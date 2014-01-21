Jan 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anandeshwar Polypack Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Assigned Azad Impex Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 260 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 15 crores) Britto Seafoods Exports Pvt Ltd ST Scale - FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.50 CR) Britto Seafoods Exports Pvt Ltd ST Scale - Proposed A4 80 Reaffirmed Fac DD International Inc. Non-FBL- LOC A4+ 30 Upgraded from A4 DD International Inc. Non-FBL- BG A4+ 30 Upgraded from A4 DNP Foods Ltd ST, FBL A3 220 Assigned Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 100* Reaffirmed *fund based and non fund based limits are interchangeable Hindusthan Malleables & Bill Discounting A4+ 10 Assigned Forgings Ltd Facility Magneti Marelli Shock NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed Absorbers (India) Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs 2.5 crore Metflow Cast Pvt Ltd FBL A3 20* Reaffirmed Metflow Cast Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 6* Reaffirmed * sub-limit of cash credit facility Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3 750 Reaffirmed Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 39 Reaffirmed Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits A3 161 Reaffirmed Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd BG Facility A3 240 Upgraded from A4+ (enhanced from Rs. 17.00 crore) Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd BG Facility (Proposed) A3 10 Upgraded from A4+ (enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Rajhans Nutriments Pvt Ltd ST - FLC cum. Buyers A4 90 Assigned credit for 1080 days* * Sublimit Rajhans Nutriments Pvt Ltd ST - LC & Letter of A4 70 Assigned comfort for 1080 days* * Sublimit Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd NFBF A2+ 114.5 Upgraded from A3+ Slogan Ceramics ST Non fund based-BG A4 10 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs 0.60 crore) Soneri Marine Foods Fund Based- A4 45 Reaffirmed EPC/FBD/FBP/PCFC/EBR*# *EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, FBP- Foreign Bill Purchasing, PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, EBP- Export Bill Rediscounting, CEL- Credit Exposure Limit, SLC- Stand by Line of Credit # Overall FBWC limit fully interchangeable within limit of Rs. 4.50 crore Soneri Marine Foods Fund Based- SLC A4 9 Reaffirmed Soneri Marine Foods Non Fund Based- CEL A4 4 Reaffirmed Switchgears & Structurals ST non-FBL A4 55 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton ST fund based A4 100 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd (sub-limit) Fac The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton ST non-FB Fac A4 220 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton ST non-fund based A4 100 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd (sub-limit) Fac Vijayanagar Sugar Pvt Ltd NFBF A4+ 440 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Guptas Shree Nath FB Fac B 350 Suspended Jewellers Pvt Ltd Alstom T&D India Ltd FBL AA- 8480 Reaffirmed Alstom T&D India Ltd LT/ST Non-FBL AA- 34510 Reaffirmed Anandeshwar Polypack Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned Anandeshwar Polypack Pvt Ltd TL B 20 Assigned Arya Ship Breaking Corporation fund based and BB / 950 Suspended non-fund based Bk Fac A4 Arya Shipbreaking Company Pvt fund based and BB+ / 3000 Suspended Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac A4+ Azad Impex Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 40 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 2 crores) Bhumika Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits B- 150 Upgraded from D (earlier 9.50 CR) Bhumika Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd TL B- 32.7 Upgraded from D (earlier 4.17 CR) Britto Seafoods Exports Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FB Fac BB- 110 Assigned DD International Inc. FBL- CC/PCL/PCFC BB 1190 Reaffirmed DNP Foods Ltd LT / ST, Unallocated BBB / 10 Assigned Limits A3 Gian Sagar Educational & TL BB 1210 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Gian Sagar Educational & BG BB 70 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Gian Sagar Educational & Overdraft BB 70 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Gnet Tradelinks Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Gnet Tradelinks Pvt Ltd NFBL BB- / 160* Reaffirmed A4 * The non fund based limits of Rs. 16.0 crore include fully interchangeable sublimit of Rs. 16.0 crore Buyer's Credit rated on both long term and short scales Gnet Tradelinks Pvt Ltd Untied Limits BB- / 32.5 Reaffirmed A4 Goyal Traders fund based and BB- / 1000 Suspended non-fund based Bk Fac A4 Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd FBL BB 51* Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 8.10 crore) *fund based and non fund based limits are interchangeable Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd TL BB 24.5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd BB BB 32 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Malleables & CC Facility BB 55 Assigned Forgings Ltd J.A. Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FBL BB- 70 Reaffirmed J.A. Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated BB- 30 Reaffirmed Magneti Marelli Shock LTL BB 190 Reaffirmed Absorbers (India) Pvt Ltd Reduced from Rs 25.5 crore Magneti Marelli Shock FBL BB 195 Reaffirmed Absorbers (India) Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs 6.5 crore Metflow Cast Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Metflow Cast Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 40.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5.01 crore) Mimani Agro Products Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ 104.9 Suspended N. T. Recycling Company Pvt. fund based and BB- / 1500 Suspended Ltd. non-fund based Bk Fac A4 Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd CC Facility BBB- 110 Upgraded from BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 8.50 crore) Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd CC Facility (Proposed) BBB- 40 Upgraded from BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crore) Prerna Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk limits B+ 155 Assigned Rajhans Nutriments Pvt Ltd LT - TL / ECBs / FCL B+ 415 Assigned Rameshwar Industries CC B 70 Assigned Rameshwar Industries TL B 17.5 Assigned Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd TL BB+ 95.4 Reaffirmed Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd FB limits BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Royal'S Education Society TL D 74 Revised from B+ Royal'S Education Society CCF D 13.5 Revised from B+ Royal'S Education Society Proposed FB Fac D 12.5 Revised from B+ Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd CC Facility A- 237.5 Upgraded from BBB Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd TL A- 422.5 Upgraded from BBB Shree Gurunanak Dev Rice Mill FBL B 60 Reaffirmed Slogan Ceramics LT fund based-CC B+ 30 Revised from BB- Slogan Ceramics LT fund based-TL B+ 18.6 Revised from BB- (earlier Rs. 3.58 crore) Sona Educational Society LT FB Fac B- 210 Assigned Soneri Marine Foods Fund Based- TL II B+ 5 Reaffirmed Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt FBL -TL BB+ 60 Assigned Ltd Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt FBL - CC BB+ 30 Assigned Ltd Sriji Corporation Pvt Ltd Sriji Corporation BB- 200 Reaffirmed Private Limited Switchgears & Structurals LT fund based and B 205 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd non-FBL Td Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 3220 Reaffirmed The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton TL Fac B+ 1452.3* Reaffirmed Mills Ltd * Amount revised from Rs.137.23 crore facilities rated in December-2013 The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton LT FB Fac B+ 905 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Long -term non-FB Fac B+ 20 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Tk Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 4390 Reaffirmed Vijayanagar Sugar Pvt Ltd TL C+ 4359.1 Assigned Vijayanagar Sugar Pvt Ltd CC C+ 700 Assigned Vijayanagar Sugar Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits C+ 0.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 