COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Davinder Exports Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Duttapukur Institute For MFI Grading M4 - Assigned
Social Advancement
Flsmidth Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Bill A1+ 125 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Flsmidth Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based - A1+ 3450 Reaffirmed
Currency Derivatives
Giriraj Ginning & Pressing Pvt ST fund based- A4 70 Assigned
Ltd Standby line of credit
Kunnel Engineers & Contractors ST, Non fund based A4 195.5 Reaffirmed
(P) Ltd
Kunnel Engineers & Contractors ST, Proposed Fac A4 41.5 Reaffirmed
(P) Ltd
Kunnel Engineers & Contractors ST, Discounting Fac A4 3 Reaffirmed
(P) Ltd
Mohit Industries Ltd ST Fund A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Based/Non-Fund Based:
EPC/BG
(reduced from Rs. 8.25 crore)
National Cooperative ST Bk lines A1+ 42950 -
Development Corporation
revised from Rs 4,150 crore
National Cooperative CP Programme A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed
Development Corporation
Parisons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Fac A4 150 Assigned
Plr Projects Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 1850 Assigned
Proficient Energy Pvt Ltd off-grid solar 'SP 2A* - Assigned
projects
Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt ST NFBL A4 75 Suspended
Ltd
Smlash Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund based facility A4 5 Assigned
Smlash Ispat Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 35 Assigned
facility
Sri Lakshmikantha Spinners Ltd ST non-FBL A4 28.5 reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bangalore Dor-Tech Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 35 Assigned
Bangalore Dor-Tech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB- 19 Assigned
Bangalore Dor-Tech Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB- 6 Assigned
Davinder Exports FBL BB- 165 Reaffirmed
Flsmidth Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC AA- 1092.5 Reaffirmed
Flsmidth Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based - LC / AA- / 13382.5 Reaffirmed
BG A1+
Giriraj Ginning & Pressing Pvt LT Fund based - CC BB- 600 Reaffirmed
Ltd
( enhanced from Rs 50.00 crore)
Giriraj Ginning & Pressing Pvt LT Fund based - TL BB- 17.8 Assigned
Ltd
Gs Developers & Contractors FB Fac D 200 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from BB
Gs Developers & Contractors Non-FB Fac D 550 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from A4
Kunnel Engineers & Contractors LT, Fund based BB 160 Reaffirmed
(P) Ltd
Mohit Industries Ltd LT Fund Based: TL BB+ 431.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 58.18 crore)
Mohit Industries Ltd LT Fund Based: SLC BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Mohit Industries Ltd LT Fund Based: BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Corporate Loan
Mohit Industries Ltd LT Fund Based: BLC BB+ 220* Reaffirmed
* Sub limit of Term Loans /(enhanced from Rs. 19.00 crore)
Mohit Industries Ltd LT Fund Based: CC BB+ 395 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 46.80 crore)
Nandi Highway Developers Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 875 Suspended
National Cooperative CC lines AA- 13500 -
Development Corporation
revised from Rs 1,495 crore
Plr Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ / 400 Assigned
A4+
Plr Projects Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA]BB+ 500 Assigned
Radhe Residency FB limits B 80 Suspended
Raxa Security Services Ltd FBL BB+ 80 Assigned
Raxa Security Services Ltd TL programme BB+ 85 Assigned
Raxa Security Services Ltd NFBL BB+ 120 Assigned
Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt LT FBL BB 300 Suspended
Ltd
Smlash Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund based facility B+ 40 Assigned
Sri Lakshmikantha Spinners Ltd LT FBL B 1258.1 (upgraded
from
B-)
Sri Lakshmikantha Spinners Ltd Unallocated limits B / 289.2 (upgraded
A4 from
B-/
A4)
Triton Maritime Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 140 Reaffirmed
University Of Petroleum And LT: FBL A 580 Reaffirmed
Energy Studies
