Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bagga Link Motors Ltd Inventory Funding A4+ 101 Reaffirmed Bagga Link Motors Ltd NFBL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Hmr Steels Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 70 Reaffirmed Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 0.1 Assigned Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd ST - EPC/PCFC A4 115 Assigned Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd ST - FBP DP/DA 90 A4 100 Assigned Days/ FBD/FCDB* Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd ST - LC A4 10 Assigned Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd ST - BG* A4 10 Assigned Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd ST - PC/FOBP/FOUBP/ A4 35 Assigned FOUBP/FOUBNLC/LC Metal Ore ST Non-FBL (LC) A4 500 Downgraded from A4+ Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A4 61 Reaffirmed Orient Packaging NFBL - LOC A4+ 30 Downgraded from A3 Paliwal Gdr Homestyles Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 150 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of ST Borrowing Programme A1+ 52000 Assigned India Ltd (enhanced from 4300 Cr) Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd non- FB Fac A4 7.5 Suspended Thermax Ltd ST Non-FBL (BG & LOC)# A1+ 44500 Reaffirmed # - The non fund based facilities are interchangeable between short term and long term as such the total utilization shall not exceed Rs. 4450 crore. Vrv Textiles Ltd ST NFBL D 33.8 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aprica Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Revised from B Bagga Link Motors Ltd CC BB+ 134 Reaffirmed E. C. Blades & Tools Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 400 Suspended A4+ Grg Projects FBL B 27.5 Suspended Grg Projects NFBL B 52.5 Suspended Hansa Metallics Ltd Bk Fac BB 1020 Suspended Hmr Steels Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 150 Reaffirmed India Infradebt Ltd India Infradebt AAA 5000 Assigned Limited Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 120 Assigned Jain Agencies FBL - CC B+ 100 Assigned Karé Power Resources Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) B+ 1120 Assigned Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd LT - Working capital B+ 38 Assigned TL Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd LT - WC/FBL CC B+ 52 Assigned Krishna Tuff Pvt Ltd CC facility B 15 Assigned Krishna Tuff Pvt Ltd TL B 52 Assigned Krishna Tuff Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 3 Assigned Metal Ore LT FB Limits (CC)* BB 130 Downgraded from BB+ *CC limit is a sub limit within LC limit Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd TL B 26.3 Assigned Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd CC B 90 Assigned Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 2.7 Reaffirmed New Generation Real Estate Ltd Bk Fac BB- 120 Suspended Orient Packaging FBL - CC BB+ 60 Downgraded from BBB- Paliwal Gdr Homestyles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 14.5 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of LT Bonds/ Loan AAA 130000 Assigned India Ltd Programme Power Grid Corporation Of LT Bonds Programme AAA 507281 Assigned India Ltd Power Grid Corporation Of LT Loans AAA 6831.3 Assigned India Ltd Power Grid Corporation Of Working Capital Loan AAA 39500 Assigned India Ltd Power Grid Corporation Of Fund Based & NFBL AAA 15000 Assigned India Ltd Pragati Engineering Belgaum FBL C+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pragati Engineering Belgaum TL limit C+ 43 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pragati Engineering Belgaum Unallocated limit C+ 2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pyrotech Electronics Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 273.5 Revised from BBB Pyrotech Electronics Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 241.5 Revised from BBB Pyrotech Electronics Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 235 Revised from BBB Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B 150 Suspended Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon Ltd TL BBB 7616 Reaffirmed Sah Polymers Ltd FB, LT Limits BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Sah Polymers Ltd TL BB+ 45.2 Reaffirmed Sah Polymers Ltd Unallocated Limits# BB+ / 4.8 Reaffirmed A4+ Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd CC Facility B 20 Revised from B+ Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd TL B 40 Revised from B+ Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 10 Revised from B+ Shiva Agro Industries Fund Based - LT B 70 Assigned Shree Vardhman Knityarn Pvt Ltd TL D 1.3 Assigned Shree Vardhman Knityarn Pvt Ltd Fund based facility D 135 Assigned Shree Vardhman Knityarn Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 13.7 Assigned Thermax Ltd FB Limits (CC) AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Thermax Ltd LT Non-FBL (BG & LOC) AA+ 44500 Reaffirmed # # - The non fund based facilities are interchangeable between short term and long term as such the total utilization shall not exceed Rs. 4450 crore. Vrv Textiles Ltd LT FBL D 308.6 Suspended Vrv Textiles Ltd proposed LT/ ST limits D 15 Suspended World Resorts Ltd FBL-TL D 252.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.