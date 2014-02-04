Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alfa Flexitubes (P) Ltd. non-FBL A4 50 Suspended
Arihant Coal Sales (India) Pvt Non- FBL A4+ 900 Suspended
Ltd
Chandan Trading Company Pvt Ltd FBL - PCL/FBD/FBP* A4 70 Assigned
*sub-limit of cash credit facility
Dee Weldogen India Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Evergreen Seamless Pipes & ST Non FB limits A3+ 354.3 Reaffirmed
Tubes Pvt Ltd
Good Luck Steel Tubes Ltd ST - Non-FBL A3+ 550.3 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Paraffins Pvt Ltd Short- term, non-fund A3 13.7 Assigned
based Bk Fac
Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt Ltd CP/ ST Debt A4 250 Revised from
A3
Helious Clean Energy Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned
projects *
* Solar Thermal
Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP A1+ 750 Reaffirmed
Mohindra Fasteners Ltd Non- FBL A4 160 Reaffirmed
N B Commercial Enterprises Pvt LOC A4 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd LOC A2+ 300 Reaffirmed
Scg Contracts India Pvt Ltd LC/BG Limits A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Shriram Power & Steel Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 6 Assigned
Simla Agencies Non Fund Based - LOC A4 160 Reaffirmed
Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 101 Reaffirmed
Sudhir Agro Oils Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 160 Reaffirmed
Tibrewala Electronics Ltd ST, NFBL A3+ 230 Suspended
Traditional Gallery Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 60 Revised from
A4+
Traditional Gallery Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 35 Revised from
A4+
V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alfa Flexitubes (P) Ltd. FBL C 120 Suspended
Arihant Coal Sales (India) Pvt FBL BB+ 600 Suspended
Ltd
Barbate Automotive (India) Pvt LT fund based BB 195.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Barbate Automotive (India) Pvt Unallocated Fac BB/ 4.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd A4
Chandan Trading Company Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 70 Assigned
Dee Weldogen India Pvt Ltd FBL B 60 revised from
B+
E.V. Homes Constructions Pvt TL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Evergreen Seamless Pipes & LT FBL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Tubes Pvt Ltd
Gillco Developers & Builders Overdraft Fac B 200 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Gillco Developers & Builders TL B 500 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Good Luck Steel Tubes Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BBB 1159.7 Reaffirmed
Good Luck Steel Tubes Ltd LT FBL - CCs BBB 220 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Paraffins Pvt Ltd LT, fund based Bk Fac BBB- 50 Assigned
Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB 8928 Revised from
BBB-
Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt Ltd LT, FBL (CC) BB 1000 Revised from
BBB-
Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt Ltd LT, unallocated limits BB 50 Revised from
BBB-
Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd TL BB 113.8 Reaffirmed
Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd FBL BB 45 Reaffirmed
Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd Proposed BB 2.7 Reaffirmed
Hsi Automotives Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 600 Downgraded
from
BBB-
(enhanced from Rs. 40 crore)
Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD (NCD) AA 1600 Reaffirmed
Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd Working Capital Fac# AA / 5500 Reaffirmed
A1+
# The company's working capital facilities of Rs. 550 crore are completely interchangeable
between Fund-Based & Non-Fund Based Limits, such that the total limits should not exceed Rs. 550
crore
Kamalben Khumanbhai Sindhav TL B 63.5 Reaffirmed
M/S Spareage Seals Ltd TL limit BB 114.1 Assigned
M/S Valmark Homes TL B 185 Withdrawn
Mohindra Fasteners Ltd FBL BB 230 Reaffirmed
N B Commercial Enterprises Pvt CC BB 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd
N B Commercial Enterprises Pvt TL BB 13 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(reduced from Rs. 1.50 crore)
New Era Enviro Ventures Ltd LT FBL D 250 Revised from
B+
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd TL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd CC BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd BG BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Rewa Agrotech Bk Fac B- 141 Suspended
Scg Contracts India Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Shriram Power & Steel Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B- 180 Assigned
Sikkim Manipal University LT TL BBB+ 800 Upgraded
from
BBB
Sikkim Manipal University LT Non FBL BBB+ 100 Upgraded
from
BBB
Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Sree Rama Ginning Mills Bk lines B- 55 Suspended
Sri Bhargavi Agro Tech Bk Fac B / 210 Suspended
A4
Sudhir Agro Oils Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 40 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 3.50 Cr)
Tibrewala Electronics Ltd LT Fac BBB 120 Suspended
Traditional Gallery Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 9.3 Revised from
BB
V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd FB Fac AA 50 Upgraded
from
AA-
(reduced from Rs.45 crore)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)