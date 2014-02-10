Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aluminium India NFBL (ST) A4 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Citifinancial Consumer Finance CP Programme A1+ - Assigned India Ltd Kribhco Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CP Programme A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 500 crore) Madnani Engineerings Works off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned projects. Mohra Seeds ST Non-fund Based (BG) A4 60 Assigned Oricon Enterprises Ltd Short-term, FB/non-FB A2+ 150 Assigned Fac Ultra Conserve Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned projects Vamsi Labs Ltd Non Fund Based A4 1 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aluminium India CC BB- 140 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Aluminium India Unallocated Limits BB- / 60 Reaffirmed A4 (reduced from 8.00 crore) Citifinancial Consumer Finance NCD AA+ - Assigned India Ltd Citifinancial Consumer Finance Market Linked PP-MLD - Assigned India Ltd Debenture Programme AA+ Citifinancial Consumer Finance Market Linked PP-MLD - Assigned India Ltd Debenture Programme AA+ Citifinancial Consumer Finance Equity Linked PP-MLD - Assigned India Ltd Debenture Programme AA+ Citifinancial Consumer Finance Market Linked PP-MLD - Assigned India Ltd Debenture Programme AA+ Citifinancial Consumer Finance Market Linked PP-MLD - Assigned India Ltd Debenture Programme AA+ Citifinancial Consumer Finance Market Linked PP-MLD - Assigned India Ltd Debenture Programme AA+ Max Infra India Ltd LT fund based and BBB- 4830 Upgraded non-FBL from BB- Mohra Seeds LT FB (CC) BB- 30 Assigned New Haryana Overseas FB Fac B 95 Suspended Oricon Enterprises Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 100 Assigned Paramounta Liberty Shipping FBL-TL B+ 240.5 Reaffirmed (Hk) Ltd. Rmz Galleria (India) Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 2250 Revised from BB+ Star Automobiles CC Fac BBB- 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.0cr) Star Automobiles (Mp) Ltd FB Fac (CC) BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Tusha Textiles (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd TL BB 10 Reaffirmed [reduced from Rs. 1.45 crore] Tusha Textiles (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BB 110 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs 7.50 crore] Tusha Textiles (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LT, Non FB limits BB 20 Reaffirmed Vah Magna Retail Pvt Ltd long-TL D 379.5 Withdrawn Vah Magna Retail Pvt Ltd LT, FB Bk Fac D 389.6 Withdrawn Vamsi Labs Ltd TL B+ 71 Upgraded from B- Vamsi Labs Ltd CC B+ 40 Upgraded from B- Warm Gears Pvt Ltd TL B- 204.8 Assigned enhanced from Rs 10.10 Crore Warm Gears Pvt Ltd CC Facility B- 80 Warm Gears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit B- 10 Assigned Wave Distilleries And FBL BB 2500 Revised from Breweries Ltd BB- Enhanced from 114.00cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)