US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Feb 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 15000 Assigned Enhanced from 1,250 Digvijay Construction Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 150 Reaffirmed Jayant Snacks & Beverages Pvt BG A4 11 Assigned Ltd Jbm Ogihara Automotive India LC/BG A3 40 Reaffirmed Ltd (same as earlier) Jmd Ltd Non-FB-limits A4 30 Upgraded from D Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 10 Reaffirmed (Proposed) Kanti Floor Furnishers ST FB Fac A4+ 320 Assigned (enhanced from 28.00) Kanwarji Construction Company Non Fund Based-BG A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Khimji Visram & Sons ST FBL A4 1100 Revised from (Commission Department) A4+ (earlier limits Rs. 124.00 Cr) M/S Neha Enterprises BG A4 2.5 Assigned Oil India Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 19020.3 Reaffirmed Reliance Power Ltd CP / ST Debt A1 10000 Reaffirmed Programme Shiwalay Enterprise BG A4 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8.00 crore) Shri Shanker Gauri Agro FBL- ST A4 40 Reaffirmed Product Pvt. Ltd. Smi Coated Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A4+ 76.5 Revised from A4 Spic Fashions FB Fac A4 80 Upgraded from D Sri Bala Tripura Sundari NFBL A4 1 Assigned Agrotech Suncity Ceramics BG A4 14 Assigned Surface Preparation Solutions Non-FBL - BG/LOC A4 25 Reaffirmed And Technologies Pvt. Ltd (enhanced from Rs.1.50 crore) Vijayjyot Seats Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - Bills A4 30 Suspended Purchase Vijayjyot Seats Pvt Ltd ST Non- Fund Based - A4 15 Suspended LOC/BG LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agricultural Produce Market LT, FBL - TL BB 200 Assigned Committee, Pimpalgaon (Baswant) Balprada Hotels And TL D 1000 Reaffirmed Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd Balprada Hotels And NFBL D 20 Reaffirmed Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd Digvijay Construction Pvt Ltd FBL BB 240 Reaffirmed Export Credit Guarantee CPA Iaaa - Reaffirmed Corporation Of India Ltd Fabknit India Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 80 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A3 BB 25.9 Assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 16 Assigned - (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A - 378.1 Assigned (SO) Jayant Snacks & Beverages Pvt TL BB- 173.5 Assigned Ltd Jayant Snacks & Beverages Pvt CC BB- 40 Assigned Ltd Jayant Snacks & Beverages Pvt Credit Exposure Limit BB- 2.6 Assigned Ltd Jbm Ogihara Automotive India CC/WCDL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Ltd (increased from 6.0 earlier) Jbm Ogihara Automotive India TL BBB- 234 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 31.9 earlier) Jbm Ogihara Automotive India Unallocated BBB- 96 Reaffirmed Ltd / A3 (increased from 8.1 earlier) Jmd Ltd TL* B+ 980 Upgraded from D *includes unallocated limits of Rs. 17 crore Jmd Ltd FB Limits B+ 20 Upgraded from D Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 11.2 Reaffirmed Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Existing) BB- 105 Reaffirmed Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Proposed) BB- 20 Reaffirmed Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit BB- 50 Reaffirmed (Proposed) Kanti Floor Furnishers LT FB Fac BB 18.4 Assigned Kanwarji Construction Company FBL-optionally BB+ 60 Reaffirmed convertible debentureBD Karnataka Water And Sanitation TL A+(SO) 2500 Assigned Pooled Fund Lic Nomura Mf Capital LIC Nomura MF Capital Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO) Fund - Series 2 M/S Neha Enterprises TL BB 23 Assigned M/S Neha Enterprises CC BB 40 Assigned M/S Neha Enterprises Unallocated BB / 34.5 Assigned A4 M/S Sony Construction WC B 70 Suspended Oil India Ltd LT FB Limits AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD BB + 2000 Reaffirmed (SO) Reliance Power Ltd Non-FBL A-/ 52000 Reaffirmed A1 Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd TL A- 48670 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5321 crore) Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd FBL A- / 14000 Reaffirmed A1 (revised from Rs. 1000 crore) Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd NFBL A- / 1500 Reaffirmed A1 Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd LER Limits A- / 1640 Reaffirmed A1 Shiwalay Enterprise Working Capital B+ 70 Reaffirmed Overdraft Shri Shanker Gauri Agro FBL- LT B+ 257.2 Reaffirmed Product Pvt. Ltd. (Enhanced from Rs. 15.48 crores) Smi Coated Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 73.5 Revised from BB Spic Fashions TL Fac C 400 Upgraded from D Spic Fashions LT proposed Fac C 8 Upgraded from D Sri Bala Tripura Sundari FBL BB- 65 Assigned Agrotech Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Unallocated Limits BB- 4 Assigned Agrotech Suncity Ceramics CC BB- 43 Assigned Surface Preparation Solutions FBL-CC B 50 Reaffirmed And Technologies Pvt. Ltd (enhanced from Rs.5.00 crore) Surface Preparation Solutions FBL-TL B 29 Reaffirmed And Technologies Pvt. Ltd (enhanced from Rs.2.20 crore) Surface Preparation Solutions FBL-Bill Discounting B 20 Reaffirmed And Technologies Pvt. Ltd Thomas Cook (India) Ltd NCD AA- 2000 # Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd TL BBB 27250 Reaffirmed Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd Fund based & non - FBL BBB / 5500 Reaffirmed A3+ Vijayjyot Seats Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC B- 70 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss