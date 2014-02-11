Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abc Railroad Products Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 155 Reaffirmed
(Rs 10.70 crore earlier)
Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd NFBL A4 361 Suspended
Chinttpurni Engineering Work NFBL D 300 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from A4
(Rs 22.00 crore earlier)
Goodwill Enterprise Export Packing Credit A4 45 Assigned
Facility
Goodwill Enterprise Standby Line of A4 4 Assigned
Credit Facility
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 840 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 56.00 crore)
Maa Kali Construction BG limits A4 120 Suspended
Microtex Energy Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund based A4 60 Reaffirmed
Millennia Realtors Pvt Ltd RMZ Latitude RT2- Reassigned
residential projec
Oscar Ceramic Non Fund based- BG A4 9.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 0.45 crore)
Oscar Ceramic Non Fund based- LC* A4 Withdrawn
(reduced from Rs. 2.05 crore) *Sublimit of term loan
R.K. Vision non FB Fac A4 1 Suspended
Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd ST, Fund based A4 5 Revised to
A4+
(enhanced from Rs. 5.60 crore)
Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund based A4 4 Revised to
A4+
Renny Steels Non-FBL -ST scale A4 40 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 1.53 Cr)
RG Buildwell Engineers Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4+ 100 Revised from
A4
RMZ Galleria (India) Pvt Ltd RMZ Galleria RT2 Reassigned
Residences
residential project
Roop Technology Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-FBL A4 230 Reaffirmed
Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 1.6 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 0.02 crore)
Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt ST NFBL - LOC A1 45 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt ST NFBL - BG A1 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sun Tech Industries off-grid solar SP 3B * Assigned
projects
* Solar Thermal
Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd Non-FBL -ST scale A4 35 Reaffirmed
Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd BG A3 61.5 Upgraded
from A4
Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd CEL A3 2.2 Upgraded
from A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abc Railroad Products Pvt Ltd TL B+ 31.6 Downgraded
from
BB-
(Rs 2.80 crore earlier)
Abc Railroad Products Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 110 Downgraded
from
BB-
(Rs 6.50 crore earlier)
Abc Railroad Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 3.4 Assigned
Arihant Wheels And Cycles Pvt FB Fac D 67.4 Suspended
Ltd
Avon Ispat And Power Ltd Bk lines BBB / Withdrawn
A2
Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd FBL BB 219 Assigned
Brigade Properties Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 1000 Assigned
Chinttpurni Engineering Work TL D 70 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from
BB-
(Rs 5.00 crore earlier)
Chinttpurni Engineering Work FBL D 400 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from
BB-
(Rs 28.00 crore earlier)
Goodwill Enterprise TL B 6 Assigned
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd FBL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Jade Blue Lifestyle India Ltd LT: Fund Based and BBB- 473.2 Reaffirmed
Non-FBL
JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd CC D 80 Reaffirmed
JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd TL D 2.7 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 0.85 crore)
JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd BG D 100 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs 7.00 crore)
Kamineni Hospitals Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB+ Suspended
Kamineni Hospitals Pvt Ltd non-FBL BB+ Suspended
Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 150 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs.8.00 crore)
Maa Kali Construction working capital BB 70 Suspended
facility
Maa Kali Construction BG limits BB 120 Suspended
Mangalmurti Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd LT: FBL: TL facility B 39.9 Assigned
Mangalmurti Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd LT: FBL: CC facility B 20 Assigned
Microtex Energy Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based BB- 120 Revised from
BB
Microtex Energy Pvt Ltd LT-Working Capital TL BB- 130 Revised from
BB
Oscar Ceramic Fund Based- TL B+ 24.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 2.85 crore)
Oscar Ceramic Fund Based- CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore)
Oscar Ceramic Fund Based- Proposed B+/ 28.1 Assigned
Limits A4
Pooja Sree Traders LT- FB Fac B+ 90 Assigned
Pooja Sree Traders Proposed Fac B+/ 10 Assigned
A4
R.K. Vision FB Fac B 81 Suspended
Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB 80.7 Reaffirmed
Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, CC BB 62.5 Reaffirmed
Radish Technologies CC B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 5.25 Cr)
Radish Technologies TL B+ 36.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 0.10 Cr)
Renny Steels FB limits - LT scale BB 185 Reaffirmed
Renny Steels TL - LT scale BB 5 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 14.50 Cr)
Rg Buildwell Engineers Ltd Fund based, LT Fac BB 270 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 27.00 crore
Rg Buildwell Engineers Ltd Non-FB, LT Fac BB 400 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 40.00 crore
Roop Technology Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B 70 Reaffirmed
Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex CC BB- 400 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sandhya Hydro Power Projects Bk Fac BB/ 275 Suspended
Pvt Ltd A4
Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 60 Suspended
A4
Shree Kanta Rice And General FB Fac B 50 Suspended
Mills
Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC B 70 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 4.80 crore)
Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL B 21.3 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 2.60 crore)
Shri Ram Murti Smarak Trust Bk Fac BBB- 622.8 Withdrawn
Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt CC A- 43 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sree Murali Mohana Boiled & Bk Fac BB 1120 Suspended
Raw Rice Mill Pvt Ltd
U S Impex FB Fac B+ 87.5 Suspended
Vinayak Nirman Pvt Ltd Overdraft B 150 Assigned
Water And Sanitation Pooled NCD AAA 51.2 Reaffirmed
Fund (SO)
Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd FB limits - LT scale BB 70 Reaffirmed
Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd Unallocated - LT/ ST BB / 35 Reaffirmed
scale A4
Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 180 Upgraded
from BB
Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 226.9 Upgraded
from BB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)