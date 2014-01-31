Jan 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acer India Pvt Ltd FBL A2+ 50 Downgraded from A1 Arkay Glenrock Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 122.5 Upgraded from A4 Arkay Glenrock Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 9 Upgraded from A4 Embee Software Pvt Ltd Standby LOC A3 144 Reaffirmed Gandhi Capital Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Kalyan Exporters & Importers ST - FB Fac A2 350 Reaffirmed Khaitan Electronics ST NFBL A4 55 Assigned Navdeep Construction Company Non-FBL A4 100 Assigned Paari Chem Resources ST : Non-FB limits A4 250 Reaffirmed Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 1 Assigned V.T. Foods Pvt Ltd ST Non fund based-CEL A4 2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acer India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based BBB+ 3350 Downgraded from A Ambuja Ginning Pressing & Oil LT working capital Fac B 95 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Arkay Glenrock Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 17.1 Upgraded from B+ Arkay Glenrock Pvt Ltd LT / ST unallocated BB / 1.4 Upgraded A4+ from B+/ A4 Balaji Cotton Industries LT fund based-CC B 70 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 5.60 Crore) Calcutta Industrial Supply fund based D 134 Suspended Corporation Calcutta Industrial Supply non fund based Bk D 700 Suspended Corporation facility County Developers Products Ltd FB-limits B 50 Suspended County Developers Products Ltd Non-FB-limits B 75 Suspended Embee Software Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Embee Software Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 195 Reaffirmed Embee Software Pvt Ltd BG & Letter or Credit BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Gandhi Capital Pvt Ltd CC BB 160 Upgraded from BB- Gandhi Capital Pvt Ltd TL BB 175 Upgraded from BB- JG Agro Industries Bk lines B 90 Suspended Jindal Chawal Nigam Bk lines B+ 100 Suspended Kalyan Gold Creations LT - FB Fac BBB+ 100 Withdrawn Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB+ 15402.5 Reaffirmed Kalyan Jewellers Kollam & Erode TL BBB+ 5.7 Withdrawn Kalyan Jewellers Kollam & Erode LT - FB Fac BBB+ 280 Withdrawn Kalyan Jewellers Salem TL BBB+ 9.8 Reaffirmed Kalyan Jewellers Salem LT - FB Fac BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Kalyan Jewellers Tuticorin LT - FB Fac BBB+ 100 Withdrawn Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd Bk lines B / 100 Suspended A4 Khaitan Electronics TL BB- 12 Assigned Khaitan Electronics LT FBL BB- 72 Assigned Khaitan Electronics LT NFBL BB- 3.5 Assigned Navdeep Construction Company FBL B 150 Assigned Paari Chem Resources LT : FB limits* BB- 130 upgraded from B+ * sub-limit of total line of credit of Rs. 25.0 Crore Rr Gold Palace Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 500 Reaffirmed Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 90 Assigned Salsan Steels Pvt Ltd Bk lines B 160 Suspended Sona Biscuits Ltd fund based Bk limits B+ 233.5 Suspended Sona Biscuits Ltd non fund based Bk Fac B+ 8 Suspended Thakor Reductants Pvt Ltd Fund based CC Fac B+ 50 Assigned V.T. Foods Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC B+ 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)