Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Software And Systems Non-FBL A3+ 126.8 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from A3 Arya Omnitalk Wireless Non-FB A2 120 Upgraded Solutions Pvt Ltd (SO) from A3+(SO) Bharat Industrial Enterprises SLC A4 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Commercial Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 25 Reaffirmed Commercial Automobiles Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit A4 110 Reaffirmed Dhar Construction Company Non FBL - BG A3 200 Assigned Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 40 Reaffirmed facility Enhanced from 3 cr Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based A4 40 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) facility General Import Company (India) Non-fund Based A4 150 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Foreign LOC Jaycee Steels Pvt. Ltd. NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Karolia Lighting Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 25 Reaffirmed Mellcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL- BG A4 35 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 4.10 crores) Nandi Cpvc Pipe Products India Short tern NFBL A4 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Nandi Cpvc Pipe Products India ST fund based/NFBL A4 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd Quality Engineering And FB Fac A1+ 175 Revised from Software Technologies Pvt Ltd A1 Raymond Uco Denim Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A3+ 750 Upgraded from A3 Raymond Uco Denim Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3+ 980 Upgraded from A3 Enhanced from Rs.78.00 crore Reliance Industries Ltd CP / ST NCD Programme A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Richi Rich Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd ST FBL A4 290 Assigned Shrijee Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Short- term FB Fac A3+ 150 Assigned (enhanced from 10 cr) Shrijee Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3+ 20 Assigned Smw Metal Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 550 Assigned (enhanced from 30 cr) Sreema Mahila Samiti MFI Grading M3 - Assigned Unigreen Global Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 300 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 13 CR) Vikrant Extrusions Non-FBL- LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Software And Systems TL BBB 155 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- Accord Software And Systems FBL BBB 110 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- Arya Omnitalk Wireless CC BBB+ 50 Upgraded Solutions Pvt Ltd (SO) from BBB(SO) Basera Enclave Makers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Bharat Industrial Enterprises Export Packing Credit BB- 460 Upgraded Ltd from B+ Commercial Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL BB- 39 Reaffirmed Commercial Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC BB- 550 Reaffirmed Dhar Construction Company FBL - CC BBB- 200 Assigned Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 35.5 Reaffirmed Revised from 4 cr Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based facility B+ 250 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 21 cr Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd Non-fund based B+ 5 Reaffirmed facility Jaycee Steels Pvt. Ltd. FBL- CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Jaycee Steels Pvt. Ltd. FBL-TL B+ 22.7 Reaffirmed Jaycee Steels Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limits B+ 27.3 Reaffirmed Karolia Lighting Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed Karolia Lighting Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Mailam Subramaniya Swami Bk Fac B+ 110 Suspended Educational Trust Mellcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd FBL- CC BB- 20 Reaffirmed Mellcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd FBL- TL BB- 14 Reaffirmed Mellcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd FBL- Unallocated BB- 6 Assigned Nandi Cpvc Pipe Products India LT FBL B- 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Quality Engineering And Fund based A+ 50 Revised from Software Technologies Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) Fac A (Revised from Rs.31 crore) Raymond Uco Denim Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB 2150.7 Upgraded from BBB- Enhanced from Rs.195.39 crore Raymond Uco Denim Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 2250 Upgraded from BBB- Enhanced from Rs.180 crore Richi Rich Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd LT FBL B+ 136.6 Assigned Shree Momai Engineering Works CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shree Momai Engineering Works TL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Shrijee Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.29cr) Smw Metal Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 50 Assigned Snc Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 217.5 Withdrawn Unigreen Global Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 22 Cr) Vikrant Extrusions FBL- CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Weal Developers FBL (CC) BB- 200 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.