Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 40000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 3,500 crore) Arex Industries Ltd ST non-FB: BG A3 3 Upgraded from A4+ Asia Bulk Sacks Pvt Ltd CC* A4 62.5 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of Export packaging credit Asia Bulk Sacks Pvt Ltd Export Packaging A4 105 Reaffirmed Credit Asia Bulk Sacks Pvt Ltd LOC A4 45 Reaffirmed Baba Smelters Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A3 15 Reaffirmed Casa Tiles Pvt. Ltd BG A4 45 Reaffirmed Casa Tiles Pvt. Ltd LC A4 15 Reaffirmed Coral Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 17.5 Reaffirmed D.S. Kulkarni Developers Ltd fund based Bk Fac A4 50 Suspended Dakshin Budhakhali Improvement MFI Grading M4+ - Assigned Society Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 540 Downgraded from A3 Maberest Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 1.00 crore) Mahavir Ship Breakers LOC A4 600 Reaffirmed Mahavir Ship Breakers Forward Contract Limit A4 12 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.43 crore) Micky Metals Ltd NFBL - BG A4 22.5* Reaffirmed *Can also be used as Letter of Credit Micky Metals Ltd NFBL -LOC A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Parishi Diamonds ST, FB Fac A4 120 Suspended Shyama Power (India) Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4+ 680 Downgraded from A3 Shyama Power (India) Ltd Non FBL - BG A4+ 6900 Downgraded from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arex Industries Ltd LT FB: TL BBB- 102 upgraded from BB+ Arex Industries Ltd LT FB: CC BBB- 45 upgraded from BB+ Ashutosh Container Services Non- FBL ICRA]BBB- 2 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB+ Asia Bulk Sacks Pvt Ltd TL B+ 132.2 Reaffirmed Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Bk lines B 120 Withdrawn Ltd Baba Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Baba Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL - Bill Discounting BBB- 25* Reaffirmed * Sublimit of cash credit Brigade Properties Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 2000 Assigned (enhanced from 100.00cr) Casa Tiles Pvt. Ltd CC B+ 130 Reaffirmed Casa Tiles Pvt. Ltd TL B+ 140 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.74 crore) Coral Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC BB- 60 Reaffirmed D.S. Kulkarni Developers Ltd TL BB 539.8 Suspended D.S. Kulkarni Developers Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB 52.1 Suspended Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd TL BB 650 Downgraded from BBB- Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd FB Fac BB 439 Downgraded from BBB- Indian Medical Trust BG BBB- 112 Reaffirmed K.M. Product LT loan and CC B+ 58 Suspended facility Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Proposed Bond A+ 3049.5 Reaffirmed Programme (SO) L&T Shipbuilding Ltd NCD AAA 28810 Reaffirmed (SO) Maberest Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB 67.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 6.92 crore) Maberest Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 1.00 crore) Mahavir Ship Breakers Working Capital BB- 80 Reaffirmed Micky Metals Ltd FBL - CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore Micky Metals Ltd FBL - Untied BB- 70 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore North Bengal Oncology Centre TL D 84 Assigned Pvt Ltd North Bengal Oncology Centre Fund Based Facility D 0.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd North Bengal Oncology Centre Non Fund Based D 0.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility North Bengal Oncology Centre Unallocated D 4.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Premium Port Lounge Management LT Proposed FBL BBB- 200 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Shree Raj Rajeshwari Pap-Chem FBL B / 172 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd A4 Shree Raj Rajeshwari Pap-Chem Proposed Limits B / 28 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd A4 Shriram Properties Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 1000 Revised from BBB Shyama Power (India) Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 1400 Downgraded from BBB- Syndicate Bank Tier II Bonds AA+ 15000 Assigned Programme-Basel-III (hyb) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)