Mar 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acknit Industries Ltd FBL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Acknit Industries Ltd NFBL A4+ 97.4 Reaffirmed Atha Mines Pvt Ltd LOC A3+ 300 Suspended Atha Mines Pvt Ltd LOC A3+ 500 Suspended (which is a sublimit of the Rs 50 crore export packing credit) Kailash Infratech Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed Pricol Engineering Industries ST non-fund based A4+ 25 Assigned Ltd facility Pricol Engineering Industries ST fund based facility A4+ 20 Assigned Ltd Sigma Moulds And Stamping Pvt ST Non Fund Based A3 14 Assigned Ltd (SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acknit Industries Ltd NFBL BB+ 230 Reaffirmed Acknit Industries Ltd NFBL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed Atha Mines Pvt Ltd Export packing credit BBB 240 Suspended facility Atha Mines Pvt Ltd Export packing credit BBB 500 Suspended facility Bangalore Surgicals Bk Fac BBB+ 497.5 Revised from BBB Divay Angels Realtor Pvt Ltd TL B- 150 Assigned Kailash Infratech Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed LB Cotton Industries Llp TL B 50 Assigned LB Cotton Industries Llp LT FB facility B 50 Assigned Pricol Engineering Industries LT fund based facility BB+ 40 Assigned Ltd Pricol Engineering Industries LT non-fund based BB+ 25 Assigned Ltd sublimit facility Pricol Engineering Industries LT/ ST proposed Fac BB+ 135 Assigned Ltd Sahib Synthetics LT FBL B 97 Upgraded from B- (enhanced from Rs. 7.50 Crore) Sigma Moulds And Stamping Pvt LT Fund Based BBB- 65 Assigned Ltd (SO) Vinayak Ginning Pressing Pvt CC B 60 Suspended Ltd Vinayak Ginning Pressing Pvt Untied limits B 20 Suspended Ltd VLCC Personal Care Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A+ 400 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.