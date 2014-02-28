Feb 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 26 & 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Assam Timber Products Pvt. Ltd. Non FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based - Bk A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Charbhuja Industries Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 25 Suspended Compuage Infocom Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 2500 Suspended Deepak Singal Engineers & Non-FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed Builders Pvt Ltd E.G. Pharmaceuticals Non FB Fac A4 20 Suspended Glow Pharma Pvt Ltd ST, FB and ST, non A4 66 Suspended fund based LOC Fac Hcg Medi-Surge Hospitals Pvt ST NFBL A2 15.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Lahmeyer International (India) Non-FBL A1 244 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. (enhanced from Rs. 15.70 crore) Limenaph Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST, Proposed Fac A4 30 Assigned Maa Gauri Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 77.5 Reaffirmed Mathiyan Constructions Pvt. NFBL A4 240 Reaffirmed Ltd. Opg Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 25.00CR Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 210 (upgraded from A4) Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sublimit) A4+ 110 (upgraded from A4) Raj Rayon Industries Ltd ST, FB Fac A4+ 853.5 Suspended Raj Rayon Industries Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 590 Suspended Rajasthan Arts And Crafts House FBL A4 96 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Arts And Crafts House NFBL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed Satya Power & Ispat Ltd NFBL (LOC) A4 50 Reaffirmed Satya Power & Ispat Ltd NFBL (BG)* A4 30 Reaffirmed * The Bank Guarantee limit is the sublimit of the Letter of Credit Limit. Swastik Stevedores Pvt. Ltd BG A4 20 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarnav Fabrics Pvt. Ltd FBL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Arvind Exports Solvent Oil CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Industries Assam Timber Products Pvt. Ltd. FBL - CC B+ 40 Revised from B Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund based - CCs BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL BB+ 4.3 Reaffirmed Charbhuja Industries Pvt Ltd LT loans BB 20 Suspended Charbhuja Industries Pvt Ltd CC limits BB 570 Suspended Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 65 Reaffirmed Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG BB / 10 Reaffirmed A4 Compuage Infocom Ltd CC limits BB+ 1100 Suspended Deepak Singal Engineers & FB Fac B+ 80 Reaffirmed Builders Pvt Ltd E.G. Pharmaceuticals CC Fac BB- 40 Suspended Future Financial Servicess Ltd PTC Series A1 A (SO) - Revised from BBB+ (SO) Future Financial Servicess Ltd PTC Series A2 BB - Revised from (SO) BB- (SO) Future Financial Servicess Ltd PTC Series A2 BB- - Revised from (SO) B (SO) Future Financial Servicess Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ - Revised from (SO) BBB (SO) Haryana Seeds Development FBL (CC) BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Hcg Medi-Surge Hospitals Pvt TL Limits BBB 282 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs. 23.40 crore) Hcg Medi-Surge Hospitals Pvt LT FBL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Healthcare Global Enterprises TL Limits BBB 933 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs. 75.8 crore) Healthcare Global Enterprises LT FBL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs. 32.5 crore) Healthcare Global Enterprises LT Non-FBL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs. 37.0 crore) Healthcare Global Vijay TL Limits BBB 87 Reaffirmed Oncology Pvt Ltd (revised from Rs. 9.00 crore) Healthcare Global Vijay LT FBL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Oncology Pvt Ltd Hira Cotton Fibers LT Fund Based - CC B+ 70 Assigned Hira Cotton Fibers LT Fund Based - TL B+ 20 Assigned Lahmeyer International (India) FBL A 183 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. (enhanced from Rs. 17.12 crore) [ Ligare Aviation Ltd TL BB+ 500 Assigned Limenaph Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB- 80 Assigned Limenaph Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed Fac BB- 90 Assigned Maa Gauri Timbers Pvt Ltd CC B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Mahesh Rice Mill FBL B 120 Reaffirmed Mathiyan Constructions Pvt. FBL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd. Opg Industries Ltd Fund based facility BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 5.00CR Pramanik Retail Pvt Ltd LT loans & working D 555.7 Suspended capital Fac Premier Steels Fund based facility B+ 100 Assigned Radius Infratel Pvt Ltd TL D 580 Downgraded from BB Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Long-TL BB+ 2284.5 Suspended Raj Rayon Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 1225.5 Suspended Satya Automobiles FBL (CC) BB 200 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore Satya Power & Ispat Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 100 Reaffirmed Shankar Rice & General Mills FB Fac B 84.3 Reaffirmed Shankar Rice & General Mills Proposed limits B 13.3 Reaffirmed Shankar Rice Mill CC B 70 Reaffirmed Shankar Rice Mill TL B 1.5 Reaffirmed Shikshayatan Foundation LT-TL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Shivshakti Realhome Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ 200 Suspended Siddhashram Rice Mill Cluster FBL - TL BB- 156.6 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ Siddhashram Rice Mill Cluster FBL - CC BB- 45 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ Sudar Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 350 Suspended Sudar Industries Ltd Long-TL BB+ 430 Suspended Sun Nirman Infrastructure Pvt fund based and NFBL B-/ 240 Suspended Ltd A4 Swastik Stevedores Pvt. Ltd TL and CC Fac B+ 40 Suspended Tulsiani Constructions & TL B 300 Assigned Developers Ltd Vibhaas Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 110.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 