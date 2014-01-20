Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bengani Food Products Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 60 Reaffirmed Bengani Food Products Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Bengani Food Products Pvt Ltd NFBL - Credit A4 15 Reaffirmed Exposure Limit Bonanza Commodity Brokers Pvt ST Non-Fund Based Bk A2 700 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Bonanza Commodity Brokers Pvt ST Fund Based Bk Fac A2 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Guru Ashish Shipbreakers non-FB Fac A4 750 Suspended Hans Industries Pvt. Ltd. non-FB Fac (sub-limit A4+ 50 Suspended of FB Fac) Lars Enviro Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 55 Suspended M S Metals & Steels Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac* A3 20 Reaffirmed * Sub-limit of Rs. 125.00 crore long term, fund-based working capital facilities Marble Gallery Non-fund based A4 30 Assigned facility MTC Business Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 4810 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 400.00cr) Nirman Industries Ltd Project LC* D 249 Revised from A4 * Sublimit of Term Loan Nirman Industries Ltd BG D 50 Revised from A4 (enhanced from Rs. 0.65 crore) Nirman Industries Ltd LOC D 100 Revised from A4 Nirman Industries Ltd CEL D 17.9 Revised from A4 (enhanced from Rs. 0.66 crore) Om Corrugated Pack Pvt Ltd NFBL* A4 29.7 Assigned * sub-limit of term loan Pal Synthetics Ltd ST, FB working A4 30* Reaffirmed capital Fac * Interchangeable with long term fund-based working capital limits of Rs. 9.50 crore mentioned above Pal Synthetics Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 15* Reaffirmed working capital Fac * Interchangeable with long term fund-based working capital limits of Rs. 9.50 crore mentioned above Pal Synthetics Ltd ST, Unallocated limit A4 36.7 Reaffirmed Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd ST-Fund based A2 600 Reaffirmed Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd ST-Non Fund based A2 700 Reaffirmed Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST fund based A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Shree Pushkar Chemicals And ST Non-FBL A4 360 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 33.0 Cr.) United Coke Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 200 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Bridgegap Constructions LT fund based working BB+ 676 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. capital Fac, non-fund (SO) based BG and unallocated Fac Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme A (SO) 19516 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme A (SO) 3141 Reaffirmed^ Corporation Ltd ^ Rating confirmed as final; conditional rating was assigned in Feb-2012 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme A (SO) 17876 Reaffirmed^^ Corporation Ltd ^^ Rating confirmed as final; conditional rating was assigned in Nov-2012 Bengani Food Products Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 250^ Reaffirmed ^Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 10.00 crore towards Export Packing Credit / Foreign Bill Discounting Ecostar Goel Properties Llp CC BB 100 Assigned Future Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 221.1 Assigned (SO)! Guru Ashish Shipbreakers FB Fac (sub-limit of BB- 100 Suspended non-FB Fac) Hans Industries Pvt. Ltd. FB Fac BB+ 200 Suspended IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A3 B 17.7 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 301.7 assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB+ 20.4 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows Jaihind Automation Pvt. Ltd. LT, FBL - TL D 100 Revised from BB- Jaihind Automation Pvt. Ltd. LT, FBL - CC D 75 Revised from BB- Jasdev Singh Sandhu Foundation TL D 105 Assigned Jasdev Singh Sandhu Foundation Overdraft Limit D 5 Assigned K. S. Fiber TL B+ 65.2 Assigned K. S. Fiber CC B+ 36.5 Assigned Keshav Madhav Agro Enterprises FBL -TL B 51 Assigned Pvt Ltd Keshav Madhav Agro Enterprises FBL - CC B 33 Assigned Pvt Ltd Koutons Retail India Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 3000 Withdrawn A4 Lars Enviro Pvt Ltd LT, fund based BB- 20 Suspended working capital Fac M S Metals & Steels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 39.4 Reaffirmed M S Metals & Steels Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed Mamtalaxmi Sarees Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 60 Suspended Marble Gallery Fund based facility BB- 60 Assigned MTC Business Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 575 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 45.00cr) MTC Business Pvt Ltd LT, non-FB Fac BBB- 420 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 98.38cr) National Capital Region LT Bonds Programme AAA 9000 Reaffirmed Planning Board Neelplast Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 85 Reaffirmed Nirman Industries Ltd CC Facility D 100 Revised from B+ (reduced from Rs. 11.00 crore) Nirman Industries Ltd TL D 330 Revised from B+ Om Corrugated Pack Pvt Ltd TL B 46 Assigned Om Corrugated Pack Pvt Ltd Working Capital B 10 Assigned Pal Synthetics Ltd Long-TL B- 8.3 Downgraded from B Pal Synthetics Ltd LT, FB working B- 95 Downgraded capital Fac from B Parmanand And Sons Food Working Capital Limits BBB- 540 Upgraded Products Pvt Ltd from BB+ Parmanand And Sons Food TL BBB- 58 Upgraded Products Pvt Ltd from BB+ Parmanand And Sons Food Unallocated BBB- 2 Upgraded Products Pvt Ltd from BB+ Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd TL-Fund based BBB+ 643.7 Reaffirmed Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd LT- CC BBB+ 1200 Reaffirmed Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT fund based A- 100 Upgraded from BBB+ Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 10.3 Withdrawn Shree Pushkar Chemicals And LT FBL [ICRABB+ 420 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 33.0 Cr.) Shree Pushkar Chemicals And TL [ICRABB+ 30.7 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 15.07 Cr.) Shree Yogi Cottex LT FB Fac B 65 Suspended United Coke Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sub-limit of BB- 50 Suspended non-FB Fac) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.