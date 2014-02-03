Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhi Engineering Corporation NFBL-BG A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs.10 crore) Adigear International NFBL A4+ 240 Suspended Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd NFBL A4 89 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 8.96 crore) Incom Wires And Cables Ltd NFBL A4 30 Assigned Incom Wires And Cables Ltd NFBL-proposed A4 30 Assigned Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 27.5 Assigned Omexo Tiles BG A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Non-FB Fac A4 125 Assigned Ltd Precision Auto Engineers ILC/FLC A4 30 Reaffirmed Saravana Textiles Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 33.2 Reaffirmed Smile Ceramic BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Sudhan Trading Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 30 Assigned Supertex Woven Industries Non FBL - LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed Supertex Woven Industries Non FBL - Sublimit A4 40 Assigned LOC - BG Taurus Flexibles Pvt. Ltd WC A4 11 Suspended Tex-Styles International Pvt. ST FBL (PCL) A4 35 Reaffirmed Ltd. (earlier Rs. 3.00 crore) Tex-Styles International Pvt. ST FBL (FBD) A4 25 Reaffirmed Ltd. (earlier Rs. 1.00 crore) Tex-Styles International Pvt. ST Non FBL (LC) A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 20 Microns Nano Minerals Ltd CC BB+ 36.5 Assigned 20 Microns Nano Minerals Ltd TL BB+ 63.3 Assigned Abhi Engineering Corporation FBL - CC Limits BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Adigear International FB Fac BB+ 1770 Suspended Advantage Computers India Pvt Bk Fac B- 100 Suspended Ltd Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering LT loan facility D 180 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering LT fund based facility D 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Antique Cottex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed (increased from 6.00) Antique Cottex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 6.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.00) Bhopal Motors Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 200 Assigned Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd FBL BB- 322 Reaffirmed Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd TL BB- 34.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5.80 crore) Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Unallocated Bk limits BB- / 48.9 Reaffirmed A4 (increased from Rs. 2.47 crore) Durrung Ispat Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 150 Suspended Gf Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 5840 Revised from BBB- Incom Wires And Cables Ltd FBL B+ 30 Assigned Incom Wires And Cables Ltd FBL- Proposed B+ 30 Assigned Incom Wires And Cables Ltd TL-Proposed B+ 60 Assigned Jabalpur Hospital & Research Bk Fac B 90 Suspended Centre Pvt Ltd Mahindra Trucks & Buses Ltd TL A 2500 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 500.00 crore) Mahindra Trucks & Buses Ltd LT, FB limits A 1000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 150.00 crore) Mehadia Sales Trade Corporation fund based and non- B+ / 250 Suspended fund based Bk Fac A4 Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd LT FBL B- 100 Assigned Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount B- / 7.5 Assigned A4 Omexo Tiles CC Limit B+ 20 upgraded from B Omexo Tiles TL B+ 40.5 upgraded from B Pba Infrastructure Ltd LT FB Fac D 650 Suspended Pba Infrastructure Ltd LT non-FB Fac D 2500 Suspended Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt TL Fac B- 117.5 Assigned Ltd Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt FB Fac B- 57.5 Assigned Ltd Precision Auto Engineers CC Fac BB- 120 Revised from B+ Precision Auto Engineers TL BB- 20 Revised from B+ Precision Auto Engineers BG BB- 20 Revised from B+ Priyanka Gems FBL B+ 544.1 Suspended Saravana Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 61.5 Downgraded from BB- (Revised from Rs. 8.00 Crore) Saravana Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 75* Downgraded from BB- *50% both ways interchangeability between CC and LC Limits Saravana Textiles Pvt Ltd LT proposed FB Fac B+ 18.5 Assigned Shakti Murugan Industries FBL B 130 Reaffirmed Shakti Murugan Industries Unallocated limits B / 30 Reaffirmed A4 Smile Ceramic CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Smile Ceramic TL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Sree Vinayaka Rice Mill FBL B 56 Revised from D Sree Vinayaka Rice Mill Unallocated limits B / 54 Revised from A4 D Sri Mvr Cotton Oil Mills Pvt FBL B 142.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Change in limits from 24.95 CR Sri Mvr Cotton Oil Mills Pvt NFBL B 0.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sudhan Trading Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 120 Assigned Sudhan Trading Pvt Ltd Unallocated LT Fac BBB- 50 Assigned Supertex Woven Industries FBL - CC limit BB 90 Reaffirmed Supertex Woven Industries FBL - Stand by Line BB 19.5 Assigned of Credit Supertex Woven Industries United Limits BB / 29.7 Reaffirmed A4 (reduced from Rs. 4.92 crore) Taurus Flexibles Pvt. Ltd TL and working BB- 362.5 Suspended capital Fac Tex-Styles International Pvt. LT FBL (TL) B 1.2 Reaffirmed Ltd. (reduced from Rs.1.13 crore) Tex-Styles International Pvt. Untied Limits B / 10.6 Reaffirmed Ltd. A4 (earlier Rs. 2.05 crore) Xmold Polymers Pvt Ltd LT B+ 20.2 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 