(Refiling to add more ratings as of 3rd March 2014) Mar 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acknit Industries Ltd FBL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Acknit Industries Ltd NFBL A4+ 97.4 Reaffirmed Atha Mines Pvt Ltd LOC A3+ 300 Suspended Atha Mines Pvt Ltd LOC A3+ 500 Suspended (which is a sublimit of the Rs 50 crore export packing credit) AVR Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.0) Borana Plastic Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Lines (PC/ PSC) A2+ 159 upgraded from A2 Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Lines (LC/ BG) A2+ 125.7 upgraded from A2 DCM Shriram Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A1 8849 Reaffirmed Limits DCM Shriram Ltd ST Debt A1 3000 Reaffirmed DCM Shriram Ltd CP / ST Debt A1 2500 Reaffirmed Programme Glaze Garments (India) Ltd ST : Non-FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 40 Assigned Goyal Metal Industries Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A3 102.5 Withdrawn Gtv Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BGs A4 120 Reaffirmed Gtv Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOCs A4 20 Reaffirmed Hooghly Alloy & Steels Co. Pvt FBL - Working Capital A4+ 150* Assigned Ltd Demand Loan * Sub limits of Cash Credit facility Hooghly Alloy & Steels Co. Pvt FBL - Packing Credit A4+ 60* Assigned Ltd Limit / Post shipment Limit * Sub limits of Cash Credit facility Hooghly Alloy & Steels Co. Pvt FBL - Inland LOC / A4+ 40* Assigned Ltd Foreign LOC * Sub limits of Cash Credit facility Hooghly Alloy & Steels Co. Pvt FBL - Loan Equivalent A4+ 10* Assigned Ltd Factor * Sub limits of Cash Credit facility Inca Hammock Manufacturing & FB Fac A4 190 Reaffirmed Export Pvt Ltd (revised from 25.00cr) Inca Hammock Manufacturing & Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed Export Pvt Ltd (revised from 6.00cr) Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd ST, fund based A4+ 160 Assigned working capital Fac Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4+ 8 Assigned Kailash Infratech Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed Krishna Poly Packs Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 30 Assigned Lok Enterprises ST NFBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Pricol Engineering Industries ST non-fund based A4+ 25 Assigned Ltd facility Pricol Engineering Industries ST fund based facility A4+ 20 Assigned Ltd Sigma Moulds And Stamping Pvt ST Non Fund Based A3 14 Assigned Ltd (SO) Tata International Dlt Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A2+ 75 Revised form A1 VLCC Health Care Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac- A1 25 Assigned WCDL LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acknit Industries Ltd NFBL BB+ 230 Reaffirmed Acknit Industries Ltd NFBL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed ATHA Mines Pvt Ltd export packing credit BBB 240 Suspended facility ATHA Mines Pvt Ltd export packing credit BBB 500 Suspended facility AVR Overseas Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 50 Assigned Bangalore Surgicals Bk Fac BBB+ 497.5 Revised from BBB Batra Logistics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 75.5 Assigned Borana Plastic Ltd FBL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Lines (CC) A- 309.2 upgraded from BBB+ Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Lines (TL) A- 902.3 upgraded from BBB+ DCM Shriram Ltd FB, LT Limits A 10780 Reaffirmed DCM Shriram Ltd TL # A 868.4 Reaffirmed # Include USD 15 million foreign currency term loans; Exchange Rate of Rs. 62.6/USD (As on September 30, 2013) DCM Shriram Ltd LT Debt Programme A 100 Reaffirmed Divay Angels Realtor Pvt Ltd TL B- 150 Assigned Glaze Garments (India) Ltd LT: TL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 2.62 crore Glaze Garments (India) Ltd LT: FBL^ BB- 245 Reaffirmed ^Long term fund based limits are interchangeable with short term non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 15.0 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term, fund based and non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 24.50 crore/ Enhanced from Rs. 21.50 crore Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd TL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Goyal Metal Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 30 Withdrawn Gtv Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital BB- 50 Upgraded from B+ Hooghly Alloy & Steels Co. Pvt FBL - CC BB+ 225 Assigned Ltd Inca Hammock Manufacturing & TL Fac B+ 7.4 Revised from Export Pvt Ltd BB- (revised from 1.44cr) Inca Hammock Manufacturing & Proposed limits B+ 88.5 Revised from Export Pvt Ltd BB- (revised from 1.15cr) Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT FB working capital BB 130 Assigned Kailash Infratech Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed Kamala Board Box Pvt. Ltd CC B+ 68.5 Reaffirmed Kamala Board Box Pvt. Ltd TL B+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Poly Packs Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 95.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 6.55 crore) Krishna Poly Packs Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ / 2.4 Reaffirmed / A4+ Assigned (reduced from Rs. 1.24 crore) Lb Cotton Industries Llp TL B 50 Assigned Lb Cotton Industries Llp LT FB facility B 50 Assigned Lok Enterprises LT FBL B 10* Revised from B+ * Sub Limit of Short Term Non Fund Based Limits Manmeet Ispat Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits (CC) B 55 Reaffirmed Marvel Sigma Homes Pvt Ltd FBL C 250 Upgraded from D Marvel Sigma Homes Pvt Ltd FBL D 265 Withdrawn Naxpar Pharma Pvt Ltd Bk lines D 157.7 Suspended Parnax Labs Ltd Bk lines D 102.9 Suspended Pricol Engineering Industries LT fund based facility BB+ 40 Assigned Ltd Pricol Engineering Industries LT non-fund based BB+ 25 Assigned Ltd sublimit facility Pricol Engineering Industries LT/ ST proposed Fac BB+ 135 Assigned Ltd Reliable Exports FBL - TL B+ 4227.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 172.75 crore) Reliable Exports NFBL - BG B+ 25 Reaffirmed Sahib Synthetics LT FBL B 97 Upgraded from B- (enhanced from Rs. 7.50 Crore) Shree Hanuman Loha Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits (CC) BB 100 Assigned Siddharth Developers LT Fund Based- CC BB- 280 Assigned Sigma Moulds And Stamping Pvt LT Fund Based BBB- 65 Assigned Ltd (SO) Tata International Dlt Pvt Ltd TL A- 150 Revised form A Tata International Dlt Pvt Ltd CC A- 325 Revised form A Vinayak Ginning Pressing Pvt CC B 60 Suspended Ltd Vinayak Ginning Pressing Pvt untied limits B 20 Suspended Ltd VLCC Health Care Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A+ 692.6 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs 71.23 crore) VLCC Health Care Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac A+ 182.4 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs 18.77 crore) VLCC Personal Care Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A+ 400 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 