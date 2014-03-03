Mar 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST-FB Fac A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST-FB Fac (sub- A4+ Withdrawn
(revised from 10 Cr)
Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt NFBL D 245.4 Revised from
Ltd A4
(reduced from 26 Cr)
D.P.Garg And Company Pvt Ltd LOC A4 30 Assigned
Duke Fashions (India) Ltd ST: Non-FBL A2+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
Ginni Gold Ltd ST - NFBL A4 150 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 5 Cr) * Sublimit of Rs 90.0 Crore fund based limits rated on long term scale
Neva Garments Ltd ST: Non-FBL ^ A3/ 33 Reaffirmed
BBB-
Reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore ^Short term non-fund based limits are interchangeable with long term
non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 1.3 crore and in case the limits are availed as long
term facilities, the long term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by
way of long term and short term non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 3.3 crore
Punjab National Bank Corporate Governance CGR 2 Notice of
Practices Withdrawal
Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 98 Upgraded
from A4
Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd Proposed Fac A4+ 10 Upgraded
from A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT-FB Fac BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
(revised from 15 Cr)
A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT-Proposed Fac BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Chintamani Jewellery Arcade LT, FB Fac (CC) BB 162.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Chintamani Jewellery Arcade LT / ST - BB / 37.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Interchangeable A4+
Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt TL D 2242.1 Revised from
Ltd BB
(reduced from 248.77 Cr)
Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt CC D 1184.6 Revised from
Ltd BB
(enhanced from 78.06 Cr)
Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt Unallocated Limits D 1.2 Revised from
Ltd BB
D.P.Garg And Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit/ PCFC BB 110 Assigned
D.P.Garg And Company Pvt Ltd Unallocated FBL BB 60 Assigned
Darjeeling Power Ltd TL B+ 227.5 Revised from
BB
Darjeeling Power Ltd Fund Based (CC) B+ 7.8 Revised from
BB
Darjeeling Power Ltd Proposed B+ 14.7 Revised from
BB
Dav College Trust And TL A+ 1980 Reaffirmed
Management Society
Dav College Trust And Unallocated A+ 20 Reaffirmed
Management Society
Duke Fashions (India) Ltd LT: FBL A- 100 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Duke Fashions (India) Ltd LT: Non-FBL A- 5.3 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Ginni Gold Ltd LT - FBL BB 900 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 65 Cr)
Nanu Ram Jindal Gum & CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Chemicals Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from 5 Cr)
Neva Garments Ltd LT: TL BBB- 44.3 Reaffirmed
Neva Garments Ltd LT : NFBL BBB- 33 Reaffirmed
Neva Garments Ltd LT: FBL * BBB- 257 Reaffirmed
/ A3
Enhanced from Rs. 24.00 crore *
*Long term fund based limits are interchangeable with short term fund based limits to the extent
of Rs. 9.0 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term
rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term and short term fund based
limits cannot exceed Rs. 25.7 crore
Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BB 87.5 Reaffirmed
Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan BB 7.5 Reaffirmed
Princes Buildtech & FBL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Developers Pvt
Ltd
Princes Buildtech & TL B+ 130 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Developers Pvt
Ltd
Rudresh Education Society Bk Fac B+ 75 Suspended
Satish Sugars Ltd TL BB 1289.3 Reaffirmed
Satish Sugars Ltd CC BB 498 Reaffirmed
Satish Sugars Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 127 Reaffirmed
Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 50 Upgraded
from BB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)