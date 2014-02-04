Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Flexitubes (P) Ltd. non-FBL A4 50 Suspended Arihant Coal Sales (India) Pvt Non- FBL A4+ 900 Suspended Ltd Chandan Trading Company Pvt Ltd FBL - PCL/FBD/FBP* A4 70 Assigned *sub-limit of cash credit facility Dee Weldogen India Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Evergreen Seamless Pipes & ST Non FB limits A3+ 354.3 Reaffirmed Tubes Pvt Ltd Good Luck Steel Tubes Ltd ST - Non-FBL A3+ 550.3 Reaffirmed Gujarat Paraffins Pvt Ltd Short- term, non-fund A3 13.7 Assigned based Bk Fac Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt Ltd CP/ ST Debt A4 250 Revised from A3 Helious Clean Energy Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned projects * * Solar Thermal Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Mohindra Fasteners Ltd Non- FBL A4 160 Reaffirmed N B Commercial Enterprises Pvt LOC A4 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd LOC A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Scg Contracts India Pvt Ltd LC/BG Limits A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Shriram Power & Steel Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 6 Assigned Simla Agencies Non Fund Based - LOC A4 160 Reaffirmed Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 101 Reaffirmed Sudhir Agro Oils Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 160 Reaffirmed Tibrewala Electronics Ltd ST, NFBL A3+ 230 Suspended Traditional Gallery Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 60 Revised from A4+ Traditional Gallery Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 35 Revised from A4+ V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Flexitubes (P) Ltd. FBL C 120 Suspended Arihant Coal Sales (India) Pvt FBL BB+ 600 Suspended Ltd Barbate Automotive (India) Pvt LT fund based BB 195.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Barbate Automotive (India) Pvt Unallocated Fac BB/ 4.5 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Chandan Trading Company Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 70 Assigned Dee Weldogen India Pvt Ltd FBL B 60 revised from B+ E.V. Homes Constructions Pvt TL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Evergreen Seamless Pipes & LT FBL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Tubes Pvt Ltd Gillco Developers & Builders Overdraft Fac B 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Gillco Developers & Builders TL B 500 Assigned Pvt Ltd Good Luck Steel Tubes Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BBB 1159.7 Reaffirmed Good Luck Steel Tubes Ltd LT FBL - CCs BBB 220 Reaffirmed Gujarat Paraffins Pvt Ltd LT, fund based Bk Fac BBB- 50 Assigned Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB 8928 Revised from BBB- Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt Ltd LT, FBL (CC) BB 1000 Revised from BBB- Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt Ltd LT, unallocated limits BB 50 Revised from BBB- Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd TL BB 113.8 Reaffirmed Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd FBL BB 45 Reaffirmed Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd Proposed BB 2.7 Reaffirmed Hsi Automotives Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 600 Downgraded from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 40 crore) Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD (NCD) AA 1600 Reaffirmed Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd Working Capital Fac# AA / 5500 Reaffirmed A1+ # The company's working capital facilities of Rs. 550 crore are completely interchangeable between Fund-Based & Non-Fund Based Limits, such that the total limits should not exceed Rs. 550 crore Kamalben Khumanbhai Sindhav TL B 63.5 Reaffirmed M/S Spareage Seals Ltd TL limit BB 114.1 Assigned M/S Valmark Homes TL B 185 Withdrawn Mohindra Fasteners Ltd FBL BB 230 Reaffirmed N B Commercial Enterprises Pvt CC BB 60 Reaffirmed Ltd N B Commercial Enterprises Pvt TL BB 13 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 1.50 crore) New Era Enviro Ventures Ltd LT FBL D 250 Revised from B+ Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd TL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd CC BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd BG BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Rewa Agrotech Bk Fac B- 141 Suspended Scg Contracts India Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 30 Reaffirmed Shriram Power & Steel Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B- 180 Assigned Sikkim Manipal University LT TL BBB+ 800 Upgraded from BBB Sikkim Manipal University LT Non FBL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from BBB Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Sree Rama Ginning Mills Bk lines B- 55 Suspended Sri Bhargavi Agro Tech Bk Fac B / 210 Suspended A4 Sudhir Agro Oils Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 40 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.50 Cr) Tibrewala Electronics Ltd LT Fac BBB 120 Suspended Traditional Gallery Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 9.3 Revised from BB V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd FB Fac AA 50 Upgraded from AA- (reduced from Rs.45 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 