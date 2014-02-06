Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amardeep Designs ST, FBL - BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Amardeep Designs ST, FBL - LOC* A4 5 Reaffirmed *Letter of Credit is a Sub limit of Cash Credit facility Bhartiya Alloys & Steel Cast ST FBL A4 30* Reaffirmed Ltd *Sub-limit within Rs. 11.25 crore Bhartiya Alloys & Steel Cast ST Non FBL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt Non FBL - LOC A4 25* Assigned Ltd *Includes a sublimit of BG of Rs.0.50 crore Mahindra Intertrade Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 3725 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 375.0 crore Marvel Vinyls Ltd NFBL A4 320 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 28.00 crore N.G. Projects Ltd Non-FBL A3 930 Revised from A4+ North Malabar Educational & FB Fac A4 5 Suspended Charitable Trust Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - Bill Discounting A3 20* Downgraded from A3+ * Sub limit of long term fund based CC facility Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC / BG A3 150 Downgraded from A3+ Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC / BG A3 500 Downgraded from A3+ (earlier Rs 35.00 crore) Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt FBL - Bill A3 50 Downgraded Ltd Discounting * from A3+ *Bill Discounting is a sub limit of CC limit Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt NFBL - LOC / A3 324 Downgraded Ltd BG/Buyers Credit/ from Forward Contract ** A3+ ** Bank guarantee and Buyer Credit are sub limit of letter of credit limit Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - Bill A3 20 Downgraded Discounting * from A3+ *Bill Discounting is a sub limit of CC limit Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC / BG A3 80 Downgraded from A3+ SSK Exports Ltd ST, fund based, A4 195 Suspended working capital facility Surya Exim Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 2070 Reaffirmed Increased from Rs. 205.0 crores LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Education Mandal LT, FBL- TL D 120 Reaffirmed Amardeep Designs LT, FBL - CC BB- 60 Reaffirmed Amardeep Designs Proposed limits BB- / 11.9 Reaffirmed A4 Auro Gold Jewellery Pvt Ltd FBL (CC)* BB 4000 Revised from BBB-/ A3 *Includes sublimit of Rs. 105.0 Cr for EPC, Rs. 105.0 Cr for EBP and Rs. 100.0 Cr for MGL. Also includes Rs. 60 Cr non-fund based BG/LC limit , which is rated on short term scale at A4, as such combined utilization for all instrument included should not exceed Rs. 400.0 Cr at any point of usage Bhartiya Alloys & Steel Cast LT FBL B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & NCD AA 4000 Assigned Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Dewan Housing Finance PTC Series A AAA - Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (SO) Globe Capital Markets Ltd ST Borrowing/ CP BBB 1000 Assigned Programme (enhanced from Rs 50 crore Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet FB Fac BB+ 10800 Reaffirmed Highways Pvt Ltd Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet Non-FB Fac BBB- 473 Revised from Highways Pvt Ltd (SO) BBB (SO) Gulbarga Airport Developers FB limits D 1397.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Icra HDFC Ltd NCDs programme AAA 250000 Assigned HDFC Ltd NCD programme AAA 136850 Withdrawn Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt FBL - CC B 92.5 Assigned Ltd Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt FBL - TL B 10 Assigned Ltd Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt FBL - Union Miles B 1.8 Assigned Ltd Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt Unallocated B 10 Assigned Ltd Ideal Carpet Industries FBL B- 120 Reaffirmed Maheshwar Steel & Metals LT FB Fac B 53.9 Suspended Mahindra Intertrade Ltd LT, FB Fac AA 275 Reaffirmed Increased from Rs. 25.0 crore Marvel Vinyls Ltd TL BB 118 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 14.17 crore Marvel Vinyls Ltd FBL BB 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 22.00 crore N.G. Projects Ltd FBL BBB- 200 Revised from BB+ North Malabar Educational & TL Fac B- 63 Suspended Charitable Trust Panchsheel Solvent Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 117.5 Assigned Panchsheel Solvent Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 70 Assigned Patiala Cotspin Ltd LT FBL BB- 348.2 Reaffirmed Patiala Cotspin Ltd LT NFBL BB- 7.4 Reaffirmed Sant Ram Rice & General Mills FBL B 50 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 180 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB 31.5 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund and Non FBL - BBB / 138.5 Reaffirmed Unallocated A3 /Downgraded from A3+ Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 470 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs 32.00 crore) Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB 430.8 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs 12.58 crore) Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby line of BBB 50 Reaffirmed credit Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Fund and Non FBL - BBB / 349.2 Reaffirmed / Unallocated A3 Downgraded from A3+ (earlier Rs 95.42 crore) Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt FBL - Proposed Limit - - - Ltd Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt FBL - CC BBB 450 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt FBL - TL BBB 9.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Fund Based or NFBL - BBB 50 Assigned Ltd SLC Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 160 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund and Non FBL - BBB / 140 Reaffirmed/ Unallocated A3 Downgraded from A3+ Spark Green Energy TL D 800 Suspended (Ahmednagar) Pvt Ltd Sri Mvr Cotton Oil Mills Pvt FBL B 142.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Mvr Cotton Oil Mills Pvt NFBL B 0.5 Reaffirmed Ltd SSK Exports Ltd TL B+ 15 Suspended SSK Exports Ltd fund based B+ 31.5 Suspended SSK Exports Ltd non-fund based, B+ 3 Suspended working capital facility SU Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 6368 Reaffirmed Surya Exim Ltd LT FBL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Increased from Rs. 40.0 crores -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.