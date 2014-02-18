Feb 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambey Metallic Ltd ST non-FBL A4 152 Reaffirmed Bharat Supply Company LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed Ctr Manufacturing Industries ST, FBL A1 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Ctr Manufacturing Industries ST, non-FBL A1 237.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs. 24.00 crore) Jnp Products LC/BG A3 115 Reaffirmed Jnp Products Unallocated Limits A3 5 Reaffirmed Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 370 upgraded from A4 Khimji Visram & Sons (Jatha ST NFBL A4 100 Assigned Department) M.M. Ceramics & Ferro Alloys ST, non-FBL A4+ 500 Suspended M.M. Ceramics & Ferro Alloys ST, unallocated limits A4+ 20 Suspended Madhuban Trade Steel Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 90 Suspended Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 180 Reaffirmed Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd Stand by Line of A4 70 Reaffirmed Credit Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 200* Reaffirmed *Short term fund based limits are sublimits of cash credit Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4 50 Reaffirmed Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit A4 50 Reaffirmed Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd SLC A4 20 Reaffirmed Oriental Export Corporation ST - FBL A3 160 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 9.00 crore Oriental Export Corporation ST - NFBL A3 15 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 0.90 crore Skyline Agro Pvt Ltd LC/BG A4 30 Reaffirmed V-Chem Non-FBL A4 45 Reaffirmed Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 7 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Nasir Agro Foods Unallocated BB- 200 Reaffirmed Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd TL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 20 Reaffirmed Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 30 Reaffirmed Ambey Metallic Ltd LT FBL B+ 48 Reaffirmed B.R. Arora & Associates Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 146.5 Suspended Bharat Supply Company CC Facility B 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) CTR Manufacturing Industries TL A- 306.8 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs. 32.45 crore) CTR Manufacturing Industries LT, FBL A- 440 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 38.00 crore) D.V. Exports CC B+ 100 Assigned D.V. Exports EPC/FBP/FBN/FOBNLC B+ 100 Assigned Dsg Corp Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 140 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT ELD (principal PP-MLD 1000 Reaffirmed protected) AA- Edelweiss Financial Services LT debt programme AA- 4500 Withdrawn Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services LT equity linked AA- 800 Withdrawn Ltd debentures (principal pn not protected) Edelweiss Financial Services LT equity linked PP-MLD 250 Withdrawn Ltd debentures (principal AA- protected) Ignite Institute Of Technology Bk Fac B 67.5 Suspended Jnp Products CC BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Jnp Products TL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd FBL BB 74.7 upgraded from BB- M.M. Ceramics & Ferro Alloys LT, FBL BB+ 260 Suspended Ma Sarsinsa Steels Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Ma Sarsinsa Steels Pvt Ltd TL B+ 73 Reaffirmed Ma Sarsinsa Steels Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 17 Reaffirmed Madhuban Trade Steel Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 775 Suspended Madhuban Trade Steel Pvt Ltd LT, unallocated limits BBB- 15 Suspended Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd TL C 350.4 Revised from B Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd CC C 430 Revised from B Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits C / 22.7 Revised from A4 B/ A4 Paramount Wheels Pvt Ltd LT, FB working B 120 Assigned capital Fac (Sanctioned plus proposed) S.S. Brothers Working Capital Limits BB- 340 Reaffirmed S.S. Brothers TL BB- 10 Reaffirmed S.S. Brothers Unallocated BB- 100 Reaffirmed Skyline Agro Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sri Ramalingeswara Aqua Feeds FBL B+ 60 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Aqua Culture FBL B+ 120 Assigned Udit Infraworld Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 85 Suspended A4 Unique Forwarders LT FB Fac BB 56 Suspended V-Chem TL BB- 100 Reaffirmed V-Chem FBL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Facility B 30 Reaffirmed Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Overdraft* B 15 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of Cash Credit Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 37.2 Reaffirmed Viable Associate CC BB 34.9 Reaffirmed Viable Associate TL BB 64 Reaffirmed Vrl Logistics Ltd FBL BB+ 3751.2 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.