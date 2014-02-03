Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhi Engineering Corporation NFBL-BG A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs.10 crore)
Adigear International NFBL A4+ 240 Suspended
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd NFBL A4 89 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 8.96 crore)
Incom Wires And Cables Ltd NFBL A4 30 Assigned
Incom Wires And Cables Ltd NFBL-proposed A4 30 Assigned
Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 27.5 Assigned
Omexo Tiles BG A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Non-FB Fac A4 125 Assigned
Ltd
Precision Auto Engineers ILC/FLC A4 30 Reaffirmed
Saravana Textiles Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 33.2 Reaffirmed
Smile Ceramic BG A4 5 Reaffirmed
Sudhan Trading Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 30 Assigned
Supertex Woven Industries Non FBL - LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed
Supertex Woven Industries Non FBL - Sublimit A4 40 Assigned
LOC - BG
Taurus Flexibles Pvt. Ltd WC A4 11 Suspended
Tex-Styles International Pvt. ST FBL (PCL) A4 35 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
(earlier Rs. 3.00 crore)
Tex-Styles International Pvt. ST FBL (FBD) A4 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
(earlier Rs. 1.00 crore)
Tex-Styles International Pvt. ST Non FBL (LC) A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
20 Microns Nano Minerals Ltd CC BB+ 36.5 Assigned
20 Microns Nano Minerals Ltd TL BB+ 63.3 Assigned
Abhi Engineering Corporation FBL - CC Limits BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Adigear International FB Fac BB+ 1770 Suspended
Advantage Computers India Pvt Bk Fac B- 100 Suspended
Ltd
Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering LT loan facility D 180 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering LT fund based facility D 20 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Antique Cottex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed
(increased from 6.00)
Antique Cottex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 6.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 1.00)
Bhopal Motors Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 200 Assigned
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd FBL BB- 322 Reaffirmed
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd TL BB- 34.4 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 5.80 crore)
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Unallocated Bk limits BB- / 48.9 Reaffirmed
A4
(increased from Rs. 2.47 crore)
Durrung Ispat Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 150 Suspended
Gf Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 5840 Revised from
BBB-
Incom Wires And Cables Ltd FBL B+ 30 Assigned
Incom Wires And Cables Ltd FBL- Proposed B+ 30 Assigned
Incom Wires And Cables Ltd TL-Proposed B+ 60 Assigned
Jabalpur Hospital & Research Bk Fac B 90 Suspended
Centre Pvt Ltd
Mahindra Trucks & Buses Ltd TL A 2500 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 500.00 crore)
Mahindra Trucks & Buses Ltd LT, FB limits A 1000 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 150.00 crore)
Mehadia Sales Trade Corporation fund based and non- B+ / 250 Suspended
fund based Bk Fac A4
Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd LT FBL B- 100 Assigned
Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount B- / 7.5 Assigned
A4
Omexo Tiles CC Limit B+ 20 upgraded
from B
Omexo Tiles TL B+ 40.5 upgraded
from B
Pba Infrastructure Ltd LT FB Fac D 650 Suspended
Pba Infrastructure Ltd LT non-FB Fac D 2500 Suspended
Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt TL Fac B- 117.5 Assigned
Ltd
Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt FB Fac B- 57.5 Assigned
Ltd
Precision Auto Engineers CC Fac BB- 120 Revised from
B+
Precision Auto Engineers TL BB- 20 Revised from
B+
Precision Auto Engineers BG BB- 20 Revised from
B+
Priyanka Gems FBL B+ 544.1 Suspended
Saravana Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 61.5 Downgraded
from
BB-
(Revised from Rs. 8.00 Crore)
Saravana Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 75* Downgraded
from
BB-
*50% both ways interchangeability between CC and LC Limits
Saravana Textiles Pvt Ltd LT proposed FB Fac B+ 18.5 Assigned
Shakti Murugan Industries FBL B 130 Reaffirmed
Shakti Murugan Industries Unallocated limits B / 30 Reaffirmed
A4
Smile Ceramic CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Smile Ceramic TL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Sree Vinayaka Rice Mill FBL B 56 Revised from
D
Sree Vinayaka Rice Mill Unallocated limits B / 54 Revised from
A4 D
Sri Mvr Cotton Oil Mills Pvt FBL B 142.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Change in limits from 24.95 CR
Sri Mvr Cotton Oil Mills Pvt NFBL B 0.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sudhan Trading Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 120 Assigned
Sudhan Trading Pvt Ltd Unallocated LT Fac BBB- 50 Assigned
Supertex Woven Industries FBL - CC limit BB 90 Reaffirmed
Supertex Woven Industries FBL - Stand by Line BB 19.5 Assigned
of Credit
Supertex Woven Industries United Limits BB / 29.7 Reaffirmed
A4
(reduced from Rs. 4.92 crore)
Taurus Flexibles Pvt. Ltd TL and working BB- 362.5 Suspended
capital Fac
Tex-Styles International Pvt. LT FBL (TL) B 1.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
(reduced from Rs.1.13 crore)
Tex-Styles International Pvt. Untied Limits B / 10.6 Reaffirmed
Ltd. A4
(earlier Rs. 2.05 crore)
Xmold Polymers Pvt Ltd LT B+ 20.2 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
