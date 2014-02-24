Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ansaldo Sts Transportation ST working capital A2+ 320 Reaffirmed Systems India Pvt Ltd facility (SO) Arjuna Solvent Extraction Pvt Short - term, non FB A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 11.3 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Concrete Udyog Ltd BG A4 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crores) Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt ST, non FB Fac A4 540 Suspended Ltd Grover Impex Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 65 Reaffirmed Gsp International ST Non FBL A4 250 Reaffirmed Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4+ 50 Assigned Jay Metal Non-fund Based, ST A4 1.8* Assigned facility *sub-limit of term loan facility M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Malu Paper Mills Ltd Non-FBL A4 142 Upgraded from D Metro Dairy Ltd ST, proposed FB Fac A2 109 Suspended Nile Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 360 Reaffirmed (revised from 50.00CR) Nile Ltd ST FBL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Rasi Seeds Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based A2+ 400 Assigned Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 10 Assigned San Garments Manufacturing Pvt Working Capital Limits A3 225 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs 26.75 crore) San Garments Manufacturing Pvt NFBL A3 6 Reaffirmed Ltd Satish Chand Rajesh Kumar Pvt NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed Ltd (Rs 4.00 crore earlier) Smile Microfinance Ltd ST-NCDs A4+ 500 Revised from A3 Tanfac Industries Ltd ST, Non Fund based A4+ 650 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd TL D 8676.8 Suspended Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac D 900 Suspended Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd non-fund based D 208.4 Suspended facilties Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd FBL -TL BB- 15 Upgraded from B+ Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd FBL - CC BB- 125 Upgraded from B+ Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd NFBL - BG BB- 2.5 Upgraded from B+ Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd Unallocated BB- 7.5 Upgraded from B+ Al-Rkayan Apparels & Exports CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Al-Rkayan Apparels & Exports TL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ansaldo Sts Transportation Foreign exchange lines A- 280 Reaffirmed Systems India Pvt Ltd (SO) Ansaldo Sts Transportation Working capital A- 200 Reaffirmed Systems India Pvt Ltd facility - (SO) / interchangeable betwee A2+ (SO) Ansaldo Sts Transportation Working capital A- 300 Reaffirmed Systems India Pvt Ltd facility (SO) / interchangeable betwee A2+ (SO) Arjuna Solvent Extraction Pvt Long -TL C 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Arjuna Solvent Extraction Pvt LT, FB Fac C 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B+ 48.2 Suspended capital Fac Bhaskar Retail Sales (P) Ltd. Bk Fac BB 50 Suspended (SO) Concrete Udyog Ltd CC limits BB- 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8 crores) Concrete Udyog Ltd TL BB- 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.89 crores) Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt LT loans BB 106.6 Suspended Ltd Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt LT, FB working BB 250 Suspended Ltd capital Fac Gajanand Rice Mills LT fund based-CC B 50 Assigned Gajanand Rice Mills LT fund based-TL B 9 Assigned Gajanand Rice Mills LT fund B 21 Assigned based-Proposed Limits Godrej Consumer Products Ltd NCD Programme AA 500 Withdrawn Grover Impex Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Gsp International LT FBL - CC B 200 Revised from B- Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd CC Limits AA- 1600 Upgraded from A+ Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd TL AA- 1267.6 Upgraded from A+ Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd TL BB 220.7 Assigned (enhanced from 7.57cr) Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB 150 Assigned (enhanced from 10.0cr) Jai Suspension Systems Llp Working Capital Limits BBB-/ 500 Reaffirmed A3 (enhanced from 40.00cr) Jamna Auto Industries TL BBB- 882.5 Reaffirmed Jamna Auto Industries Unallocated BBB- 413.9 Reaffirmed Jamna Auto Industries Working Capital Fac ICRA]BBB- / 2155.4 Reaffirmed A3 Jay Metal CC B 25 Assigned Jay Metal TL B 28.5 Assigned M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 58.4 Upgraded from BB M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd LT/ST FB Fac BB+ / 70 Upgraded A4+ from BB / A4+ M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ / 26.6 Upgraded A4+ from BB/ A4+ M/S Sonam Buiilders TL limit BB+ 300 Assigned Machino Auto Comp Ltd TL D 287 Revised from BB- Machino Auto Comp Ltd CC Fac D 30 Revised from BB- Machino Auto Comp Ltd BG Fac D 5 Revised from A4 Machino Auto Comp Ltd LOC Fac D 14 Revised from A4 Machino Auto Comp Ltd Unallocated D 71 Revised from BB- / A4 Malu Paper Mills Ltd TL C 632.5 Upgraded from D (reduced from Rs. 74.29 crore) Malu Paper Mills Ltd FBL C 247.5 Upgraded from D Metro Dairy Ltd TL, BBB+ 6 Suspended Metro Dairy Ltd fund based BBB+ 30 Suspended Metro Dairy Ltd non-fund based, BBB+ 5 Suspended working capital facility Micro Precision LT - Loans B+ 19.4 Reaffirmed Micro Precision LT - Proposed Loans B+ 5.6 Reaffirmed Micro Precision LT - FB Fac B+ 25 Reaffirmed Micro Precision LT - Non FB Fac B+ 25 Reaffirmed Mittal Construction Unit FBL BB 110 Reaffirmed Mittal Construction Unit NFBL BB 90 Reaffirmed Nile Ltd TL BBB 60 Reaffirmed (revised from 9.00CR) Nile Ltd LT FBL BBB 250 Reaffirmed (revised from 37.50CR) Nile Ltd LT NFBL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Nile Ltd LT Fund Based BBB 150 Assigned (interchangeable-sub limit of Short Term-Non Fund Based) Par Drugs & Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC D 50 Revised from B+ Par Drugs & Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL D 276.8 Revised from B+ Par Drugs & Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Fac* D 10 Revised from A4 * sublimit of cash credit R K Shah Projects Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based CC Limits C 100 Assigned R K Shah Projects Pvt. Ltd. Non-Fund Based BG C 50* Assigned Limits *as a sublimit of Cash Credit Limits Rasi Seeds Pvt Ltd TL A 567.4 Assigned Rasi Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based A 1050 Assigned Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 117.5 Assigned San Garments Manufacturing Pvt TL BBB- 3.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs 0.65 crore) Satish Chand Rajesh Kumar Pvt FBL BB- 21.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Smile Microfinance Ltd LT- Bk Fac BB+ 5000 Revised + from BBB- Smile Microfinance Ltd LT- NCDs BB+ 1000 Revised + from BBB- Tanfac Industries Ltd LT, Fund based BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Tcs & Associates (P) Ltd TL B+ 42.4 Reaffirmed Tcs & Associates (P) Ltd CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed Tcs & Associates (P) Ltd Inventory Funding B+ 125 Assigned Tcs & Associates (P) Ltd Unallocated B+ 7.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.61CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)