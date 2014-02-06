Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amardeep Designs ST, FBL - BG A4 5 Reaffirmed
Amardeep Designs ST, FBL - LOC* A4 5 Reaffirmed
*Letter of Credit is a Sub limit of Cash Credit facility
Bhartiya Alloys & Steel Cast ST FBL A4 30* Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Sub-limit within Rs. 11.25 crore
Bhartiya Alloys & Steel Cast ST Non FBL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt Non FBL - LOC A4 25* Assigned
Ltd
*Includes a sublimit of BG of Rs.0.50 crore
Mahindra Intertrade Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 3725 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 375.0 crore
Marvel Vinyls Ltd NFBL A4 320 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 28.00 crore
N.G. Projects Ltd Non-FBL A3 930 Revised from
A4+
North Malabar Educational & FB Fac A4 5 Suspended
Charitable Trust
Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - Bill Discounting A3 20* Downgraded
from
A3+
* Sub limit of long term fund based CC facility
Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC / BG A3 150 Downgraded
from
A3+
Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC / BG A3 500 Downgraded
from
A3+
(earlier Rs 35.00 crore)
Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt FBL - Bill A3 50 Downgraded
Ltd Discounting * from
A3+
*Bill Discounting is a sub limit of CC limit
Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt NFBL - LOC / A3 324 Downgraded
Ltd BG/Buyers Credit/ from
Forward Contract ** A3+
** Bank guarantee and Buyer Credit are sub limit of letter of credit limit
Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - Bill A3 20 Downgraded
Discounting * from
A3+
*Bill Discounting is a sub limit of CC limit
Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC / BG A3 80 Downgraded
from
A3+
SSK Exports Ltd ST, fund based, A4 195 Suspended
working capital
facility
Surya Exim Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 2070 Reaffirmed
Increased from Rs. 205.0 crores
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agrawal Education Mandal LT, FBL- TL D 120 Reaffirmed
Amardeep Designs LT, FBL - CC BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Amardeep Designs Proposed limits BB- / 11.9 Reaffirmed
A4
Auro Gold Jewellery Pvt Ltd FBL (CC)* BB 4000 Revised from
BBB-/
A3
*Includes sublimit of Rs. 105.0 Cr for EPC, Rs. 105.0 Cr for EBP and Rs. 100.0 Cr for MGL. Also
includes Rs. 60 Cr non-fund based BG/LC limit , which is rated on short term scale at A4,
as such combined utilization for all instrument included should not exceed Rs. 400.0 Cr at any
point of usage
Bhartiya Alloys & Steel Cast LT FBL B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Deepak Fertilisers & NCD AA 4000 Assigned
Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
Dewan Housing Finance PTC Series A AAA - Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd (SO)
Globe Capital Markets Ltd ST Borrowing/ CP BBB 1000 Assigned
Programme
(enhanced from Rs 50 crore
Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet FB Fac BB+ 10800 Reaffirmed
Highways Pvt Ltd
Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet Non-FB Fac BBB- 473 Revised from
Highways Pvt Ltd (SO) BBB
(SO)
Gulbarga Airport Developers FB limits D 1397.5 Suspended
Pvt Ltd Icra
HDFC Ltd NCDs programme AAA 250000 Assigned
HDFC Ltd NCD programme AAA 136850 Withdrawn
Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt FBL - CC B 92.5 Assigned
Ltd
Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt FBL - TL B 10 Assigned
Ltd
Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt FBL - Union Miles B 1.8 Assigned
Ltd
Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt Unallocated B 10 Assigned
Ltd
Ideal Carpet Industries FBL B- 120 Reaffirmed
Maheshwar Steel & Metals LT FB Fac B 53.9 Suspended
Mahindra Intertrade Ltd LT, FB Fac AA 275 Reaffirmed
Increased from Rs. 25.0 crore
Marvel Vinyls Ltd TL BB 118 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 14.17 crore
Marvel Vinyls Ltd FBL BB 300 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 22.00 crore
N.G. Projects Ltd FBL BBB- 200 Revised from
BB+
North Malabar Educational & TL Fac B- 63 Suspended
Charitable Trust
Panchsheel Solvent Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 117.5 Assigned
Panchsheel Solvent Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 70 Assigned
Patiala Cotspin Ltd LT FBL BB- 348.2 Reaffirmed
Patiala Cotspin Ltd LT NFBL BB- 7.4 Reaffirmed
Sant Ram Rice & General Mills FBL B 50 Reaffirmed
Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 180 Reaffirmed
Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB 31.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund and Non FBL - BBB / 138.5 Reaffirmed
Unallocated A3 /Downgraded
from A3+
Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 470 Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs 32.00 crore)
Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB 430.8 Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs 12.58 crore)
Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby line of BBB 50 Reaffirmed
credit
Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Fund and Non FBL - BBB / 349.2 Reaffirmed /
Unallocated A3 Downgraded
from A3+
(earlier Rs 95.42 crore)
Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt FBL - Proposed Limit - - -
Ltd
Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt FBL - CC BBB 450 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt FBL - TL BBB 9.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Fund Based or NFBL - BBB 50 Assigned
Ltd SLC
Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 160 Reaffirmed
Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund and Non FBL - BBB / 140 Reaffirmed/
Unallocated A3 Downgraded
from A3+
Spark Green Energy TL D 800 Suspended
(Ahmednagar) Pvt Ltd
Sri Mvr Cotton Oil Mills Pvt FBL B 142.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Mvr Cotton Oil Mills Pvt NFBL B 0.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
SSK Exports Ltd TL B+ 15 Suspended
SSK Exports Ltd fund based B+ 31.5 Suspended
SSK Exports Ltd non-fund based, B+ 3 Suspended
working capital
facility
SU Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 6368 Reaffirmed
Surya Exim Ltd LT FBL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed
Increased from Rs. 40.0 crores
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
