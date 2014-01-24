Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed
Advance Surfactants India Ltd Non FB Fac A2 345 Reaffirmed
Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC A4+ 320 Reaffirmed
Nandi Vardhana Textile Mills ST, non fund based A4 30 Suspended
Ltd LOC and BG Fac
PGM Infrastructures Pvt Ltd ST D 30 Suspended
Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 15 Suspended
LOC and BG Fac
Yashveer Ceramics BG A4 10 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Infrastructure And NCD BB+ 7500 Withdrawn
Developers Pvt Ltd
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA 569003.3Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 3,915 crore)
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA 40000 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA 2500 Reaffirmed
Advance Surfactants India Ltd TL BBB+ 132.4 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 22.22 crore)
Advance Surfactants India Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 2450 Reaffirmed
/ A2
(Reduced from Rs. 260 crore)
Advance Surfactants India Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB+ 322.6 Reaffirmed
/ A2
(Enhanced from Rs. 8.28 crore)
Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd FBL BB 680 Revised from
BB+
Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd NFBL BB / 120 Revised from
A4+ BB+
/Reaffirmed
Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd Unallocated limit BB / 180 Revised from
A4+ BB+
/Reaffirmed
Bharat Metal Fabricators FB Fac B 25 Reaffirmed
Bharat Metal Fabricators Non-FB Fac B 50 Reaffirmed
Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 1070 Reaffirmed
/ A2
(Enhanced from Rs. 850 crore)
Ennore Port Ltd LT, Tax free AA 5000 Assigned
Infrastructure bonds
G.D Overseas FB Fac B+ 180 Reaffirmed
Interglobe Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 7110 Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs. 407.00 Crore)
KK Proteins Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
KRR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 840 Suspended
Multi Originators IFMR Capital Mosec IX BB + - Withdrawn
PTC Series A2 (SO) !
! Conditional rating
Multi Originators IFMR Capital Mosec X BB + - Withdrawn
PTC Series A2 (SO) !
! Conditional rating
Nandi Vardhana Textile Mills LT loans & working BB- 273.3 Suspended
Ltd capital Fac
New Asian Infrastructure FBL (TL) B 295 Reaffirmed
Development Pvt Ltd
Nitesh Estates Ltd FBL- TL BB 2420 Revised from
B+
Nitesh Estates Ltd Proposed TL BB 580 Revised from
B+
PGM Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 545 Suspended
Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB- 95 Suspended
capital Fac
Punjab National Bank Tier II Bonds AAA 10000 Assigned
Programme-Basel-III (hyb)
Shiv Shakti Ginning Factory LT Fund Based-CC B 50 Assigned
Shiv Shakti Ginning Factory LT Fund Based-TL B 14 Assigned
Sri Ravi Gold Palace CCL B 50 Assigned
Sri Ravi Gold Palace Unallocated Limits B 20 Assigned
Tirupati Oil Industries LT-FBL - CC B- 110 Suspended
Yashveer Ceramics CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 2.00 crore)
Yashveer Ceramics TL B+ 52.5 Assigned
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
