Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Davinder Exports Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Duttapukur Institute For MFI Grading M4 - Assigned Social Advancement Flsmidth Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Bill A1+ 125 Reaffirmed Discounting Flsmidth Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based - A1+ 3450 Reaffirmed Currency Derivatives Giriraj Ginning & Pressing Pvt ST fund based- A4 70 Assigned Ltd Standby line of credit Kunnel Engineers & Contractors ST, Non fund based A4 195.5 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd Kunnel Engineers & Contractors ST, Proposed Fac A4 41.5 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd Kunnel Engineers & Contractors ST, Discounting Fac A4 3 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd Mohit Industries Ltd ST Fund A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Based/Non-Fund Based: EPC/BG (reduced from Rs. 8.25 crore) National Cooperative ST Bk lines A1+ 42950 - Development Corporation revised from Rs 4,150 crore National Cooperative CP Programme A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Parisons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Fac A4 150 Assigned Plr Projects Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 1850 Assigned Proficient Energy Pvt Ltd off-grid solar 'SP 2A* - Assigned projects Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt ST NFBL A4 75 Suspended Ltd Smlash Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund based facility A4 5 Assigned Smlash Ispat Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 35 Assigned facility Sri Lakshmikantha Spinners Ltd ST non-FBL A4 28.5 reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bangalore Dor-Tech Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 35 Assigned Bangalore Dor-Tech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB- 19 Assigned Bangalore Dor-Tech Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB- 6 Assigned Davinder Exports FBL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Flsmidth Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC AA- 1092.5 Reaffirmed Flsmidth Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based - LC / AA- / 13382.5 Reaffirmed BG A1+ Giriraj Ginning & Pressing Pvt LT Fund based - CC BB- 600 Reaffirmed Ltd ( enhanced from Rs 50.00 crore) Giriraj Ginning & Pressing Pvt LT Fund based - TL BB- 17.8 Assigned Ltd Gs Developers & Contractors FB Fac D 200 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BB Gs Developers & Contractors Non-FB Fac D 550 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from A4 Kunnel Engineers & Contractors LT, Fund based BB 160 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd Mohit Industries Ltd LT Fund Based: TL BB+ 431.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 58.18 crore) Mohit Industries Ltd LT Fund Based: SLC BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Mohit Industries Ltd LT Fund Based: BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Corporate Loan Mohit Industries Ltd LT Fund Based: BLC BB+ 220* Reaffirmed * Sub limit of Term Loans /(enhanced from Rs. 19.00 crore) Mohit Industries Ltd LT Fund Based: CC BB+ 395 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 46.80 crore) Nandi Highway Developers Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 875 Suspended National Cooperative CC lines AA- 13500 - Development Corporation revised from Rs 1,495 crore Plr Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ / 400 Assigned A4+ Plr Projects Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA]BB+ 500 Assigned Radhe Residency FB limits B 80 Suspended Raxa Security Services Ltd FBL BB+ 80 Assigned Raxa Security Services Ltd TL programme BB+ 85 Assigned Raxa Security Services Ltd NFBL BB+ 120 Assigned Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt LT FBL BB 300 Suspended Ltd Smlash Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund based facility B+ 40 Assigned Sri Lakshmikantha Spinners Ltd LT FBL B 1258.1 (upgraded from B-) Sri Lakshmikantha Spinners Ltd Unallocated limits B / 289.2 (upgraded A4 from B-/ A4) Triton Maritime Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 140 Reaffirmed University Of Petroleum And LT: FBL A 580 Reaffirmed Energy Studies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.