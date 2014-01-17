US STOCKS-Wall St surges, Nasdaq hits record on French vote result
* Indexes up: Dow 1.02 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IL&FS Transportation Networks CP A1 2000 Assigned Ltd IL&FS Transportation Networks CP A1+ 2000 Withdrawn Ltd (SO) Reliance Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 10,000 crore) Reliance Home Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Religare Comtrade Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 500 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 25 crore) Trilok Cotton Pvt. Ltd. ST, FBL A4 97.5 Assigned Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd MFI grading M2+ Upgraded from M2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACN Infotech (India) Pvt Ltd LT B 439.5 Withdrawn Ajnara Realtech Ltd FBL BB 1500 Assigned Lakshmi Sai Delinters FBL BB- 68 Assigned Lakshmi Sai Delinters Unallocated Limits BB- / 2 Assigned A4 Shelcon Properties Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 34.5 Assigned Shelcon Properties Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied BB 25.5 Assigned Shelcon Properties Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 34.5 Assigned Shelcon Properties Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied BB 25.5 Assigned Shree Shyam Cotton Industries CC B 70 Assigned Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 350 Assigned The Agricultural Produce TL Facility BB+ 970 Assigned Market Committee (Rajkot) Trilok Cotton Pvt. Ltd. LT, FBL - CC B- 105 Assigned Trilok Cotton Pvt. Ltd. LT, FBL - TL B- 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.02 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Updates to open)
April 24 The Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Monday, with other indexes also surging, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Centrist candidate and market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French election.