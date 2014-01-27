Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ananta Procon Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4 60 Suspended
Fusion Jewelery Manufacturing ST Scale - FBL A4 75 Upgraded
Company Pvt Ltd from D
Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) Non Fund Based A4 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd Working Capital Limits
Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd EPC/ FBD/ FBP/ PCFC A4+ 1200 Suspended
Limits*
*sublimit of cash credit limit
Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd BG* A4+ 300 Suspended
*sublimit of cash credit limit
Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Foreign LC Limit* A4+ 300 Suspended
*sublimit of cash credit limit
Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4+ 286.6 Suspended
Makwell Plastisizers Pvt Ltd ST scale- Non-FBL A3+ 105 Upgraded
from A3
(revised from Rs 9.50 crore)
Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Mayur Woven Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4+ 235 Suspended
Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd ST, FB limits A4 40 Reaffirmed
Mira Exim Ltd FBL A4+ 28 Reaffirmed
Mira Exim Ltd NFBL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Pan Agri Exports LC Limit* A4 50 Suspended
*sublimit of cash credit limit
Pan Agri Exports EPC/ FBD/ FBP/ PCFC A4 500 Suspended
Limits*
*sublimit of cash credit limit
Pan Agri Exports Credit Exposure Limit A4 40 Suspended
Rakesh Construction Company ST - Non Fund Based A4+ 100 Suspended
Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed
Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed
Tdi International India Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 690 Assigned
Working Capital Fac
Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 139 Assigned
Unibios Laboratories Ltd Non-FBL D 65 Revised from
A4+
Vizag Exports fund based facility A4 260 Suspended
Vizag Exports fund based facility A4 70 Suspended
(sub limit)
Vizag Exports non-fund based A4 10 Suspended
facility
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ananta Procon Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based: CC B+ 30 Suspended
Limit
Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) TL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) Fund Based Working B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd Capital Limits
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Capital AAA Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented mfs(SO)
Fund - Series I
Jay Chamunda Cold Storage LT-FBL - CC B 22.5 Suspended
Jay Chamunda Cold Storage LT-FBL - TL B 30 Suspended
Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB+ 1200 Suspended
Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Stand by Line of BB+ 200 Suspended
Credit Limit
Kymore Engineering Bk Fac BB- 87 Suspended
Makwell Plastisizers Pvt Ltd LT Scale-FBL BBB 20.4 Upgraded
from
BBB-
(revised from Rs 9.50 crore)
Makwell Plastisizers Pvt Ltd LT and ST scale-Fund BBB/ 64.6 Assigned
Based and Non-FBL A3+
(Fully Interchangeable)
Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 165 Reaffirmed
Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 900 Reaffirmed
Mayur Woven Pvt Ltd Fund Based: CC Limit BB+ 80 Suspended
Mayur Woven Pvt Ltd Fund Based: TL BB+ 50.5 Suspended
Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd LT, FB limits B 10 Reaffirmed
Mira Exim Ltd NFBL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Oswal Synthetics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 91.1 Suspended
Pan Agri Exports CC Limit BB 500 Suspended
Raj Kumar Goel (Bhattewale) FBL BB- 25 Revised from
Foundations Trust BB
Raj Kumar Goel (Bhattewale) FBL BB- 77.5 Revised from
Foundations Trust BB
Raj Kumar Goel Educational FBL BB- 18.2 Revised from
Trust BB
Raj Kumar Goel Educational TL BB- 57.4 Revised from
Trust BB
Rakesh Construction Company LT - Fund Based: CC BB+ 50 Suspended
Limit
Shree Om Shirtings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 59.3 Suspended
Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: TL B+ 186.7 Upgraded
from B
(revised from 15.57 Cr)
Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac B+ 200 Upgraded
from B
Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac B+ 62.4 Upgraded
from B
Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd LT: TL B+ 628.4 Upgraded
from B
Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac B+ 325 Upgraded
from B
Svr Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 170 Assigned
Tdi International India Pvt Ltd TL B 626.2 Assigned
Tdi International India Pvt Ltd LT FB Working Capital B 100 Assigned
Fac
Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 130 Assigned
Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd LT / ST unallocated BB- / 1 Assigned
Fac A4 /
Uflex Ltd TL BBB+ 2250 Assigned
Unibios Laboratories Ltd TL D 13.6 Revised from
BB+
Unibios Laboratories Ltd LT, FBL D 360 Revised from
BB+
Vamsee Overseas Marine Pvt Ltd TL Fac C 137.5 Withdrawn
Varahi Diamonds And Finance Ltd Working capital limits BBB- 1100 Withdrawn
Vizag Exports fund based facility B+ 100 Suspended
(sub limit)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
