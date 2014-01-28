Jan 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd MFI grading M2 - Assigned Bloom Dekor Ltd LC/BG A4 145 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10.25 Crore) Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd ST, Fund based and A1+ 2680 Reaffirmed Non-FBL Ece Industries Non-FBL A2+ 900 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 135 crore) Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 40 Assigned Gora Mal Hari Ram Ltd Non FB Limits A4 50 Revised from A4+ Hydco Engineering Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 50 Reaffirmed Hydco Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed Hydco Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Reaffirmed K P Manish Global Ingredients ST non FB Fac A4 150 Suspended Pvt Ltd P A Footwear Pvt Ltd FBL A3+ 190 Reaffirmed P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 104.7 Reaffirmed Paramount Rice Pvt. Ltd FBL- Packing Credit A4 50 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt BG A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt Credit Exposure Limit A4 4 Reaffirmed Ltd Rms Construction Ltd NFBL A3 350 Reaffirmed Shri Solar System Off Grid and SP 3C Assigned Decentralized Solar Applications The Standard Products Mfg. Co. off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaron Helmets Pvt Ltd FBL B- 64.3 Reaffirmed Adani Agri Logistics Ltd LT fund based BBB- 4365.9 Suspended Adani Agri Logistics Ltd LT non-fund based Bk BBB- 250 Suspended Fac Amritmaya Foods Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B- 5 Assigned Amritmaya Foods Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG B- 70 Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bloom Dekor Ltd CC Limits BB 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.15 Crore) Bloom Dekor Ltd TL BB 1.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1.70 Crore) Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FBL A+ 2300 Reaffirmed Ece Industries FBL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd FBL B 25 Assigned Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ 35 Assigned A4 Geetanjali Agro Industries line of credit B 130 Suspended Gora Mal Hari Ram Ltd FB, LT Limits B+ 33.5 Revised From BB+ Gora Mal Hari Ram Ltd Unallocated Limits# B+/ 50 Revised from A4 BB+ / A4+ # Unallocated limits are interchangeable between long-term and short-term limits and are assigned ratings of B+/ A4 H R Steels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 220 Suspended Haranai Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB 320 Reaffirmed Haranai Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 35.5 Reaffirmed Hydco Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* BB- 20 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Export packing Credit IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Co. Ltd TL BBB- 44600 Reaffirmed ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture Kolkata Metro Project BBB+ - Reaffirmed (SO) ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture DMRC Phase-3 Project BBB+ - Assigned CC32 (SO) ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture DMRC Phase-3 Project BBB+ - Assigned CC26 (SO) K P Manish Global Ingredients LT FB Fac BB 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd P A Footwear Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 4.3 Reaffirmed Paramount Rice Pvt. Ltd FBL- CC B+ 122.5 Reaffirmed Paramount Rice Pvt. Ltd FBL- TL B+ 3.3 Reaffirmed Purnam FBL - TL B 127.5 Assigned Purnam Non FBL - CC B 8 Assigned Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt TL B+ 225 Upgraded Ltd from B Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt CC B+ 125 Upgraded Ltd from B Shri Vaishnavi Paraboiled line of credit B+ 120 Suspended Industries Suraana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 109.8 Withdrawn A4 Techtrans Construction India Bk Fac D 317.3 Suspended Pvt Ltd Vinayak Autolink Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 140 Reaffirmed VMC Systems Ltd Bk Fac BB / 20320 Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)