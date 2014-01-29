Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Angre Port Pvt Ltd LOC* A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed (SO) *sublimit of term loan facility Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 20000 Assigned Darshita Exim Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 400 Revised from A4+ Darshita Exim Pvt Ltd Non fund based A3 300 Revised from Proposed limits A4+ Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic Non-FB Fac 4+ 35.2 Assigned Chemicals Pvt Ltd Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd ST non fund based LOC A4 50 Suspended facility K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd FBL A3 2450 Reaffirmed K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 65 Reaffirmed Kanchan Vanijya Pvt Ltd FBL* A4 138* Reaffirmed *comprises two facilities - Packing Credit of Rs. 11.50 crore and Bill Purchase of Rs. 4.20 crore, subject to a maximum of Rs. 13.80 crores. Kemwell Biopharma Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 78.3 Reaffirmed Norex Flavours Pvt Ltd FBL A4 240 Reaffirmed Norex Flavours Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shivalik Cotsyn Ltd NFBL A4 1.6 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA Assigned Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Angre Port Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A-(SO) 1750 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Programme Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 13000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 3500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Bajrang Pulses And Agro LT, FBL -CC B+ 100 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Bajrang Pulses And Agro LT, FBL - TL B+ 16.7 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Bajrang Pulses And Agro LT, FBL-Unallocated B+ 8.3 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Ecolite Technologies FBL D 126.6 Downgraded from B- Ecolite Technologies Non-FBL- LOC D 15 Downgraded from B- Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic FB Fac BB+ 122.4 Assigned Chemicals Pvt Ltd Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic Unallocated Amount BB+ 2.4 assigned Chemicals Pvt Ltd / A4+ Faiz Industries CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Faiz Industries TL B+ 14.5 Assigned Gobind Industries Pvt Ltd CC B+ 140 Reaffirmed Gobind Industries Pvt Ltd TL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Hi-Reach Construction LT FB Fac B 110 Suspended Equipments Pvt Ltd Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd LT loans and working B+ 150 Suspended capital Fac Jai Bhole Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 120 Reaffirmation K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Kanchan Vanijya Pvt Ltd TL B 50.9 Upgraded from B- Kanchan Vanijya Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits** B / 11.1** Upgraded A4 from B-/ Reaffirmed **Unallocated Limits have been rated at both long term scale (LT) and short term scale Kemwell Biopharma Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1774 Reaffirmed Kemwell Biopharma Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 297.5 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd issuer rating IrA- Reaffirmed/ notice of Withdrawal Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt TL D 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt CC D 135 Reaffirmed Ltd Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt BG* D Reaffirmed Ltd *Bank Guarantee is a sub limit of the cash credit limit Magic Vibration India Pvt Ltd FBL B 120 Assigned Narbheram Power & Steel Pvt Bk Fac BBB- 387 Suspended Ltd / A3 Narbheram Vishram Bk Fac BBB+ 1125 Suspended / A2+ Neo Seamless Tubes Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits C Withdrawn Petro Carbon & Chemicals Pvt Bk Fac BBB- 627.2 Suspended Ltd / A3 Radheshyam Fibers (Gujarat) CC BB- 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Radheshyam Fibers (Gujarat) TL BB- 4.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shivalik Cotsyn Ltd FBL B 108.4 Assigned Shree Nath Ji Enterprises Fund Based - LT B 115 Assigned Sonapur Herbal Centre Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 160 Assigned Sri Sathya Exim LT BB- Assigned Sri Sathya Exim FB Fac: CC BB- 75 Assigned Sri Sathya Exim LT/ST BB- Assigned Sri Sathya Exim Unallocated BB- / 25 Assigned A4 The Scottish Assam (India) Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac BBB+ 60.1 Upgraded from BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.