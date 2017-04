Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capital Steel Corporation LOC facility A4 550 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 60.00 crore) Capital Steel Corporation Credit Exposure Limit A4 11 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.36 crore) Chemcon Speciality Chemicals LOC A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Letter of Guarantee A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Eagle Steels Rolling Mills Pvt ST non FB Fac A4 57.5 Suspended Ltd K. K. Builders ST, Non FB Fac A4 1240 Revised from D Kanha Grain Process Non Fund Based - BG A4 25 Assigned Natco Pharma Ltd Working Capital Fac A1+ 580 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Sakthi Spintex Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 26.5 Assigned Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 90 Assigned facility Steelcon Infratrade Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 60 Suspended Supreme Power Equipment Pvt Fund based facility A4 5 Assigned Ltd Supreme Power Equipment Pvt Non fund based A4 50 Assigned Ltd facility Term Loan - Fund Based Forward Contract - A3+ 8 Assigned Non Fund Based Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Turbo Energy Ltd FB Fac A1+ 900 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aascar Film Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 100 Suspended Arnav Technosoft Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac B 150 Assigned Arwal Food Products Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B 56.5 Assigned Arwal Food Products Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B 20 Assigned Balaji Electrical & Hardware FBL B 90 Reaffirmed Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco Medium AA + - Assigned Co. Ltd Term Opportunities mfs Fund Capital Steel Corporation CC facility BB 70 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Chemcon Speciality Chemicals TL BB+ 12.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Chemcon Speciality Chemicals CC* BB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd * Inland Usance Bill Discounting - Rs 2.50 crore (Sub Limit of CC) Eagle Steels Rolling Mills Pvt LT FB Fac BB 235 Suspended Ltd K. K. Builders LT, TL BB- 147 Revised from D K. K. Builders LT, FB Fac BB- 150 Revised from D K. K. Builders LT, Proposed Fac BB- 13 Revised from D Kanha Grain Process Fund Based - TL B+ 23.5 Assigned Kanha Grain Process Fund Based - CC B+ 20 Assigned Kanha Grain Process Unallocated B+ / 16.5 Assigned A4 Mangalam Timber Products Ltd LT/ST fund B+/ 210.8 Suspended based/non-fund based A4 Bk Fac Natco Pharma Ltd LT Loans A+ 2189 Reaffirmed Natco Pharma Ltd Working Capital Fac A+ 3400 Reaffirmed (Fund Based) Patel Cotton Industries CC Limit BB- 75 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd PTC Series B A- 77.8 Reaffirmed (SO) Religare Finvest Ltd PTC Series A AA 745.8 Reaffirmed (SO) Religare Finvest Ltd PTC Series A AA+ 592.3 Reaffirmed (SO) Religare Finvest Ltd PTC Series A AA+ 644.6 Reaffirmed (SO) Religare Finvest Ltd PTC Series A AAA 973.2 Reaffirmed (SO) Religare Finvest Ltd PTC Series B BBB 47.5 Reaffirmed (SO) Religare Finvest Ltd PTC Series B BBB 40.5 Reaffirmed (SO) Religare Finvest Ltd PTC Series B BBB- 64.2 Reaffirmed (SO) Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payout AAA 1168.4 upgraded (SO) from AA+(SO) Sakthi Spintex Pvt Ltd LT - TL C 102 Assigned Sakthi Spintex Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac C 30 Assigned Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Fund based facility B+ 30 Assigned Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 30 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs AAA 4493.2 Assigned Ltd (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss facility BBB 271.8 Assigned Ltd (SO) Simon India Ltd Non FB Fac BBB 283.2 Reassigned from BBB(SO) (Reduced from Rs. 63.88 crore) Simon India Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB / 355.6 Reassigned A2 from BBB(SO) / A2(SO) (Enhanced from nil) Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice FBL BB 300 Assigned Mill Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice Unallocated Limits BB 240 Assigned Mill Steelcon Infratrade Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 80 Suspended Supreme Power Equipment Pvt TL facility B+ 4 Assigned Ltd Supreme Power Equipment Pvt Fund based facility B+ 37 Assigned Ltd Term Loan - Fund Based TL - Fund Based BBB 43.1 Assigned Term Loan - Fund Based CC - Fund Based BBB 175 Assigned Term Loan - Fund Based Packing Credit (sub BBB 150 Assigned limit of CC) Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT - Cash Credit AA 7720 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 352 CR Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT - TL AA 23380 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 39 CR Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long/ST - Unallocated AA / 3900 Reaffirmed A1+ Reduced from Rs. 1,109 CR Vasavi Kanyaka Parmeswari FBL D 53 Revised from Parboiled Rice Industry B+ Vasavi Kanyaka Parmeswari Unallocated Limits D 7 Revised from Parboiled Rice Industry B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)