Feb 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A4 45 Reaffirmed
Limits
Chidambaram Shipcare Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
Cmc Ltd CP/STD Programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Darpan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 30 Assigned
Eltel Power Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed
Jagatjit Industries Ltd NFBL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Janki Dass Rice Mills ST FBL A4 450 Assigned
(Enhanced from Rs. 22.50 crores)
Kanohar Electricals Ltd NFBL A4 450 Reaffirmed
Karvy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Assigned
*Sublimit of Term Loan
Mayur Enterprise FBDP/FUDBP A4 20 Assigned
North Delhi Metro Mall Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 200 Reaffirmed
Poona Dal & Besan Mills Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 2180 Reaffirmed
Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd NFBL A2 2005 Reaffirmed
Poona Flour & Foods NFBL A2 300 Reaffirmed
Poona Roller Flour Mills Ltd NFBL A2 445 Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 34350* Assigned
programme (2013-14)
* interchangeable with long term and short term subject to maximum utilization of Rs. 53,000
crore/ reduced from Rs. 5,000 crore
Rajoo Engineers Ltd Export Packaging A3 165 Assigned
Credit*
*Sub limit of cash credit
Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST FB Fac A1 100 Reaffirmed
Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A1 - Reaffirmed
Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A1 375 Reaffirmed
#
# - Although the facility is denominated in foreign currency, ICRA's rating for the same on the
national scale as distinct from an international rating scale.
Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST non FB Fac A1 530 Reaffirmed
Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A1 - Reaffirmed
limit
Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt FB Fac (sub limit) A4 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt Non FB Fac A4 40.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Soktas India Pvt Ltd ST Non- Fund Based A4+ 170 Suspended
Supriya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 256.4 Reaffirmed
Teekay Marines Pvt Ltd FBL - Export Packing A4 100 Reaffirmed
Credit (EPC)*
* 100% one-way interchangeability from FBD to EPC limit /Enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore
Teekay Marines Pvt Ltd FBL - Foreign Bill A4 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting (FBD)*
* 100% one-way interchangeability from FBD to EPC limit
Teekay Marines Pvt Ltd Non-FBL^ A4 - Withdrawn
^ Sub-limit of term loan facilities
Trinity Fructa Ltd LOC A4+ 15 Assigned
Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 113.2 Reaffirmed
Vandana Timbers Pvt Ltd Forward Cover A4 2.5 Assigned
Vandana Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 125 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
3Forks Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT, TL B+ 35 Assigned
3Forks Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 37.5 Assigned
Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd FB, LT Limits B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd TL B+ 3.6 Reaffirmed
Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 4.4 Reaffirmed
A4
Asha Industries CC B- 67.5 Reaffirmed
Asha Industries TL B- 29.5 Reaffirmed
Bapa Sitaram Cotton Industries LTFBF B 50 Suspended
Bmw Enterprises CC BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Cheers Interactive (India) Pvt LT, FB limits BB 99 Downgraded
Ltd to
BBB-
[enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crore]
Cheers Interactive (India) Pvt LT, unallocated limits BB 1 Assigned
Ltd
Chidambaram Shipcare Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 1.6 Reaffirmed
Chidambaram Shipcare Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Chidambaram Shipcare Pvt Ltd Proposed - LT, FB Fac BB+ 0.9 Reaffirmed
Cmc Ltd LT FB Fac AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Cmc Ltd Non-FB Fac* AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed
/ A1+
Darpan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Overdraft B+ 22.5 Assigned
Dayaram Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Withdrawn
Dayaram Healthcare CC B+ 50 Withdrawn
Dhuria Rice Mills FBL- CC B 60 Reaffirmed
Eltel Power Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 70 Reaffirmed
Eltel Power Pvt Ltd LT Non-FB Fac B 550 Reaffirmed
Gajavelli Spinning Mills Pvt LT Fund Based and B 515.1 Reaffirmed
Ltd NFBL
Gbj Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Scale - TL B+ 1080 Reaffirmed
Jagatjit Industries Ltd FBL BB 2015.6 Revised from
BB+
Janki Dass Rice Mills LT FBL B 150 Assigned
(Enhanced from Rs. 12.50 crores)
Kanohar Electricals Ltd FBL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Kanohar Electricals Ltd TL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed
Karvy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Assigned
Karvy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd TL B+ 70 Assigned
Kbsh Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 80 Assigned
Kbsh Pvt Ltd TL B 15 Assigned
M Venkata Rao Infra Projects LT FBL BB- 750 upgraded
Pvt. Ltd. from
B+
M Venkata Rao Infra Projects LT NFBL BB- 1380 Upgraded
Pvt. Ltd. from
B+
M Venkata Rao Infra Projects Unallocated Limits BB- 270 Upgraded
Pvt. Ltd. from
B+
Manraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 863.7 Downgraded
from B
(earlier Rs. 60.26 Crore)
Mayur Enterprise CC Facility B+ 40 Assigned
Mayur Enterprise CC(Adhoc)* B+ 20 Assigned
*Proposed adhoc of Rs. 2.00 crore for 90 days
Mayur Enterprise Soptionally B+ 5.5 Assigned
convertible
debenture(Dep) limit (against FDR)
National Bank For Agricultural LT bonds programme AAA 80000 Reaffirmed
& Rural Development
Odisha Television Ltd TL BBB+ Upgraded
from
BBB
Enhanced from Rs. 8.75 crore
Odisha Television Ltd FBL BBB+ Upgraded
from
BBB
Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore
Om Shakti Agro Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Petro Chem Industries CC facility B+ 50 Withdrawn
Poona Dal & Besan Mills Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 163.5 upgraded
from
BBB
Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd CC BBB+ 196 Upgraded
from
BBB
Poona Flour & Foods CC BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Poona Flour & Foods TL BBB 18.5 Reaffirmed
Poona Roller Flour Mills Ltd CC BBB 55 Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing AAA 530000* Assigned
programme (2013-14)
* interchangeable with long term and short term subject to maximum utilization
of Rs. 53,000 crore/ enhanced from Rs. 43,950 crore
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AAA 60000* Assigned
(2013-14)
* interchangeable with long term and short term subject to maximum utilization
of Rs. 53,000 crore/ enhanced from Rs. 2500 crore
Rajoo Engineers Ltd CC BBB- 195 Assigned
Rane Brake Lining Ltd TL Fac A 413.6 Reaffirmed
Rane Brake Lining Ltd LT FB Fac ## A 380 Reaffirmed
## - Of this, Rs.10.00 crore can be utilized as either long-term or short term
facilities. In case these are utilised as short-term facilities,
the short-term rating shall apply accordingly.
Rane Brake Lining Ltd LT Fac - proposed A 436 Reaffirmed
Ratan Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd LT B+ 140 Suspended
Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA 350.1 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Sasan Power Ltd Rupee TL (including BBB 192820 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency loan
in million USD)^
^Rupee Term loan includes Foreign Currency loan denominated in foreign currency
Sasan Power Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 5675 Assigned
Capital limit
Sasan Power Ltd Non-FBL (LOC as a BBB 100000 Reaffirmed
sub-limit of the TL
facility) ^^
^^ Limit of Letter of Credit is a sub-limit of senior debt
Sasan Power Ltd Non-FBL ^^^ BBB / 3000 Reaffirmed
A2
^^^ Interchangeable between long term and short term scale
Shree Hari Corporation CC Facility BB 254.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.34.50 crore)
Shree Hari Corporation TL BB 115.4 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 15.00 crore)
Shree Vinayak Foods & Fabrics LT FB Fac B- 71 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Shri Sai Buildinfra Pvt Ltd TL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt TL BB- 7.8 Downgraded
Ltd from
BB
Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt FB Fac BB- 170 Downgraded
Ltd from
BB
Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt LT/ST Fac BB- 21.4 Downgraded
Ltd / A4 from
BB/
Reaffirmed
Siddhivinayak Motors Pvt Ltd LT fund based - CC BB 130 Reaffirmed
Facility
(Enhanced from Rs. 10.50 Crore)
SJS Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based working BBB 100 Reaffirmed
capital limits
SJS Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund Based BBB 57.6 Reaffirmed
working capital limits
Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB+ 200 Suspended
Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB+ 820 Suspended
Sonrise Tea Processing Company CC BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Shanmugha Educational TL Fac D 224.3 Downgraded
Charitable Trust from
B-
Sri Shanmugha Educational FB Fac D 20 downgraded
Charitable Trust from
B-
Ssk Trading Pvt Ltd FBF BB- 1400 Suspended
Supriya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 876.3 Reaffirmed
Teekay Marines Pvt Ltd FBL -TL C+ - Withdrawn
Texspin Bearings Ltd Bk limits BBB+ 403.7 Suspended
/ A2
Trinity Fructa Ltd TL BB+ 140 Assigned
Trinity Fructa Ltd CC BB+ 20.5 Assigned
Trinity Fructa Ltd BG BB+ 4.5 Assigned
Tulip Realty LT FBF BB- 120 Suspended
Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed
Vandana Timbers Pvt Ltd CC B 20 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)