Corporation ST Non-Fund Based - A4 60 assigned Foreign Letter of Credit / Foreign Currency Loan / BG for ST trade credit Trans-Chem Corporation Non-fund based - LOCs A4 90 Reaffirmed Cum. Buyers Credit Enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 75 Revised from B Ashwini Infradevelopments Pvt FBL BBB- 90 Upgraded Ltd from BB+ Ashwini Infradevelopments Pvt Non-FBL BBB- 300 Upgraded Ltd from BB+ Brigade Enterprises Ltd FB Fac A- 14037.9 Revised from BBB+ Captain Ramesh Rice Mills Pvt TL B 25 Assigned Ltd Captain Ramesh Rice Mills Pvt CC B 25 Assigned Ltd Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 120 Suspended Funtail Enterprise LT loans BB 300 Suspended High End Infratech Pvt. Ltd. FB Limit- Proposed B+ 30 Assigned TL enhanced from Rs. 35.0 crore Jay Ranchhod Cotton Industries CC (Proposed) B 50 Assigned Jay Ranchhod Cotton Industries TL (Proposed) B 13 Assigned Karnataka Oem And Spares Pvt Proposed TL B+ 50 Assigned Ltd Maharishi Markandeshwar LT - Fund Based TL A 1390 assigned University Trust Maharishi Markandeshwar LT - Non Fund Based A 330 Assigned University Trust Maharishi Markandeshwar LT - Unallocated A 1180 assigned University Trust Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 9.8 Assigned Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 52.5 Assigned Mrn Industries Line of credit B+ 110 Suspended Ms Industries Line of credit BB- 70 Suspended Rmz Infotech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A 9599.9 Upgraded from BBB+ Shree Bhaarathi Cotton Mills LT FB Fac B+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sspdl Ltd FBL C+ 90 Revised from D Suraj Corporation LT Fund Based - CC B- 10 Assigned Suraj Corporation Proposed Limit B- / 40 assigned A4 Swain Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT loans & working D 220 Suspended capital Fac Trans-Chem Corporation Fund based - CCs BB 10 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)