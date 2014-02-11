Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abc Railroad Products Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 155 Reaffirmed (Rs 10.70 crore earlier) Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd NFBL A4 361 Suspended Chinttpurni Engineering Work NFBL D 300 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from A4 (Rs 22.00 crore earlier) Goodwill Enterprise Export Packing Credit A4 45 Assigned Facility Goodwill Enterprise Standby Line of A4 4 Assigned Credit Facility Hisar Metal Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4 150 Reaffirmed Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 840 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 56.00 crore) Maa Kali Construction BG limits A4 120 Suspended Microtex Energy Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund based A4 60 Reaffirmed Millennia Realtors Pvt Ltd RMZ Latitude RT2- Reassigned residential projec Oscar Ceramic Non Fund based- BG A4 9.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.45 crore) Oscar Ceramic Non Fund based- LC* A4 Withdrawn (reduced from Rs. 2.05 crore) *Sublimit of term loan R.K. Vision non FB Fac A4 1 Suspended Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd ST, Fund based A4 5 Revised to A4+ (enhanced from Rs. 5.60 crore) Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund based A4 4 Revised to A4+ Renny Steels Non-FBL -ST scale A4 40 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1.53 Cr) RG Buildwell Engineers Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4+ 100 Revised from A4 RMZ Galleria (India) Pvt Ltd RMZ Galleria RT2 Reassigned Residences residential project Roop Technology Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-FBL A4 230 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 1.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 0.02 crore) Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt ST NFBL - LOC A1 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt ST NFBL - BG A1 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Sun Tech Industries off-grid solar SP 3B * Assigned projects * Solar Thermal Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd Non-FBL -ST scale A4 35 Reaffirmed Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd BG A3 61.5 Upgraded from A4 Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd CEL A3 2.2 Upgraded from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abc Railroad Products Pvt Ltd TL B+ 31.6 Downgraded from BB- (Rs 2.80 crore earlier) Abc Railroad Products Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 110 Downgraded from BB- (Rs 6.50 crore earlier) Abc Railroad Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 3.4 Assigned Arihant Wheels And Cycles Pvt FB Fac D 67.4 Suspended Ltd Avon Ispat And Power Ltd Bk lines BBB / Withdrawn A2 Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd FBL BB 219 Assigned Brigade Properties Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 1000 Assigned Chinttpurni Engineering Work TL D 70 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BB- (Rs 5.00 crore earlier) Chinttpurni Engineering Work FBL D 400 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BB- (Rs 28.00 crore earlier) Goodwill Enterprise TL B 6 Assigned Hisar Metal Industries Ltd FBL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Jade Blue Lifestyle India Ltd LT: Fund Based and BBB- 473.2 Reaffirmed Non-FBL JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd CC D 80 Reaffirmed JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd TL D 2.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.85 crore) JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd BG D 100 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 7.00 crore) Kamineni Hospitals Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB+ Suspended Kamineni Hospitals Pvt Ltd non-FBL BB+ Suspended Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 150 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.8.00 crore) Maa Kali Construction working capital BB 70 Suspended facility Maa Kali Construction BG limits BB 120 Suspended Mangalmurti Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd LT: FBL: TL facility B 39.9 Assigned Mangalmurti Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd LT: FBL: CC facility B 20 Assigned Microtex Energy Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based BB- 120 Revised from BB Microtex Energy Pvt Ltd LT-Working Capital TL BB- 130 Revised from BB Oscar Ceramic Fund Based- TL B+ 24.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.85 crore) Oscar Ceramic Fund Based- CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Oscar Ceramic Fund Based- Proposed B+/ 28.1 Assigned Limits A4 Pooja Sree Traders LT- FB Fac B+ 90 Assigned Pooja Sree Traders Proposed Fac B+/ 10 Assigned A4 R.K. Vision FB Fac B 81 Suspended Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB 80.7 Reaffirmed Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, CC BB 62.5 Reaffirmed Radish Technologies CC B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.25 Cr) Radish Technologies TL B+ 36.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.10 Cr) Renny Steels FB limits - LT scale BB 185 Reaffirmed Renny Steels TL - LT scale BB 5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 14.50 Cr) Rg Buildwell Engineers Ltd Fund based, LT Fac BB 270 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 27.00 crore Rg Buildwell Engineers Ltd Non-FB, LT Fac BB 400 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 40.00 crore Roop Technology Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B 70 Reaffirmed Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex CC BB- 400 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sandhya Hydro Power Projects Bk Fac BB/ 275 Suspended Pvt Ltd A4 Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 60 Suspended A4 Shree Kanta Rice And General FB Fac B 50 Suspended Mills Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC B 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 4.80 crore) Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL B 21.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 2.60 crore) Shri Ram Murti Smarak Trust Bk Fac BBB- 622.8 Withdrawn Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt CC A- 43 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Murali Mohana Boiled & Bk Fac BB 1120 Suspended Raw Rice Mill Pvt Ltd U S Impex FB Fac B+ 87.5 Suspended Vinayak Nirman Pvt Ltd Overdraft B 150 Assigned Water And Sanitation Pooled NCD AAA 51.2 Reaffirmed Fund (SO) Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd FB limits - LT scale BB 70 Reaffirmed Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd Unallocated - LT/ ST BB / 35 Reaffirmed scale A4 Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 180 Upgraded from BB Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 226.9 Upgraded from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.