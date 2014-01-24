Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Advance Surfactants India Ltd Non FB Fac A2 345 Reaffirmed Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC A4+ 320 Reaffirmed Nandi Vardhana Textile Mills ST, non fund based A4 30 Suspended Ltd LOC and BG Fac PGM Infrastructures Pvt Ltd ST D 30 Suspended Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 15 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Yashveer Ceramics BG A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Infrastructure And NCD BB+ 7500 Withdrawn Developers Pvt Ltd Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA 569003.3Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 3,915 crore) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA 40000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA 2500 Reaffirmed Advance Surfactants India Ltd TL BBB+ 132.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 22.22 crore) Advance Surfactants India Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 2450 Reaffirmed / A2 (Reduced from Rs. 260 crore) Advance Surfactants India Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB+ 322.6 Reaffirmed / A2 (Enhanced from Rs. 8.28 crore) Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd FBL BB 680 Revised from BB+ Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd NFBL BB / 120 Revised from A4+ BB+ /Reaffirmed Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd Unallocated limit BB / 180 Revised from A4+ BB+ /Reaffirmed Bharat Metal Fabricators FB Fac B 25 Reaffirmed Bharat Metal Fabricators Non-FB Fac B 50 Reaffirmed Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 1070 Reaffirmed / A2 (Enhanced from Rs. 850 crore) Ennore Port Ltd LT, Tax free AA 5000 Assigned Infrastructure bonds G.D Overseas FB Fac B+ 180 Reaffirmed Interglobe Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 7110 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 407.00 Crore) KK Proteins Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 150 Reaffirmed KRR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 840 Suspended Multi Originators IFMR Capital Mosec IX BB + - Withdrawn PTC Series A2 (SO) ! ! Conditional rating Multi Originators IFMR Capital Mosec X BB + - Withdrawn PTC Series A2 (SO) ! ! Conditional rating Nandi Vardhana Textile Mills LT loans & working BB- 273.3 Suspended Ltd capital Fac New Asian Infrastructure FBL (TL) B 295 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd Nitesh Estates Ltd FBL- TL BB 2420 Revised from B+ Nitesh Estates Ltd Proposed TL BB 580 Revised from B+ PGM Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 545 Suspended Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB- 95 Suspended capital Fac Punjab National Bank Tier II Bonds AAA 10000 Assigned Programme-Basel-III (hyb) Shiv Shakti Ginning Factory LT Fund Based-CC B 50 Assigned Shiv Shakti Ginning Factory LT Fund Based-TL B 14 Assigned Sri Ravi Gold Palace CCL B 50 Assigned Sri Ravi Gold Palace Unallocated Limits B 20 Assigned Tirupati Oil Industries LT-FBL - CC B- 110 Suspended Yashveer Ceramics CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 2.00 crore) Yashveer Ceramics TL B+ 52.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)