US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Jan 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd MFI grading M2 - Assigned Bloom Dekor Ltd LC/BG A4 145 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10.25 Crore) Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd ST, Fund based and A1+ 2680 Reaffirmed Non-FBL Ece Industries Non-FBL A2+ 900 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 135 crore) Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 40 Assigned Gora Mal Hari Ram Ltd Non FB Limits A4 50 Revised from A4+ Hydco Engineering Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 50 Reaffirmed Hydco Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed Hydco Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Reaffirmed K P Manish Global Ingredients ST non FB Fac A4 150 Suspended Pvt Ltd P A Footwear Pvt Ltd FBL A3+ 190 Reaffirmed P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 104.7 Reaffirmed Paramount Rice Pvt. Ltd FBL- Packing Credit A4 50 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt BG A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt Credit Exposure Limit A4 4 Reaffirmed Ltd Rms Construction Ltd NFBL A3 350 Reaffirmed Shri Solar System Off Grid and SP 3C Assigned Decentralized Solar Applications The Standard Products Mfg. Co. off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaron Helmets Pvt Ltd FBL B- 64.3 Reaffirmed Adani Agri Logistics Ltd LT fund based BBB- 4365.9 Suspended Adani Agri Logistics Ltd LT non-fund based Bk BBB- 250 Suspended Fac Amritmaya Foods Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B- 5 Assigned Amritmaya Foods Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG B- 70 Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bloom Dekor Ltd CC Limits BB 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.15 Crore) Bloom Dekor Ltd TL BB 1.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1.70 Crore) Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FBL A+ 2300 Reaffirmed Ece Industries FBL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd FBL B 25 Assigned Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ 35 Assigned A4 Geetanjali Agro Industries line of credit B 130 Suspended Gora Mal Hari Ram Ltd FB, LT Limits B+ 33.5 Revised From BB+ Gora Mal Hari Ram Ltd Unallocated Limits# B+/ 50 Revised from A4 BB+ / A4+ # Unallocated limits are interchangeable between long-term and short-term limits and are assigned ratings of B+/ A4 H R Steels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 220 Suspended Haranai Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB 320 Reaffirmed Haranai Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 35.5 Reaffirmed Hydco Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* BB- 20 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Export packing Credit IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Co. Ltd TL BBB- 44600 Reaffirmed ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture Kolkata Metro Project BBB+ - Reaffirmed (SO) ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture DMRC Phase-3 Project BBB+ - Assigned CC32 (SO) ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture DMRC Phase-3 Project BBB+ - Assigned CC26 (SO) K P Manish Global Ingredients LT FB Fac BB 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd P A Footwear Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 4.3 Reaffirmed Paramount Rice Pvt. Ltd FBL- CC B+ 122.5 Reaffirmed Paramount Rice Pvt. Ltd FBL- TL B+ 3.3 Reaffirmed Purnam FBL - TL B 127.5 Assigned Purnam Non FBL - CC B 8 Assigned Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt TL B+ 225 Upgraded Ltd from B Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt CC B+ 125 Upgraded Ltd from B Shri Vaishnavi Paraboiled line of credit B+ 120 Suspended Industries Suraana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 109.8 Withdrawn A4 Techtrans Construction India Bk Fac D 317.3 Suspended Pvt Ltd Vinayak Autolink Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 140 Reaffirmed VMC Systems Ltd Bk Fac BB / 20320 Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss