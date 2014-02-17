Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A3 620
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd ST - Proposed Fac A3 620 Assigned
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac (sub - -
limits)
(Reduced from 0.75)
D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt FBL - Packing Credit A4 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt Non-FBL A4 64 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Homemaker Enterprises (P) Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd PTC Series A A1 + 544.5 Assigned
(SO) !
! indicates that the rating assigned is conditional
Krishna Food Processing Credit Exposure Limit A4 1 Reaffirmed
Parakh Agro Industries Ltd NFB A3+ 790 Reaffirmed
Patco Foods Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 2.4 Reaffirmed
Rcc Infraventures Ltd NFBL A4 270 Reaffirmed
(earlier 5.0 CR)
Shreeji Food Processing Credit Exposure Limit A4 1 Reaffirmed
Shreela Diamonds & Jewels Pvt FBL - FDBP/FUDBP* A4 100 Suspended
Ltd
*FDBP - Foreign Discount Bill Purchase; FUDBP - Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase
Sundaram Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
United Telecoms Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 3060 Reaffirmed
Zf Steering Gear (India) Ltd NFB A1+ 190 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Commonwealth Bank Of Australia FD MAAA - Assigned
(India Operations)
Sundaram Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MAAA - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB- 1.9
(Reduced from 1.12)
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT - Non FB Fac BBB- 25
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac BBB- 60 Assigned
Atul Motors Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BBB+ 120 Suspended
B. A. Hospital & Training CCF D 9 Suspended
Centre
B. A. Hospital & Training TL D 64 Suspended
Centre
County Developers Pvt Ltd FB-limits B 50 Withdrawn
County Developers Pvt Ltd Non-FB-limits B 75 Withdrawn
D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt TL B+ 30.6 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(reduced from Rs. 3.37 crore)
D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt FBL - CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Elysium Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC D 75 -
Elysium Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL D 99.8 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 6.98 crore)
Elysium Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standing Line of D 6.5 -
Credit
Elysium Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC D 12 -
Ghodawat Foods International LT Fund Based BB+ 400 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from BB
H.P. Madhukar FBF B 55 Suspended
H.P. Madhukar NFBF B 45.5 Suspended
Homemaker Enterprises (P) Ltd CC B+ 60 Revised from
B
Honest Realty LT Fund Based- TL B 50 Assigned
Ibc Ltd FBL C 230 Reaffirmed
Ibc Ltd NFBL C 36 Reaffirmed
Ibc Ltd FB/NFBL C 38 Reaffirmed
Jogi Food Processing TL C+ 44 Revised from
B-
Krishna Food Processing TL C+ 42.1 Revised from
B-
Mangalore Fish Meal And Oil LT FBL B 65 Reaffirmed
Company
(Enhanced from Rs. 6.00 CR)
Narayanpur Power Company Pvt TL - Proposed BBB+ 400 Assigned
Ltd
Parakh Agro Industries Ltd TL BBB 810 Reaffirmed
Parakh Agro Industries Ltd CC BBB 1100 Reaffirmed
Patco Foods Pvt Ltd CC C+ 50 Revised from
B-
Patco Foods Pvt Ltd TL C+ 71.8 Revised from
B-
Raj Cotton Corporation Long Tern Fund B+ 150 Upgraded
Based-CC from B
Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan TL B 100 Assigned
(Company U/S 25 Of Companies
Act, 1956)
Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Non-FBL B 2.5 Assigned
(Company U/S 25 Of Companies
Act, 1956)
Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Unallocated B 7.5 Assigned
(Company U/S 25 Of Companies
Act, 1956)
Rcc Infraventures Ltd FBL BB- 180 Reaffirmed
(earlier 14.0 CR)
Shreeji Food Processing TL C+ 45.6 Revised from
B-
Shreeji Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL B / 106.249 Suspended
A4
Shreeji Textiles Pvt Ltd sub-limit B / 22 Suspended
A4
Shreeji Textiles Pvt Ltd NFBL B / 1 Suspended
A4
Shriya Rice Mills LOC B- 85 Suspended
Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 10000 Withdrawn
Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 10000 Withdrawn
Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 5000 Withdrawn
Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Programme
Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Programme
Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Sundaram Finance Ltd Sanctioned CC Limits AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed
from Bks
Sundaram Finance Ltd Non-FBL from Bks AA+ 80.8 Reaffirmed
Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits D 214.7 Assigned
Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd Non FB limits D 81.5 Assigned
United Telecoms Ltd FB Fac BB+ 590 Reaffirmed
Zf Steering Gear (India) Ltd CC A+ 60 Reaffirmed
Zf Steering Gear (India) Ltd TL 400 Withdrawn
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
