Feb 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 19 & 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaa Paper Marketing Ltd NFBL A4 125 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 7.0 crores) Aman Exports International STFBL A4 150^ Assigned ^Short-Term fund based facilities like packing credit and bill discounting can also be availed as cash credit facilities, in such a case long-term rating will be applicable; subject to overall utilisation limit of Rs.15.00 crore Banco Products (I) Ltd ST FB # A1+ 530 Reaffirmed #Short term fund based limit is sublimit to the long term fund based limits Banco Products (I) Ltd ST FB A1+ 35 Reaffirmed Banco Products (I) Ltd ST NFB A1+ 35 Reaffirmed Banco Products (I) Ltd ST NFB# A1+ 160 Reaffirmed #Short term fund based limit is sublimit to the long term fund based limits Banco Products (I) Ltd CP A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Emkay Global Financial ST Non-Fund Based Bk A2 1000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Lines Goel Jewellery & Mart Pvt. STFBL A4 - Withdrawn Ltd. Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd ST fund based A1 2600 Withdrawn (sub-limit) Fac Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A1 700 Withdrawn (sub-limit) Fac Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd CP A1 750 Withdrawn Pune Metagraph STNFBF A3 40 Suspended Samalpatti Power Company Pvt ST, Non Fund based A2+ 445 Reaffirmed Ltd Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Pvt. Ltd NFBL (SUB-LIMITS) A4 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaa Paper Marketing Ltd FBL C+ 110 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 5.0 crores) Aman Exports International CCL BB- 150 Assigned Aman Exports International TL BB- 41.6 Assigned Banco Products (I) Ltd LT FB A+ 580 Reaffirmed Dhanshree Developers Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 590 Assigned Dhanshree Developers Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL D 80 Assigned Goel Jewellery & Mart Pvt. FBL-CC BB- 270 Reaffirmed Ltd. ( revised from Rs 23 crores) Greenwood High Trust TL A- 103.4 Reaffirmed (earlier 27.45 CR) Greenwood High Trust FB A- 94.5 Reaffirmed (earlier 4.0 CR) Greenwood High Trust Unallocated A- 302.1 Reaffirmed (earlier 18.55 CR) Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd TL A 750 Assigned Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac A 8850 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT unallocated Fac A 500 Reaffirmed Lalitpur Power Generation Co. FBL BB+ 88860 Reaffirmed Ltd Lalitpur Power Generation Co. NFBL BB+ 9210 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)