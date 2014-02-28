Feb 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 26 & 27, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Assam Timber Products Pvt. Ltd. Non FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based - Bk A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Charbhuja Industries Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 25 Suspended
Compuage Infocom Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 2500 Suspended
Deepak Singal Engineers & Non-FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed
Builders Pvt Ltd
E.G. Pharmaceuticals Non FB Fac A4 20 Suspended
Glow Pharma Pvt Ltd ST, FB and ST, non A4 66 Suspended
fund based LOC Fac
Hcg Medi-Surge Hospitals Pvt ST NFBL A2 15.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Lahmeyer International (India) Non-FBL A1 244 Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
(enhanced from Rs. 15.70 crore)
Limenaph Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST, Proposed Fac A4 30 Assigned
Maa Gauri Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 77.5 Reaffirmed
Mathiyan Constructions Pvt. NFBL A4 240 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Opg Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from 25.00CR
Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 210 (upgraded
from
A4)
Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sublimit) A4+ 110 (upgraded
from
A4)
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd ST, FB Fac A4+ 853.5 Suspended
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 590 Suspended
Rajasthan Arts And Crafts House FBL A4 96 Reaffirmed
Rajasthan Arts And Crafts House NFBL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed
Satya Power & Ispat Ltd NFBL (LOC) A4 50 Reaffirmed
Satya Power & Ispat Ltd NFBL (BG)* A4 30 Reaffirmed
* The Bank Guarantee limit is the sublimit of the Letter of Credit Limit.
Swastik Stevedores Pvt. Ltd BG A4 20 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarnav Fabrics Pvt. Ltd FBL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Arvind Exports Solvent Oil CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Industries
Assam Timber Products Pvt. Ltd. FBL - CC B+ 40 Revised from
B
Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund based - CCs BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL BB+ 4.3 Reaffirmed
Charbhuja Industries Pvt Ltd LT loans BB 20 Suspended
Charbhuja Industries Pvt Ltd CC limits BB 570 Suspended
Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 65 Reaffirmed
Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG BB / 10 Reaffirmed
A4
Compuage Infocom Ltd CC limits BB+ 1100 Suspended
Deepak Singal Engineers & FB Fac B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Builders Pvt Ltd
E.G. Pharmaceuticals CC Fac BB- 40 Suspended
Future Financial Servicess Ltd PTC Series A1 A (SO) - Revised from
BBB+
(SO)
Future Financial Servicess Ltd PTC Series A2 BB - Revised from
(SO) BB-
(SO)
Future Financial Servicess Ltd PTC Series A2 BB- - Revised from
(SO) B (SO)
Future Financial Servicess Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ - Revised from
(SO) BBB
(SO)
Haryana Seeds Development FBL (CC) BBB- 750 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Hcg Medi-Surge Hospitals Pvt TL Limits BBB 282 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from Rs. 23.40 crore)
Hcg Medi-Surge Hospitals Pvt LT FBL BBB 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Healthcare Global Enterprises TL Limits BBB 933 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from Rs. 75.8 crore)
Healthcare Global Enterprises LT FBL BBB 400 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from Rs. 32.5 crore)
Healthcare Global Enterprises LT Non-FBL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from Rs. 37.0 crore)
Healthcare Global Vijay TL Limits BBB 87 Reaffirmed
Oncology Pvt Ltd
(revised from Rs. 9.00 crore)
Healthcare Global Vijay LT FBL BBB 5 Reaffirmed
Oncology Pvt Ltd
Hira Cotton Fibers LT Fund Based - CC B+ 70 Assigned
Hira Cotton Fibers LT Fund Based - TL B+ 20 Assigned
Lahmeyer International (India) FBL A 183 Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
(enhanced from Rs. 17.12 crore) [
Ligare Aviation Ltd TL BB+ 500 Assigned
Limenaph Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB- 80 Assigned
Limenaph Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed Fac BB- 90 Assigned
Maa Gauri Timbers Pvt Ltd CC B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Rice Mill FBL B 120 Reaffirmed
Mathiyan Constructions Pvt. FBL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Opg Industries Ltd Fund based facility BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from 5.00CR
Pramanik Retail Pvt Ltd LT loans & working D 555.7 Suspended
capital Fac
Premier Steels Fund based facility B+ 100 Assigned
Radius Infratel Pvt Ltd TL D 580 Downgraded
from BB
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Long-TL BB+ 2284.5 Suspended
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 1225.5 Suspended
Satya Automobiles FBL (CC) BB 200 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore
Satya Power & Ispat Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shankar Rice & General Mills FB Fac B 84.3 Reaffirmed
Shankar Rice & General Mills Proposed limits B 13.3 Reaffirmed
Shankar Rice Mill CC B 70 Reaffirmed
Shankar Rice Mill TL B 1.5 Reaffirmed
Shikshayatan Foundation LT-TL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Shivshakti Realhome Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ 200 Suspended
Siddhashram Rice Mill Cluster FBL - TL BB- 156.6 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from B+
Siddhashram Rice Mill Cluster FBL - CC BB- 45 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from B+
Sudar Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 350 Suspended
Sudar Industries Ltd Long-TL BB+ 430 Suspended
Sun Nirman Infrastructure Pvt fund based and NFBL B-/ 240 Suspended
Ltd A4
Swastik Stevedores Pvt. Ltd TL and CC Fac B+ 40 Suspended
Tulsiani Constructions & TL B 300 Assigned
Developers Ltd
Vibhaas Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 110.4 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)