BRIEF-IndusInd Bank March-qtr profit up about 21 pct
* March quarter net profit 7.52 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.20 billion rupees year ago
Feb 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Fisheries Proposed Fac A4 45 Assigned Catwalk Worldwide Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB limits - A4 40 Assigned LOC Ebenezer Cashew Company Proposed FB Fac A4 140 Assigned Ebenezer Cashew Company Proposed Non FB Fac A4 7.5 Assigned E-Nxt Financials Ltd FB Bk Lines A1 230 Assigned IDL Explosives Ltd LT: CC Limits A3+ 740 Re-assigned (SO) on watch with developing implications Jai Hanuman Agro Industries ST Non-FBL A4 20 Assigned Khedut Feeds & Foods Pvt Ltd ST - Overdraft A4 37.5 Assigned Against Book Debts * * Sublimit of cash credit cum packing credit facility MM Auto Industries Ltd ST Non-fund Based A3 25 Reaffirmed Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd ST, LOC limits A3+ 1900 Revised from A3 Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd ST, Shipping A3+ 100 Revised from Guarantee limits A3 Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd ST, Buyer's Credit A3+ 1200 Revised from sub-limits * A3 * Rs.120.0 crore buyer's Credit is sub-limit of Rs. 190.0 crore Letter of Credit limit Standard Galva Steels Pvt Ltd ST, LOC limits A3+ 1000 Revised from A3 Standard Galva Steels Pvt Ltd ST, Buyer's Credit A3+ 500 Revised from limits * A3 *Rs. 50.0 crore buyer's Credit is sub-limit of Rs. 100.0 crore Letter of Credit limit United Bank Of India CD A2+@ 100000 Revised from A1+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Fisheries TL Fac BB- 25 Assigned A.M. Fisheries FB Fac BB- 65 Assigned Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals LT, FB limits - CC BB- 60 Assigned Ltd Arjuna Cotton And Spinning Long -term FB Fac B 125 Revised from Mills Pvt Ltd B+ Catwalk Worldwide Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits - TL BB- 87.9 Assigned Catwalk Worldwide Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits - CC BB- 130 Assigned Catwalk Worldwide Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits - Over BB- 120 Assigned draft Catwalk Worldwide Pvt Ltd LT scale - BB- 2.1 Assigned Unallocated limits Crayon Color Pvt Ltd CC* B+ 50 Assigned * Includes Rs. 5.00 crore Letter of Credit as sublimit Harbans Lal Gurvinder Singh CC Facility B 60 Assigned IDL Explosives Ltd LT & ST: Unallocated BB / 130 Reaffirmed Limits A4 (previously Rs. 40.50 crore) IDL Explosives Ltd LT: CC Limits BBB 150 Re-assigned (SO) on watch with developing implications IDL Explosives Ltd LT & ST: BBB 300 Re-assigned Interchangeable limits(SO) / A3+ (SO) on watch with developing implications Idl Explosives Ltd TL - Withdrawn (previously Rs. 2.50 crore) IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- Assigned (SO)! IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 A- Assigned (SO)! Jai Hanuman Agro Industries LT FBL B 55 Reaffirmed Jolly Silks Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 250 Assigned Khedut Feeds & Foods Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based- CC cum B 138 Assigned Packing Credit Khedut Feeds & Foods Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based-TL B 75.8 Assigned M/S Mohtisham Complexes Pvt. TL B+ 300 Suspended Ltd Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 2000 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 3000 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs 1000 Withdrawn Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs 500 Withdrawn Manappuram Finance Ltd Subordinated 1000 Withdrawn Debentures MM Auto Industries Ltd LT Fund Based BBB- 270.4 Reaffirmed Shreeji Ispat Ltd TL D 50 Suspended Shreeji Ispat Ltd LT fund based Bk D 150 Suspended limits Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 50 Revised from BBB Standard Galva Steels Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 30 Revised from BBB United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds A-@ 2500 Revised from AA- United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds A-@ 1000 Revised from AA- United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds A-@ 3000 Revised from AA- United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds A-@ 1000 Revised from AA- United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds A-@ 2000 Revised from AA- United Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds BBB- @ 5750 Revised from A+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
