Feb 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Fisheries Proposed Fac A4 45 Assigned Catwalk Worldwide Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB limits - A4 40 Assigned LOC Ebenezer Cashew Company Proposed FB Fac A4 140 Assigned Ebenezer Cashew Company Proposed Non FB Fac A4 7.5 Assigned E-Nxt Financials Ltd FB Bk Lines A1 230 Assigned IDL Explosives Ltd LT: CC Limits A3+ 740 Re-assigned (SO) on watch with developing implications Jai Hanuman Agro Industries ST Non-FBL A4 20 Assigned Khedut Feeds & Foods Pvt Ltd ST - Overdraft A4 37.5 Assigned Against Book Debts * * Sublimit of cash credit cum packing credit facility MM Auto Industries Ltd ST Non-fund Based A3 25 Reaffirmed Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd ST, LOC limits A3+ 1900 Revised from A3 Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd ST, Shipping A3+ 100 Revised from Guarantee limits A3 Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd ST, Buyer's Credit A3+ 1200 Revised from sub-limits * A3 * Rs.120.0 crore buyer's Credit is sub-limit of Rs. 190.0 crore Letter of Credit limit Standard Galva Steels Pvt Ltd ST, LOC limits A3+ 1000 Revised from A3 Standard Galva Steels Pvt Ltd ST, Buyer's Credit A3+ 500 Revised from limits * A3 *Rs. 50.0 crore buyer's Credit is sub-limit of Rs. 100.0 crore Letter of Credit limit United Bank Of India CD A2+@ 100000 Revised from A1+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Fisheries TL Fac BB- 25 Assigned A.M. Fisheries FB Fac BB- 65 Assigned Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals LT, FB limits - CC BB- 60 Assigned Ltd Arjuna Cotton And Spinning Long -term FB Fac B 125 Revised from Mills Pvt Ltd B+ Catwalk Worldwide Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits - TL BB- 87.9 Assigned Catwalk Worldwide Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits - CC BB- 130 Assigned Catwalk Worldwide Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits - Over BB- 120 Assigned draft Catwalk Worldwide Pvt Ltd LT scale - BB- 2.1 Assigned Unallocated limits Crayon Color Pvt Ltd CC* B+ 50 Assigned * Includes Rs. 5.00 crore Letter of Credit as sublimit Harbans Lal Gurvinder Singh CC Facility B 60 Assigned IDL Explosives Ltd LT & ST: Unallocated BB / 130 Reaffirmed Limits A4 (previously Rs. 40.50 crore) IDL Explosives Ltd LT: CC Limits BBB 150 Re-assigned (SO) on watch with developing implications IDL Explosives Ltd LT & ST: BBB 300 Re-assigned Interchangeable limits(SO) / A3+ (SO) on watch with developing implications Idl Explosives Ltd TL - Withdrawn (previously Rs. 2.50 crore) IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- Assigned (SO)! IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 A- Assigned (SO)! Jai Hanuman Agro Industries LT FBL B 55 Reaffirmed Jolly Silks Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 250 Assigned Khedut Feeds & Foods Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based- CC cum B 138 Assigned Packing Credit Khedut Feeds & Foods Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based-TL B 75.8 Assigned M/S Mohtisham Complexes Pvt. TL B+ 300 Suspended Ltd Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 2000 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 3000 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs 1000 Withdrawn Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs 500 Withdrawn Manappuram Finance Ltd Subordinated 1000 Withdrawn Debentures MM Auto Industries Ltd LT Fund Based BBB- 270.4 Reaffirmed Shreeji Ispat Ltd TL D 50 Suspended Shreeji Ispat Ltd LT fund based Bk D 150 Suspended limits Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 50 Revised from BBB Standard Galva Steels Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 30 Revised from BBB United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds A-@ 2500 Revised from AA- United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds A-@ 1000 Revised from AA- United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds A-@ 3000 Revised from AA- United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds A-@ 1000 Revised from AA- United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds A-@ 2000 Revised from AA- United Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds BBB- @ 5750 Revised from A+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.