Jan 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arido Ceramic BG A4 11.5 Assigned B.S. Mining Corporation Pvt Fund Based - Working A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Capital Loan B.S. Mining Corporation Pvt Non Fund Based - LOC A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Dd Industries Ltd LOC A4 200 Reaffirmed Eastern Infratech NFBL - LOC* A4 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of the fund based facilities Hardware Trading Corporation Non-fund Based A4 315 Reaffirmed Inland/Import LOC cum Buyers Credit Limits Institute Of Management MBA Programme -state EB3 KA Assigned Education & Reserach level Institute Of Management MBA Programme - EB4+ IN Assigned Education & Reserach all-India level J. K. Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of A4 19 Reaffirmed Credit J. K. Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 10 Reaffirmed J. K. Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed J. K. Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Credit A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Exposure Limit Mahasu Peak Resorts And ST Non-FBL A4 7.5 Assigned Recreations Pvt Ltd Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Fund Based Bk Fac A1+ 14990 Revised from Negative to Stable Manappuram Finance Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Revised from Negative to Stable Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Bk limits A1+ 57120^ Revised from Negative to Stable Muthoot Finance Ltd CP Programme/ ST NCD A1+ 2000 Revised from Negative to Stable Nezone Poles & Towers Non-FBL - BG* A4 50 Reaffirmed North Eastern Tubes Ltd Non FBL - BG A3 35 Reaffirmed S. A. Exports FBL - Export Packing A4+ 97 Upgraded Credit from A4 S. A. Exports FBL - (FDBP/ FUBP) A4+ 110 Upgraded from A4 S. A. Exports Non FBL - BG A4+ 4 Upgraded from A4 Satyam Smelters Pvt Ltd NFBL - Revolving A3+ 20 Upgraded Letter of Credit* from A3 * The limits can be used either as Letter of Credit or Revolving Letter of Credit Satyam Smelters Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A3+ 10 upgraded from A3 Sigma Vibracoustic (India) Pvt Non-FB Fac A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Sigma Vibracoustic (India) Pvt ST FB Fac A1+ 100 Assigned Ltd Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 100 Reaffirmed (SO) Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 150 Reaffirmed (SO) Turbo Tech Precision ST NFBL A4 35 Reaffirmed Engineering Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arido Ceramic TL B 70 Assigned Arido Ceramic CC Limit B 30 Assigned Dd Industries Ltd CC B+ 300 Reaffirmed Eastern Infratech FBL - TL B 60.2 Reaffirmed Eastern Infratech FBL - CC B 20 Reaffirmed Eastern Infratech FBL - Stand-by Line B 3 Reaffirmed of Credit Golden Cellar Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Gurunanak Educational Society TL D 167.5 Revised from ICRA BB Gurunanak Educational Society Unallocated D 23.2 Revised from ICRA BB Hardware Trading Corporation Fund Based CC Limits BB 25 Reaffirmed J. K. Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 135 Reaffirmed J. K. Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 271.8 Reaffirmed Khed Economic Infrastructure LT - TL BB+ 6110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd L&T Valves Ltd FBL* AA / 600 Reaffirmed A1+ *Completely interchangeable with FBP/PC/CP, hence to be rated on both the scales L&T Valves Ltd Non-fund based limit AA / 600 Reaffirmed # A1+ #BGs are to be rated on both the scales and also completely interchangeable with LC which is to be rated on short term M/S Family Healthcare Hospital FB Bk Fac - TL B+ 102 Reaffirmed Mahasu Peak Resorts And TL B 68.7 Assigned Recreations Pvt Ltd Mahasu Peak Resorts And LT Proposed Limits B 18.8 Assigned Recreations Pvt Ltd Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 3000 Revised from Negative to Stable Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 1000 Revised from Negative to Stable Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 500 Revised from Negative to Stable Manappuram Finance Ltd Subordinated A+ 1000 Revised from Debentures Negative to Stable Manappuram Finance Ltd CC Bk Limit A+ 15610 Revised from Negative to Stable Manappuram Finance Ltd TL A+ 2250 Revised from Negative to Stable Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD/ Subordinate Deb AA- 5000 Revised from Programme Negative to Stable Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD/ Subordinate Deb AA- 3000 Revised from Programme Negative to Stable Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD/ Subordinate Deb AA- 3000 Revised from Programme Negative to Stable Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD AA- 6000 Revised from Negative to Stable Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD AA- 6000 Revised from Negative to Stable Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD AA- 5000 Revised from Negative to Stable Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD AA- 10000 Revised from Negative to Stable Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD AA- 2000 Revised from Negative to Stable Muthoot Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA- 1000 Revised from Negative to Stable Muthoot Finance Ltd Tem Loans AA- 4500 Revised from Negative to Stable Muthoot Finance Ltd LT Bk limits AA- 67360^ Revised from Negative to Stable Nezone Poles & Towers FBL - CC* BB 15 Reaffirmed Nm Lok Kalyan Trust TL BB- 73.8 Assigned North Eastern Tubes Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed North Eastern Tubes Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit S. A. Exports FBL - TL BB 40 Reaffirmed Satyam Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL -TL BBB 120 Upgraded from BBB- Satyam Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 30 Upgraded from BBB- Sigma Vibracoustic (India) Pvt Fund based working A+ 170 Reaffirmed Ltd capital Fac / A1+ Turbo Tech Precision LT FBL B- 40 Reaffirmed Engineering Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 