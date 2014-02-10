Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aluminium India NFBL (ST) A4 80 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore)
Citifinancial Consumer Finance CP Programme A1+ - Assigned
India Ltd
Kribhco Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CP Programme A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 500 crore)
Madnani Engineerings Works off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned
projects.
Mohra Seeds ST Non-fund Based (BG) A4 60 Assigned
Oricon Enterprises Ltd Short-term, FB/non-FB A2+ 150 Assigned
Fac
Ultra Conserve Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned
projects
Vamsi Labs Ltd Non Fund Based A4 1 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aluminium India CC BB- 140 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore)
Aluminium India Unallocated Limits BB- / 60 Reaffirmed
A4
(reduced from 8.00 crore)
Citifinancial Consumer Finance NCD AA+ - Assigned
India Ltd
Citifinancial Consumer Finance Market Linked PP-MLD - Assigned
India Ltd Debenture Programme AA+
Citifinancial Consumer Finance Market Linked PP-MLD - Assigned
India Ltd Debenture Programme AA+
Citifinancial Consumer Finance Equity Linked PP-MLD - Assigned
India Ltd Debenture Programme AA+
Citifinancial Consumer Finance Market Linked PP-MLD - Assigned
India Ltd Debenture Programme AA+
Citifinancial Consumer Finance Market Linked PP-MLD - Assigned
India Ltd Debenture Programme AA+
Citifinancial Consumer Finance Market Linked PP-MLD - Assigned
India Ltd Debenture Programme AA+
Max Infra India Ltd LT fund based and BBB- 4830 Upgraded
non-FBL from
BB-
Mohra Seeds LT FB (CC) BB- 30 Assigned
New Haryana Overseas FB Fac B 95 Suspended
Oricon Enterprises Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 100 Assigned
Paramounta Liberty Shipping FBL-TL B+ 240.5 Reaffirmed
(Hk) Ltd.
Rmz Galleria (India) Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 2250 Revised from
BB+
Star Automobiles CC Fac BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 7.0cr)
Star Automobiles (Mp) Ltd FB Fac (CC) BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Tusha Textiles (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd TL BB 10 Reaffirmed
[reduced from Rs. 1.45 crore]
Tusha Textiles (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BB 110 Reaffirmed
[enhanced from Rs 7.50 crore]
Tusha Textiles (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LT, Non FB limits BB 20 Reaffirmed
Vah Magna Retail Pvt Ltd long-TL D 379.5 Withdrawn
Vah Magna Retail Pvt Ltd LT, FB Bk Fac D 389.6 Withdrawn
Vamsi Labs Ltd TL B+ 71 Upgraded
from B-
Vamsi Labs Ltd CC B+ 40 Upgraded
from B-
Warm Gears Pvt Ltd TL B- 204.8 Assigned
enhanced from Rs 10.10 Crore
Warm Gears Pvt Ltd CC Facility B- 80
Warm Gears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit B- 10 Assigned
Wave Distilleries And FBL BB 2500 Revised from
Breweries Ltd BB-
Enhanced from 114.00cr)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
