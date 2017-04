Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 18 & 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arun Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac D/ 50 Revised from C A4/ Reassigned (revised from Rs. 3 crore) Arun Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac D / 16 Revised from C A4/ Reassigned Banco Gaskets (I) Ltd ST - Fund Based# A1 230 Reaffirmed #Short term fund based limit is sublimit to the long term fund based limits Banco Gaskets (I) Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A1 20 Reaffirmed Bhartiya International Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 150 Assigned Bhartiya International Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A2+ 803.5 Assigned Blue Wings Tours & Travels Pvt LOC* A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd * As a sub-limit of term loan Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd FB, ST Fac A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd Non-fund based, ST A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Fac Ecoboard Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4 60 Upgraded from D (Increased from 5.00 Cr) Feedback Infra Pvt. Ltd. CP programme A1 150 Reaffirmed Globe Textiles India (India) Non-FBL A4 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from Rs 1.75 crore) Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt Non-fund based, ST Fac A4 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Maf Clothing Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 30 Assigned Malabar Food Stuff Company ST FB Fac A4 75 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 5.50) Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG A4 15 Reaffirmed Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd CEL A4 2.8 Reaffirmed Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd LC A4 5 Reaffirmed Pramod Telecom Pvt Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4 125 Reaffirmed Rashmi Industries off-grid solar SP 2B Assigned projects * * Solar Thermal Riya Travel & Tours (India) Non-FBL A3 450 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd SK Brothers Fund Based ST Bk A4 20 Reaffirmed Limits Sriram Institute Of Marine Personal Safety & ICRA Grade 1 Assigned Studies Social Responsibilities (PSSR) Sriram Institute Of Marine Personal Survival ICRA Grade 1 Assigned Studies Techniques (PST) Sriram Institute Of Marine Elementary First Aid ICRA Grade 1 Assigned Studies (EFA) Sriram Institute Of Marine Fire Prevention & ICRA Grade 1 Assigned Studies Fire Fighting (FPFF) Sriram Institute Of Marine Oil Tanker ICRA Grade 1 Assigned Studies Familiarization (OTF) Sriram Institute Of Marine Security Training for ICRA Grade 1 Assigned Studies Seafarer with Designated Security Duties (STS DSD) Sriram Institute Of Marine Refresher Course in ICRA Grade 1 Assigned Studies personal Survival Techniques (R.PST) Sriram Institute Of Marine Refresher Course in ICRA Grade 1 Assigned Studies Fire Prevention Fire Fighting (R.FPFF) Sriram Institute Of Marine Medical First Aid ICRA Grade 1 Assigned Studies (MFA) Sriram Institute Of Marine Refresher & Updating ICRA Grade 1 Assigned Studies in Medical First Aid Sriram Institute Of Marine Pre-Sea One Year ICRA Grade 2 Assigned Studies Diploma in Nautical Science (DNS) Sriram Institute Of Marine General Purpose ICRA Grade 2 Assigned Studies Rating (GPR) 25 Weeks Tirumala Milk Products Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Vehlna Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non - FBL- ST A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Venky Hitech Ispat Ltd LOC - Non-fund based A4 15 Assigned Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL (sub-limit) A4 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Products Pvt Ltd (Unit - CC BB 120 Assigned National Printers) Apex Products Pvt Ltd (Unit - Non Fund based BB 80 Assigned National Printers) Apex Products Pvt Ltd (Unit - TL BB 13.6 Assigned National Printers) Arun Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL D / 53.8 Revised from C B/ Reassigned (revised from Rs. 9.20 Cr) Arun Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D / 122 Revised from C B/ Reassigned (revised from Rs. 13.60 Cr) Banco Gaskets (I) Ltd LT - TL A 125 Reaffirmed Banco Gaskets (I) Ltd LT - Fund Based A 255 Reaffirmed Bhartiya International Ltd LT - FB Fac A- 303.5 Assigned Bhartiya International Ltd LT - Non FB Fac A- 5 Assigned Bhartiya International Ltd LT/ ST - A-/ 180 Assigned Interchangeable^ A2+ ^These limits are interchangeable between long term and short term fund based limits. In case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating Bhartiya International Ltd LT/ ST - FB Fac^ A-/ 1198.5 Assigned A2+ ^These limits are interchangeable between long term and short term fund based limits. In case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating Bhartiya International Ltd LT/ ST - Non FB Fac^ A-/ 61 Assigned A2+ ^These limits are interchangeable between long term and short term fund based limits. In case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating Bhartiya International Ltd LT/ ST - Proposed Bk A-/ 643.5 Assigned Fac^ A2+ ^These limits are interchangeable between long term and short term fund based limits. In case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating Blue Wings Tours & Travels Pvt TL B 82.5 Revised from Ltd B+ Blue Wings Tours & Travels Pvt BG B 6 Revised from Ltd B+ Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd TL A- 61.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 8.27 crore) Cholamandalam Investment And Working capital Bk Fac AA/ 3250 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd A1+ Cosmos Premises Pvt Ltd LT Fac C 77.7 Suspended Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds BBB 270 Withdrawn Ecoboard Industries Ltd FBL C+ 390 Upgraded from D (Enhanced from 24.00 Cr) Feedback Infra Pvt. Ltd. FBL A+ 490 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 29.0 crore) Feedback Infra Pvt. Ltd. non-FBL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 46.0 crore) Feedback Infra Pvt. Ltd. unallocated limits A+ 10 Reaffirmed Future Auto Wheels Pvt. Ltd FB Fac B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Globe Textiles India (India) Working Capital (CC B+ 270 Revised from Pvt Ltd /PC/PCFC/FBP/FBD) BB- (enhanced from Rs 13.25 crore) Globe Textiles India (India) TL B+ 68.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt CC B+ 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt Unallocated Limits B+ / 300 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Icon Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Fac D 263.3 Suspended IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 C Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional IND Swift Ltd TL D 2647.5 Reaffirmed IND Swift Ltd CC Fac D 2933.8 Reaffirmed IND Swift Ltd Non FB Fac D 639.9 Reaffirmed IND Swift Ltd Unallocated D 1228.8 Reaffirmed K.M. Cars (P) Ltd CC B 30 Revised from B+ K.M. Cars (P) Ltd Inventory Funding B 30 Revised from B+ K.M. Cars (P) Ltd Unallocated B / 5 Revised from A4 B+ / Reaffirmed Ksheersagar Developers Pvt Ltd LT Fac D 700 Suspended M/S Chandrapore & Heggdloo TL C+ 355 Suspended Estates M/S Chandrapore & Heggdloo proposed TL C+ 23 Suspended Estates M/S Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 502.4 Suspended M/S Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd non FB Fac D 1170 Suspended M/S Hemanth Healthcare Infra TL programme B+ 80 Suspended Services M/S Karuturi Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 140 Suspended (SO)/ A4 (SO) M/S Karuturi Foods Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 60 Suspended (SO)/ A4 (SO) M/S Karuturi Global Ltd FB Fac C 225 Suspended M/S Karuturi Global Ltd LT FB Fac C 500 Suspended M/S Kinfotech Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 250 Suspended M/S Kinfotech Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 50 Suspended M/S Ratanchand Jewellers Ltd LT FB Fac D 1170 Suspended M/S Ratanchand Jewellers Ltd non FB Fac D 50 Suspended Maf Clothing Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB / 400 Assigned A4 (enhanced from Rs. 22.00 crore) Malabar Food Stuff Company TL B+ 0.6 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 0.57) Malabar Food Stuff Company LT FB Fac - (sub B+ 5 Reaffirmed limit of packing credit) Malabar Food Stuff Company Proposed FB Fac B+ 6.1 Assigned Maruti Comforts & Inn Pvt Ltd LT Fac D 98.3 Suspended Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 75 Reaffirmed Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL B 81.3 Reaffirmed Mcnroe Consumer Products Pvt FBL - CC BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.12 crore earlier) Mistry Construction Co Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based CC B- 150 Assigned Facility Mistry Construction Co Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based B- 340 Assigned Overdraft Facility (enhanced from Rs. 20.80 crore) Modern Vidya Niketan Society TL BBB+ 279.4 Reaffirmed Modern Vidya Niketan Society Unallocated Limits BBB+ 70.6 Upgraded from BBB- Nanak Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 70 Assigned Nanak Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 60 Assigned Nanjappa Trust TL BB+ 181 Assigned Nanjappa Trust Proposed Limits BB+ 169 Assigned Pramod Telecom Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac B- 165 Reaffirmed Rithwik Power Projects Ltd LT FBL (TL) B+ 58.3 Reaffirmed Rithwik Power Projects Ltd LT FBL (CC) B+ 70 Reaffirmed Rithwik Power Projects Ltd Unallocated B+ 28.7 Reaffirmed Riya Travel & Tours (India) FBL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 60.0 crore) Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd TL Fac D 1610.3 Suspended Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd LT FB Fac D 10 Suspended Sai Sudha Motors Pvt Ltd Fund based Working B+ 60 Assigned Capital limits Shree Rupanadham Steel Pvt. Ltd CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shree Rupanadham Steel Pvt. Ltd TL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Shree Rupanadham Steel Pvt. Ltd Non- fund based* B+ / 10 Reaffirmed A4 *Rs. 1 crore non fund based limit is a sub limit of the Cash Credit facility. Overall ratings are assigned for Rs. 8.75 crore bank limits only. SK Brothers CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed SK Brothers TL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Surya Fab FBL- CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Tejas Networks Ltd LT/ST FBL BBB / 2455 Upgraded A2 from BBB- / A3 Tejas Networks Ltd LT/ST NFBL BBB / 1037 Upgraded A2 from BBB- / A3 Tejas Networks Ltd Unallocated BBB / 2106.6 Upgraded A2 from BBB- / A3 Tirumala Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL A+ 872.5 Reaffirmed Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB+ 203.2 Upgraded from BBB Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB+ 140.5 Upgraded from BBB Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd Inter-changeable Bk BBB+/ 20 Upgraded Fac A2 from BBB / A3+ Vallabh Market LT FB Fac B- 150 Downgraded to B Vehlna Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL- LT B+ 77.7 Reaffirmed Venky Hitech Ispat Ltd TL B+ 15 Assigned Venky Hitech Ispat Ltd CC B+ 240 Assigned Venky Hitech Ispat Ltd Unallocated B+/ 30 Assigned A4 Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Pvt. Ltd FBL B 150 Downgraded to B Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Pvt. $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 