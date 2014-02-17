Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A3 620 Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd ST - Proposed Fac A3 620 Assigned Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac (sub - - limits) (Reduced from 0.75) D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt FBL - Packing Credit A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt Non-FBL A4 64 Reaffirmed Ltd Homemaker Enterprises (P) Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd PTC Series A A1 + 544.5 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Krishna Food Processing Credit Exposure Limit A4 1 Reaffirmed Parakh Agro Industries Ltd NFB A3+ 790 Reaffirmed Patco Foods Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 2.4 Reaffirmed Rcc Infraventures Ltd NFBL A4 270 Reaffirmed (earlier 5.0 CR) Shreeji Food Processing Credit Exposure Limit A4 1 Reaffirmed Shreela Diamonds & Jewels Pvt FBL - FDBP/FUDBP* A4 100 Suspended Ltd *FDBP - Foreign Discount Bill Purchase; FUDBP - Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase Sundaram Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed United Telecoms Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 3060 Reaffirmed Zf Steering Gear (India) Ltd NFB A1+ 190 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Commonwealth Bank Of Australia FD MAAA - Assigned (India Operations) Sundaram Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB- 1.9 (Reduced from 1.12) Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT - Non FB Fac BBB- 25 Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac BBB- 60 Assigned Atul Motors Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BBB+ 120 Suspended B. A. Hospital & Training CCF D 9 Suspended Centre B. A. Hospital & Training TL D 64 Suspended Centre County Developers Pvt Ltd FB-limits B 50 Withdrawn County Developers Pvt Ltd Non-FB-limits B 75 Withdrawn D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt TL B+ 30.6 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 3.37 crore) D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt FBL - CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Elysium Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC D 75 - Elysium Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL D 99.8 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 6.98 crore) Elysium Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standing Line of D 6.5 - Credit Elysium Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC D 12 - Ghodawat Foods International LT Fund Based BB+ 400 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB H.P. Madhukar FBF B 55 Suspended H.P. Madhukar NFBF B 45.5 Suspended Homemaker Enterprises (P) Ltd CC B+ 60 Revised from B Honest Realty LT Fund Based- TL B 50 Assigned Ibc Ltd FBL C 230 Reaffirmed Ibc Ltd NFBL C 36 Reaffirmed Ibc Ltd FB/NFBL C 38 Reaffirmed Jogi Food Processing TL C+ 44 Revised from B- Krishna Food Processing TL C+ 42.1 Revised from B- Mangalore Fish Meal And Oil LT FBL B 65 Reaffirmed Company (Enhanced from Rs. 6.00 CR) Narayanpur Power Company Pvt TL - Proposed BBB+ 400 Assigned Ltd Parakh Agro Industries Ltd TL BBB 810 Reaffirmed Parakh Agro Industries Ltd CC BBB 1100 Reaffirmed Patco Foods Pvt Ltd CC C+ 50 Revised from B- Patco Foods Pvt Ltd TL C+ 71.8 Revised from B- Raj Cotton Corporation Long Tern Fund B+ 150 Upgraded Based-CC from B Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan TL B 100 Assigned (Company U/S 25 Of Companies Act, 1956) Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Non-FBL B 2.5 Assigned (Company U/S 25 Of Companies Act, 1956) Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Unallocated B 7.5 Assigned (Company U/S 25 Of Companies Act, 1956) Rcc Infraventures Ltd FBL BB- 180 Reaffirmed (earlier 14.0 CR) Shreeji Food Processing TL C+ 45.6 Revised from B- Shreeji Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL B / 106.249 Suspended A4 Shreeji Textiles Pvt Ltd sub-limit B / 22 Suspended A4 Shreeji Textiles Pvt Ltd NFBL B / 1 Suspended A4 Shriya Rice Mills LOC B- 85 Suspended Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 10000 Withdrawn Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 10000 Withdrawn Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 5000 Withdrawn Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Sanctioned CC Limits AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed from Bks Sundaram Finance Ltd Non-FBL from Bks AA+ 80.8 Reaffirmed Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits D 214.7 Assigned Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd Non FB limits D 81.5 Assigned United Telecoms Ltd FB Fac BB+ 590 Reaffirmed Zf Steering Gear (India) Ltd CC A+ 60 Reaffirmed Zf Steering Gear (India) Ltd TL 400 Withdrawn ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)