Feb 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A4 45 Reaffirmed Limits Chidambaram Shipcare Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Cmc Ltd CP/STD Programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Darpan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 30 Assigned Eltel Power Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed Jagatjit Industries Ltd NFBL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Janki Dass Rice Mills ST FBL A4 450 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 22.50 crores) Kanohar Electricals Ltd NFBL A4 450 Reaffirmed Karvy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Assigned *Sublimit of Term Loan Mayur Enterprise FBDP/FUDBP A4 20 Assigned North Delhi Metro Mall Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 200 Reaffirmed Poona Dal & Besan Mills Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 2180 Reaffirmed Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd NFBL A2 2005 Reaffirmed Poona Flour & Foods NFBL A2 300 Reaffirmed Poona Roller Flour Mills Ltd NFBL A2 445 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 34350* Assigned programme (2013-14) * interchangeable with long term and short term subject to maximum utilization of Rs. 53,000 crore/ reduced from Rs. 5,000 crore Rajoo Engineers Ltd Export Packaging A3 165 Assigned Credit* *Sub limit of cash credit Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST FB Fac A1 100 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A1 - Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A1 375 Reaffirmed # # - Although the facility is denominated in foreign currency, ICRA's rating for the same on the national scale as distinct from an international rating scale. Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST non FB Fac A1 530 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A1 - Reaffirmed limit Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt FB Fac (sub limit) A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt Non FB Fac A4 40.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Soktas India Pvt Ltd ST Non- Fund Based A4+ 170 Suspended Supriya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 256.4 Reaffirmed Teekay Marines Pvt Ltd FBL - Export Packing A4 100 Reaffirmed Credit (EPC)* * 100% one-way interchangeability from FBD to EPC limit /Enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore Teekay Marines Pvt Ltd FBL - Foreign Bill A4 30 Reaffirmed Discounting (FBD)* * 100% one-way interchangeability from FBD to EPC limit Teekay Marines Pvt Ltd Non-FBL^ A4 - Withdrawn ^ Sub-limit of term loan facilities Trinity Fructa Ltd LOC A4+ 15 Assigned Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 113.2 Reaffirmed Vandana Timbers Pvt Ltd Forward Cover A4 2.5 Assigned Vandana Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 125 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3Forks Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT, TL B+ 35 Assigned 3Forks Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 37.5 Assigned Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd FB, LT Limits B+ 150 Reaffirmed Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd TL B+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 4.4 Reaffirmed A4 Asha Industries CC B- 67.5 Reaffirmed Asha Industries TL B- 29.5 Reaffirmed Bapa Sitaram Cotton Industries LTFBF B 50 Suspended Bmw Enterprises CC BB- 150 Reaffirmed Cheers Interactive (India) Pvt LT, FB limits BB 99 Downgraded Ltd to BBB- [enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crore] Cheers Interactive (India) Pvt LT, unallocated limits BB 1 Assigned Ltd Chidambaram Shipcare Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 1.6 Reaffirmed Chidambaram Shipcare Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Chidambaram Shipcare Pvt Ltd Proposed - LT, FB Fac BB+ 0.9 Reaffirmed Cmc Ltd LT FB Fac AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Cmc Ltd Non-FB Fac* AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed / A1+ Darpan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Overdraft B+ 22.5 Assigned Dayaram Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Withdrawn Dayaram Healthcare CC B+ 50 Withdrawn Dhuria Rice Mills FBL- CC B 60 Reaffirmed Eltel Power Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 70 Reaffirmed Eltel Power Pvt Ltd LT Non-FB Fac B 550 Reaffirmed Gajavelli Spinning Mills Pvt LT Fund Based and B 515.1 Reaffirmed Ltd NFBL Gbj Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Scale - TL B+ 1080 Reaffirmed Jagatjit Industries Ltd FBL BB 2015.6 Revised from BB+ Janki Dass Rice Mills LT FBL B 150 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 12.50 crores) Kanohar Electricals Ltd FBL BB 150 Reaffirmed Kanohar Electricals Ltd TL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Karvy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Assigned Karvy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd TL B+ 70 Assigned Kbsh Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 80 Assigned Kbsh Pvt Ltd TL B 15 Assigned M Venkata Rao Infra Projects LT FBL BB- 750 upgraded Pvt. Ltd. from B+ M Venkata Rao Infra Projects LT NFBL BB- 1380 Upgraded Pvt. Ltd. from B+ M Venkata Rao Infra Projects Unallocated Limits BB- 270 Upgraded Pvt. Ltd. from B+ Manraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 863.7 Downgraded from B (earlier Rs. 60.26 Crore) Mayur Enterprise CC Facility B+ 40 Assigned Mayur Enterprise CC(Adhoc)* B+ 20 Assigned *Proposed adhoc of Rs. 2.00 crore for 90 days Mayur Enterprise Soptionally B+ 5.5 Assigned convertible debenture(Dep) limit (against FDR) National Bank For Agricultural LT bonds programme AAA 80000 Reaffirmed & Rural Development Odisha Television Ltd TL BBB+ Upgraded from BBB Enhanced from Rs. 8.75 crore Odisha Television Ltd FBL BBB+ Upgraded from BBB Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore Om Shakti Agro Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Petro Chem Industries CC facility B+ 50 Withdrawn Poona Dal & Besan Mills Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 163.5 upgraded from BBB Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd CC BBB+ 196 Upgraded from BBB Poona Flour & Foods CC BBB 40 Reaffirmed Poona Flour & Foods TL BBB 18.5 Reaffirmed Poona Roller Flour Mills Ltd CC BBB 55 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing AAA 530000* Assigned programme (2013-14) * interchangeable with long term and short term subject to maximum utilization of Rs. 53,000 crore/ enhanced from Rs. 43,950 crore Power Finance Corporation Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AAA 60000* Assigned (2013-14) * interchangeable with long term and short term subject to maximum utilization of Rs. 53,000 crore/ enhanced from Rs. 2500 crore Rajoo Engineers Ltd CC BBB- 195 Assigned Rane Brake Lining Ltd TL Fac A 413.6 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd LT FB Fac ## A 380 Reaffirmed ## - Of this, Rs.10.00 crore can be utilized as either long-term or short term facilities. In case these are utilised as short-term facilities, the short-term rating shall apply accordingly. Rane Brake Lining Ltd LT Fac - proposed A 436 Reaffirmed Ratan Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd LT B+ 140 Suspended Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA 350.1 Reaffirmed (SO) Sasan Power Ltd Rupee TL (including BBB 192820 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency loan in million USD)^ ^Rupee Term loan includes Foreign Currency loan denominated in foreign currency Sasan Power Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 5675 Assigned Capital limit Sasan Power Ltd Non-FBL (LOC as a BBB 100000 Reaffirmed sub-limit of the TL facility) ^^ ^^ Limit of Letter of Credit is a sub-limit of senior debt Sasan Power Ltd Non-FBL ^^^ BBB / 3000 Reaffirmed A2 ^^^ Interchangeable between long term and short term scale Shree Hari Corporation CC Facility BB 254.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.34.50 crore) Shree Hari Corporation TL BB 115.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 15.00 crore) Shree Vinayak Foods & Fabrics LT FB Fac B- 71 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shri Sai Buildinfra Pvt Ltd TL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt TL BB- 7.8 Downgraded Ltd from BB Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt FB Fac BB- 170 Downgraded Ltd from BB Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt LT/ST Fac BB- 21.4 Downgraded Ltd / A4 from BB/ Reaffirmed Siddhivinayak Motors Pvt Ltd LT fund based - CC BB 130 Reaffirmed Facility (Enhanced from Rs. 10.50 Crore) SJS Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based working BBB 100 Reaffirmed capital limits SJS Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund Based BBB 57.6 Reaffirmed working capital limits Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB+ 200 Suspended Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB+ 820 Suspended Sonrise Tea Processing Company CC BB- 75 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Shanmugha Educational TL Fac D 224.3 Downgraded Charitable Trust from B- Sri Shanmugha Educational FB Fac D 20 downgraded Charitable Trust from B- Ssk Trading Pvt Ltd FBF BB- 1400 Suspended Supriya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 876.3 Reaffirmed Teekay Marines Pvt Ltd FBL -TL C+ - Withdrawn Texspin Bearings Ltd Bk limits BBB+ 403.7 Suspended / A2 Trinity Fructa Ltd TL BB+ 140 Assigned Trinity Fructa Ltd CC BB+ 20.5 Assigned Trinity Fructa Ltd BG BB+ 4.5 Assigned Tulip Realty LT FBF BB- 120 Suspended Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Vandana Timbers Pvt Ltd CC B 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 