Feb 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Non FB Fac A1+ 150 Upgraded Ltd from A1 Atul Auto Ltd ST, FB sub-limits* A2+ 150 Suspended *Sub-limits of long-term, fund-based facilities; total limits rated are Rs. 15.00 crore Atul Auto Ltd ST, non-fund based A2+ 42.5 Suspended sub-limits* *Sub-limits of long-term, fund-based facilities; total limits rated are Rs. 15.00 crore National Construction Company ST non- FB Fac A4 260 Suspended Oswal Udhyog ST Non FBL- LOC A4 40 Suspended R K Jain Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Ramniklal & Sons ST Non FBL- A4 20 Suspended FDBP/FUDB/AFDBC Salasar Stainless Ltd ST non fund based sub A4(SO) 100 Suspended limits Vbhdc Bangalore Value Homes Buyers Credit A3 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 67.5 Assigned ^Short-term non-fund based bank facility can also be availed as long- term non-fund based facility to the extent of Rs. 6.75 crore with a long-term rating of B LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals TL A+ 108 Reaffirmed Ltd Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals CC Fac A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Proposed FB Fac A+ 29.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Anurag Resort Pvt Ltd TL D 145.3 Revised from B+ Atul Auto Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 150 Suspended Bansal Pathways Pvt Ltd TL B+ 820 Assigned Bansal Pathways Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 656.7 Revised from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 43.53 crore) Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB- 22.5 Revised from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 0.12 crore) Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 165 Suspended Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd Non -FBL BB- 210 Suspended Deccan Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Dewan Alloys And Metals Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ / 114.6 Suspended A4 Embassy Office Parks Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 1600 Assigned Jamuna Jyoti Developers Pvt Ltd fund based Bk facility B+ 150 Suspended Jay Polypack Pvt Ltd TL B- 38 Suspended Jay Polypack Pvt Ltd CC facility B- 15 Suspended Magnaquest Technologies Ltd FB limits B+ 64.9 Suspended Namdhari Rice & General Mills FBL B- 207.5 Reaffirmed previously Rs. 30.75 crore Namdhari Rice & General Mills Unallocated (Proposed B- 100 Reaffirmed Limits) National Construction Company fund based working B 350 Suspended capital Fac New Front Prabhavee Ventures TL facility B 100 Suspended New Front Prabhavee Ventures CC facility B 50 Suspended Oswal Udhyog LT FBL-CC BB- 25 Suspended R K Jain Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB+ 20 Upgraded from BB Ramniklal & Sons LT FBL-CC B 77.5 Suspended Ramniklal & Sons Unallocated Limit B/ 7.5 Suspended A4 S.S. Chemicals LT Debt B- 41 Reaffirmed S.S. Chemicals FB Fac B- 14 Reaffirmed Salasar Stainless Ltd LT FBL BB(SO) 320 Suspended Senthil Energy Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 200 Assigned Shaktiman Rub Rolls Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 60 Suspended Shankar Rice & Gen. Mills FBL B 290 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14 Cr) Vardhman Adarsh Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB- 80 Suspended Vbhdc Bangalore Value Homes TL BBB- 300 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vbhdc Bangalore Value Homes CC BBB- 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vbhdc Bangalore Value Homes Proposed Limits BBB- 370 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 117.5 Assigned Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac B+ 15 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)