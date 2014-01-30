Jan 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Wilmar Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 28400 Suspended Ag Industries Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A1+ 60 Reaffirmed working capital (enhanced from 1 Cr) Allahabad Bank CD Programme A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Baldev Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 20 Assigned Chennai Petroleum Corporation CP/ST Debt A1+ 40000 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from 3,000 Cr) Emmennar Pharma Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL 4+ 53 Upgraded from A4 Gokaldas Exports Ltd FB Fac A3 4950 Reaffirmed Krishnapatnam Oils And Fats ST non-FBL A3 1850 Suspended Pvt Ltd Kumudchandra D Mehta FB Fac A4 360 Suspended Nedspice Processing India Pvt FB Limits A3 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Nedspice Processing India Pvt NFBL A3 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Rane Trw Steering Systems Ltd ST Fund Based A1+ 750 Assigned Sub-limits Scrabble Entertainment Ltd ST, non-FB Fac* A2 300 Assigned *- The Rs. 30.00 crore term-loans and the Rs. 30.00 crore, short-term, non-fund based facilities of the company are interchangeable with total utilization not exceeding Rs. 30.00 crore. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Wilmar Ltd LT FBL BBB 20752 Suspended Ag Industries Pvt Ltd TL AA 437.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 36 Cr) Ag Industries Pvt Ltd LT fund based working AA 340 Reaffirmed capital (enhanced from 24 Cr) Ag Industries Pvt Ltd LT unallocated limits AA 200 Assigned Baldev Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 50 Assigned Bandhan Financial Services NCD A 1000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Emmennar Pharma Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 260 Upgraded from BB- Emmennar Pharma Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+/ 379.5 Upgraded A4+ from BB-/ A4 Ficcl Cv Loan Pool D.A. Feb-12 Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed (SO) Future Jewels Pvt Ltd CC B 300 Assigned Gokaldas Exports Ltd TL Fac Withdrawn (reduced from Rs.11.74 crore) Krishnapatnam Oils And Fats TL/ FBL BBB- 570 Suspended Pvt Ltd Nedspice Processing India Pvt TL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Prasadhini Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL B- 200 Assigned R.R.Constructions TL B 200 Assigned Rane Trw Steering Systems Ltd LT FBL A+ 750 Assigned Rashmi Housing Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) B+ 650 Assigned Rudrapur Precision Industries TL B- 62 Assigned Rudrapur Precision Industries CC B- 25 Assigned Rudrapur Precision Industries Unallocated B- 10.5 Assigned S.K. Corporation LT fund based Bk B+ 81.4 Withdrawn facility S.K. Corporation proposed limit B+/ 0.3 Withdrawn A4 Scrabble Entertainment Ltd Long-TL* BBB 300 Assigned *- The Rs. 30.00 crore term-loans and the Rs. 30.00 crore, short-term, non-fund based facilities of the company are interchangeable with total utilization not exceeding Rs. 30.00 crore. Scrabble Entertainment Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 30 Assigned SFL Trust 2012 Second Loss Facility A+(SO) Retained SFL Trust 2012 PTC Series A AAA(SO) Retained Shri Trust-A-2013 Series A PTCs AAA(SO) Retained Shri Trust-B-2013 Series A PTCs AAA(SO) Retained SPR Buildtech Ltd Bk Fac BB- 240 Suspended Sundaram Finance Ltd. Cv & Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Dec-11 Sundaram Finance Ltd. Cv & Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Feb-12 Sundaram Finance Ltd. Cv & Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Feb-12 Ii Sundaram Finance Ltd. Cv & Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Jan -11 Sundaram Finance Ltd. Cv & Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Mar -10 Sundaram Finance Ltd. Cv & Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Mar -11 Sundaram Finance Ltd. Cv & Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Mar-12 Techno Force Solution (I) Pvt LT FB limits BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Techno Force Solution (I) Pvt LT, non-FBL BBB- 185 Reaffirmed Ltd Techno Force Solution (I) Pvt TL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Vinit Yarn Dyeing Pvt. Ltd LT loans & working B+ 65 Suspended capital Fac Warm Gears Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B- 181 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)