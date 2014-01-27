Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananta Procon Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4 60 Suspended Fusion Jewelery Manufacturing ST Scale - FBL A4 75 Upgraded Company Pvt Ltd from D Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) Non Fund Based A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Working Capital Limits Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd EPC/ FBD/ FBP/ PCFC A4+ 1200 Suspended Limits* *sublimit of cash credit limit Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd BG* A4+ 300 Suspended *sublimit of cash credit limit Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Foreign LC Limit* A4+ 300 Suspended *sublimit of cash credit limit Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4+ 286.6 Suspended Makwell Plastisizers Pvt Ltd ST scale- Non-FBL A3+ 105 Upgraded from A3 (revised from Rs 9.50 crore) Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Mayur Woven Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4+ 235 Suspended Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd ST, FB limits A4 40 Reaffirmed Mira Exim Ltd FBL A4+ 28 Reaffirmed Mira Exim Ltd NFBL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Pan Agri Exports LC Limit* A4 50 Suspended *sublimit of cash credit limit Pan Agri Exports EPC/ FBD/ FBP/ PCFC A4 500 Suspended Limits* *sublimit of cash credit limit Pan Agri Exports Credit Exposure Limit A4 40 Suspended Rakesh Construction Company ST - Non Fund Based A4+ 100 Suspended Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed Tdi International India Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 690 Assigned Working Capital Fac Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 139 Assigned Unibios Laboratories Ltd Non-FBL D 65 Revised from A4+ Vizag Exports fund based facility A4 260 Suspended Vizag Exports fund based facility A4 70 Suspended (sub limit) Vizag Exports non-fund based A4 10 Suspended facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananta Procon Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based: CC B+ 30 Suspended Limit Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) TL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) Fund Based Working B+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Capital Limits Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Capital AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented mfs(SO) Fund - Series I Jay Chamunda Cold Storage LT-FBL - CC B 22.5 Suspended Jay Chamunda Cold Storage LT-FBL - TL B 30 Suspended Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB+ 1200 Suspended Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Stand by Line of BB+ 200 Suspended Credit Limit Kymore Engineering Bk Fac BB- 87 Suspended Makwell Plastisizers Pvt Ltd LT Scale-FBL BBB 20.4 Upgraded from BBB- (revised from Rs 9.50 crore) Makwell Plastisizers Pvt Ltd LT and ST scale-Fund BBB/ 64.6 Assigned Based and Non-FBL A3+ (Fully Interchangeable) Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 165 Reaffirmed Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 900 Reaffirmed Mayur Woven Pvt Ltd Fund Based: CC Limit BB+ 80 Suspended Mayur Woven Pvt Ltd Fund Based: TL BB+ 50.5 Suspended Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd LT, FB limits B 10 Reaffirmed Mira Exim Ltd NFBL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Oswal Synthetics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 91.1 Suspended Pan Agri Exports CC Limit BB 500 Suspended Raj Kumar Goel (Bhattewale) FBL BB- 25 Revised from Foundations Trust BB Raj Kumar Goel (Bhattewale) FBL BB- 77.5 Revised from Foundations Trust BB Raj Kumar Goel Educational FBL BB- 18.2 Revised from Trust BB Raj Kumar Goel Educational TL BB- 57.4 Revised from Trust BB Rakesh Construction Company LT - Fund Based: CC BB+ 50 Suspended Limit Shree Om Shirtings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 59.3 Suspended Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: TL B+ 186.7 Upgraded from B (revised from 15.57 Cr) Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac B+ 200 Upgraded from B Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac B+ 62.4 Upgraded from B Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd LT: TL B+ 628.4 Upgraded from B Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac B+ 325 Upgraded from B Svr Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 170 Assigned Tdi International India Pvt Ltd TL B 626.2 Assigned Tdi International India Pvt Ltd LT FB Working Capital B 100 Assigned Fac Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 130 Assigned Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd LT / ST unallocated BB- / 1 Assigned Fac A4 / Uflex Ltd TL BBB+ 2250 Assigned Unibios Laboratories Ltd TL D 13.6 Revised from BB+ Unibios Laboratories Ltd LT, FBL D 360 Revised from BB+ Vamsee Overseas Marine Pvt Ltd TL Fac C 137.5 Withdrawn Varahi Diamonds And Finance Ltd Working capital limits BBB- 1100 Withdrawn Vizag Exports fund based facility B+ 100 Suspended (sub limit) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.