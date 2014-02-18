Feb 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambey Metallic Ltd ST non-FBL A4 152 Reaffirmed
Bharat Supply Company LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed
Ctr Manufacturing Industries ST, FBL A1 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ctr Manufacturing Industries ST, non-FBL A1 237.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from Rs. 24.00 crore)
Jnp Products LC/BG A3 115 Reaffirmed
Jnp Products Unallocated Limits A3 5 Reaffirmed
Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 370 upgraded
from A4
Khimji Visram & Sons (Jatha ST NFBL A4 100 Assigned
Department)
M.M. Ceramics & Ferro Alloys ST, non-FBL A4+ 500 Suspended
M.M. Ceramics & Ferro Alloys ST, unallocated limits A4+ 20 Suspended
Madhuban Trade Steel Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 90 Suspended
Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 180 Reaffirmed
Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd Stand by Line of A4 70 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 200* Reaffirmed
*Short term fund based limits are sublimits of cash credit
Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4 50 Reaffirmed
Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit A4 50 Reaffirmed
Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd SLC A4 20 Reaffirmed
Oriental Export Corporation ST - FBL A3 160 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 9.00 crore
Oriental Export Corporation ST - NFBL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 0.90 crore
Skyline Agro Pvt Ltd LC/BG A4 30 Reaffirmed
V-Chem Non-FBL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 7 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al-Nasir Agro Foods Unallocated BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd TL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Ambey Metallic Ltd LT FBL B+ 48 Reaffirmed
B.R. Arora & Associates Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 146.5 Suspended
Bharat Supply Company CC Facility B 30 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore)
CTR Manufacturing Industries TL A- 306.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from Rs. 32.45 crore)
CTR Manufacturing Industries LT, FBL A- 440 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 38.00 crore)
D.V. Exports CC B+ 100 Assigned
D.V. Exports EPC/FBP/FBN/FOBNLC B+ 100 Assigned
Dsg Corp Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 140 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd LT ELD (principal PP-MLD 1000 Reaffirmed
protected) AA-
Edelweiss Financial Services LT debt programme AA- 4500 Withdrawn
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services LT equity linked AA- 800 Withdrawn
Ltd debentures (principal pn
not protected)
Edelweiss Financial Services LT equity linked PP-MLD 250 Withdrawn
Ltd debentures (principal AA-
protected)
Ignite Institute Of Technology Bk Fac B 67.5 Suspended
Jnp Products CC BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Jnp Products TL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd FBL BB 74.7 upgraded
from
BB-
M.M. Ceramics & Ferro Alloys LT, FBL BB+ 260 Suspended
Ma Sarsinsa Steels Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Ma Sarsinsa Steels Pvt Ltd TL B+ 73 Reaffirmed
Ma Sarsinsa Steels Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 17 Reaffirmed
Madhuban Trade Steel Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 775 Suspended
Madhuban Trade Steel Pvt Ltd LT, unallocated limits BBB- 15 Suspended
Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd TL C 350.4 Revised from
B
Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd CC C 430 Revised from
B
Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits C / 22.7 Revised from
A4 B/
A4
Paramount Wheels Pvt Ltd LT, FB working B 120 Assigned
capital Fac
(Sanctioned plus proposed)
S.S. Brothers Working Capital Limits BB- 340 Reaffirmed
S.S. Brothers TL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
S.S. Brothers Unallocated BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Skyline Agro Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramalingeswara Aqua Feeds FBL B+ 60 Assigned
Sri Venkateswara Aqua Culture FBL B+ 120 Assigned
Udit Infraworld Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 85 Suspended
A4
Unique Forwarders LT FB Fac BB 56 Suspended
V-Chem TL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
V-Chem FBL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Facility B 30 Reaffirmed
Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Overdraft* B 15 Reaffirmed
*Sub-limit of Cash Credit
Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 37.2 Reaffirmed
Viable Associate CC BB 34.9 Reaffirmed
Viable Associate TL BB 64 Reaffirmed
Vrl Logistics Ltd FBL BB+ 3751.2 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
