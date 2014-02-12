Feb 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 15000 Assigned Enhanced from 1,250 Digvijay Construction Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 150 Reaffirmed Jayant Snacks & Beverages Pvt BG A4 11 Assigned Ltd Jbm Ogihara Automotive India LC/BG A3 40 Reaffirmed Ltd (same as earlier) Jmd Ltd Non-FB-limits A4 30 Upgraded from D Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 10 Reaffirmed (Proposed) Kanti Floor Furnishers ST FB Fac A4+ 320 Assigned (enhanced from 28.00) Kanwarji Construction Company Non Fund Based-BG A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Khimji Visram & Sons ST FBL A4 1100 Revised from (Commission Department) A4+ (earlier limits Rs. 124.00 Cr) M/S Neha Enterprises BG A4 2.5 Assigned Oil India Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 19020.3 Reaffirmed Reliance Power Ltd CP / ST Debt A1 10000 Reaffirmed Programme Shiwalay Enterprise BG A4 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8.00 crore) Shri Shanker Gauri Agro FBL- ST A4 40 Reaffirmed Product Pvt. Ltd. Smi Coated Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A4+ 76.5 Revised from A4 Spic Fashions FB Fac A4 80 Upgraded from D Sri Bala Tripura Sundari NFBL A4 1 Assigned Agrotech Suncity Ceramics BG A4 14 Assigned Surface Preparation Solutions Non-FBL - BG/LOC A4 25 Reaffirmed And Technologies Pvt. Ltd (enhanced from Rs.1.50 crore) Vijayjyot Seats Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - Bills A4 30 Suspended Purchase Vijayjyot Seats Pvt Ltd ST Non- Fund Based - A4 15 Suspended LOC/BG LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agricultural Produce Market LT, FBL - TL BB 200 Assigned Committee, Pimpalgaon (Baswant) Balprada Hotels And TL D 1000 Reaffirmed Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd Balprada Hotels And NFBL D 20 Reaffirmed Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd Digvijay Construction Pvt Ltd FBL BB 240 Reaffirmed Export Credit Guarantee CPA Iaaa - Reaffirmed Corporation Of India Ltd Fabknit India Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 80 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A3 BB 25.9 Assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 16 Assigned - (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A - 378.1 Assigned (SO) Jayant Snacks & Beverages Pvt TL BB- 173.5 Assigned Ltd Jayant Snacks & Beverages Pvt CC BB- 40 Assigned Ltd Jayant Snacks & Beverages Pvt Credit Exposure Limit BB- 2.6 Assigned Ltd Jbm Ogihara Automotive India CC/WCDL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Ltd (increased from 6.0 earlier) Jbm Ogihara Automotive India TL BBB- 234 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 31.9 earlier) Jbm Ogihara Automotive India Unallocated BBB- 96 Reaffirmed Ltd / A3 (increased from 8.1 earlier) Jmd Ltd TL* B+ 980 Upgraded from D *includes unallocated limits of Rs. 17 crore Jmd Ltd FB Limits B+ 20 Upgraded from D Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 11.2 Reaffirmed Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Existing) BB- 105 Reaffirmed Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Proposed) BB- 20 Reaffirmed Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit BB- 50 Reaffirmed (Proposed) Kanti Floor Furnishers LT FB Fac BB 18.4 Assigned Kanwarji Construction Company FBL-optionally BB+ 60 Reaffirmed convertible debentureBD Karnataka Water And Sanitation TL A+(SO) 2500 Assigned Pooled Fund Lic Nomura Mf Capital LIC Nomura MF Capital Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO) Fund - Series 2 M/S Neha Enterprises TL BB 23 Assigned M/S Neha Enterprises CC BB 40 Assigned M/S Neha Enterprises Unallocated BB / 34.5 Assigned A4 M/S Sony Construction WC B 70 Suspended Oil India Ltd LT FB Limits AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD BB + 2000 Reaffirmed (SO) Reliance Power Ltd Non-FBL A-/ 52000 Reaffirmed A1 Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd TL A- 48670 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5321 crore) Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd FBL A- / 14000 Reaffirmed A1 (revised from Rs. 1000 crore) Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd NFBL A- / 1500 Reaffirmed A1 Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd LER Limits A- / 1640 Reaffirmed A1 Shiwalay Enterprise Working Capital B+ 70 Reaffirmed Overdraft Shri Shanker Gauri Agro FBL- LT B+ 257.2 Reaffirmed Product Pvt. Ltd. (Enhanced from Rs. 15.48 crores) Smi Coated Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 73.5 Revised from BB Spic Fashions TL Fac C 400 Upgraded from D Spic Fashions LT proposed Fac C 8 Upgraded from D Sri Bala Tripura Sundari FBL BB- 65 Assigned Agrotech Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Unallocated Limits BB- 4 Assigned Agrotech Suncity Ceramics CC BB- 43 Assigned Surface Preparation Solutions FBL-CC B 50 Reaffirmed And Technologies Pvt. Ltd (enhanced from Rs.5.00 crore) Surface Preparation Solutions FBL-TL B 29 Reaffirmed And Technologies Pvt. Ltd (enhanced from Rs.2.20 crore) Surface Preparation Solutions FBL-Bill Discounting B 20 Reaffirmed And Technologies Pvt. Ltd Thomas Cook (India) Ltd NCD AA- 2000 # Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd TL BBB 27250 Reaffirmed Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd Fund based & non - FBL BBB / 5500 Reaffirmed A3+ Vijayjyot Seats Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC B- 70 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 