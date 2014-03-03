Mar 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST-FB Fac A4+ 70 Reaffirmed A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST-FB Fac (sub- A4+ Withdrawn (revised from 10 Cr) Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt NFBL D 245.4 Revised from Ltd A4 (reduced from 26 Cr) D.P.Garg And Company Pvt Ltd LOC A4 30 Assigned Duke Fashions (India) Ltd ST: Non-FBL A2+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Ginni Gold Ltd ST - NFBL A4 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5 Cr) * Sublimit of Rs 90.0 Crore fund based limits rated on long term scale Neva Garments Ltd ST: Non-FBL ^ A3/ 33 Reaffirmed BBB- Reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore ^Short term non-fund based limits are interchangeable with long term non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 1.3 crore and in case the limits are availed as long term facilities, the long term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term and short term non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 3.3 crore Punjab National Bank Corporate Governance CGR 2 Notice of Practices Withdrawal Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 98 Upgraded from A4 Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd Proposed Fac A4+ 10 Upgraded from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT-FB Fac BB+ 50 Reaffirmed (revised from 15 Cr) A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT-Proposed Fac BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Chintamani Jewellery Arcade LT, FB Fac (CC) BB 162.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Chintamani Jewellery Arcade LT / ST - BB / 37.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Interchangeable A4+ Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt TL D 2242.1 Revised from Ltd BB (reduced from 248.77 Cr) Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt CC D 1184.6 Revised from Ltd BB (enhanced from 78.06 Cr) Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt Unallocated Limits D 1.2 Revised from Ltd BB D.P.Garg And Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit/ PCFC BB 110 Assigned D.P.Garg And Company Pvt Ltd Unallocated FBL BB 60 Assigned Darjeeling Power Ltd TL B+ 227.5 Revised from BB Darjeeling Power Ltd Fund Based (CC) B+ 7.8 Revised from BB Darjeeling Power Ltd Proposed B+ 14.7 Revised from BB Dav College Trust And TL A+ 1980 Reaffirmed Management Society Dav College Trust And Unallocated A+ 20 Reaffirmed Management Society Duke Fashions (India) Ltd LT: FBL A- 100 Upgraded from BBB+ Duke Fashions (India) Ltd LT: Non-FBL A- 5.3 Upgraded from BBB+ Ginni Gold Ltd LT - FBL BB 900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 65 Cr) Nanu Ram Jindal Gum & CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Chemicals Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 5 Cr) Neva Garments Ltd LT: TL BBB- 44.3 Reaffirmed Neva Garments Ltd LT : NFBL BBB- 33 Reaffirmed Neva Garments Ltd LT: FBL * BBB- 257 Reaffirmed / A3 Enhanced from Rs. 24.00 crore * *Long term fund based limits are interchangeable with short term fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 9.0 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 25.7 crore Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BB 87.5 Reaffirmed Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Princes Buildtech & FBL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd Princes Buildtech & TL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd Rudresh Education Society Bk Fac B+ 75 Suspended Satish Sugars Ltd TL BB 1289.3 Reaffirmed Satish Sugars Ltd CC BB 498 Reaffirmed Satish Sugars Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 127 Reaffirmed Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 50 Upgraded from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.