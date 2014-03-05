(Refiling to add more ratings as of 3rd March 2014)
Mar 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 3, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acknit Industries Ltd FBL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
Acknit Industries Ltd NFBL A4+ 97.4 Reaffirmed
Atha Mines Pvt Ltd LOC A3+ 300 Suspended
Atha Mines Pvt Ltd LOC A3+ 500 Suspended
(which is a sublimit of the Rs 50 crore export packing credit)
AVR Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 30.0)
Borana Plastic Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Lines (PC/ PSC) A2+ 159 upgraded
from
A2
Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Lines (LC/ BG) A2+ 125.7 upgraded
from
A2
DCM Shriram Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A1 8849 Reaffirmed
Limits
DCM Shriram Ltd ST Debt A1 3000 Reaffirmed
DCM Shriram Ltd CP / ST Debt A1 2500 Reaffirmed
Programme
Glaze Garments (India) Ltd ST : Non-FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 40 Assigned
Goyal Metal Industries Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A3 102.5 Withdrawn
Gtv Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BGs A4 120 Reaffirmed
Gtv Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOCs A4 20 Reaffirmed
Hooghly Alloy & Steels Co. Pvt FBL - Working Capital A4+ 150* Assigned
Ltd Demand Loan
* Sub limits of Cash Credit facility
Hooghly Alloy & Steels Co. Pvt FBL - Packing Credit A4+ 60* Assigned
Ltd Limit / Post shipment
Limit
* Sub limits of Cash Credit facility
Hooghly Alloy & Steels Co. Pvt FBL - Inland LOC / A4+ 40* Assigned
Ltd Foreign LOC
* Sub limits of Cash Credit facility
Hooghly Alloy & Steels Co. Pvt FBL - Loan Equivalent A4+ 10* Assigned
Ltd Factor
* Sub limits of Cash Credit facility
Inca Hammock Manufacturing & FB Fac A4 190 Reaffirmed
Export Pvt Ltd
(revised from 25.00cr)
Inca Hammock Manufacturing & Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed
Export Pvt Ltd
(revised from 6.00cr)
Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd ST, fund based A4+ 160 Assigned
working capital Fac
Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4+ 8 Assigned
Kailash Infratech Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed
Krishna Poly Packs Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 30 Assigned
Lok Enterprises ST NFBL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Pricol Engineering Industries ST non-fund based A4+ 25 Assigned
Ltd facility
Pricol Engineering Industries ST fund based facility A4+ 20 Assigned
Ltd
Sigma Moulds And Stamping Pvt ST Non Fund Based A3 14 Assigned
Ltd (SO)
Tata International Dlt Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A2+ 75 Revised form
A1
VLCC Health Care Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac- A1 25 Assigned
WCDL
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acknit Industries Ltd NFBL BB+ 230 Reaffirmed
Acknit Industries Ltd NFBL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed
ATHA Mines Pvt Ltd export packing credit BBB 240 Suspended
facility
ATHA Mines Pvt Ltd export packing credit BBB 500 Suspended
facility
AVR Overseas Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 50 Assigned
Bangalore Surgicals Bk Fac BBB+ 497.5 Revised from
BBB
Batra Logistics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 75.5 Assigned
Borana Plastic Ltd FBL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Lines (CC) A- 309.2 upgraded
from
BBB+
Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Lines (TL) A- 902.3 upgraded
from
BBB+
DCM Shriram Ltd FB, LT Limits A 10780 Reaffirmed
DCM Shriram Ltd TL # A 868.4 Reaffirmed
# Include USD 15 million foreign currency term loans; Exchange Rate of Rs. 62.6/USD (As on
September 30, 2013)
DCM Shriram Ltd LT Debt Programme A 100 Reaffirmed
Divay Angels Realtor Pvt Ltd TL B- 150 Assigned
Glaze Garments (India) Ltd LT: TL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 2.62 crore
Glaze Garments (India) Ltd LT: FBL^ BB- 245 Reaffirmed
^Long term fund based limits are interchangeable with short term non-fund based limits to the
extent of Rs. 15.0 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short
term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term,
fund based and non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 24.50 crore/ Enhanced from Rs. 21.50
crore
Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd TL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 300 Reaffirmed
Goyal Metal Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 30 Withdrawn
Gtv Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital BB- 50 Upgraded
from B+
Hooghly Alloy & Steels Co. Pvt FBL - CC BB+ 225 Assigned
Ltd
Inca Hammock Manufacturing & TL Fac B+ 7.4 Revised from
Export Pvt Ltd BB-
(revised from 1.44cr)
Inca Hammock Manufacturing & Proposed limits B+ 88.5 Revised from
Export Pvt Ltd BB-
(revised from 1.15cr)
Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT FB working capital BB 130 Assigned
Kailash Infratech Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Kamala Board Box Pvt. Ltd CC B+ 68.5 Reaffirmed
Kamala Board Box Pvt. Ltd TL B+ 11.5 Reaffirmed
Krishna Poly Packs Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 95.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 6.55 crore)
Krishna Poly Packs Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ / 2.4 Reaffirmed /
A4+ Assigned
(reduced from Rs. 1.24 crore)
Lb Cotton Industries Llp TL B 50 Assigned
Lb Cotton Industries Llp LT FB facility B 50 Assigned
Lok Enterprises LT FBL B 10* Revised from
B+
* Sub Limit of Short Term Non Fund Based Limits
Manmeet Ispat Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits (CC) B 55 Reaffirmed
Marvel Sigma Homes Pvt Ltd FBL C 250 Upgraded
from D
Marvel Sigma Homes Pvt Ltd FBL D 265 Withdrawn
Naxpar Pharma Pvt Ltd Bk lines D 157.7 Suspended
Parnax Labs Ltd Bk lines D 102.9 Suspended
Pricol Engineering Industries LT fund based facility BB+ 40 Assigned
Ltd
Pricol Engineering Industries LT non-fund based BB+ 25 Assigned
Ltd sublimit facility
Pricol Engineering Industries LT/ ST proposed Fac BB+ 135 Assigned
Ltd
Reliable Exports FBL - TL B+ 4227.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 172.75 crore)
Reliable Exports NFBL - BG B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Sahib Synthetics LT FBL B 97 Upgraded
from B-
(enhanced from Rs. 7.50 Crore)
Shree Hanuman Loha Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits (CC) BB 100 Assigned
Siddharth Developers LT Fund Based- CC BB- 280 Assigned
Sigma Moulds And Stamping Pvt LT Fund Based BBB- 65 Assigned
Ltd (SO)
Tata International Dlt Pvt Ltd TL A- 150 Revised form
A
Tata International Dlt Pvt Ltd CC A- 325 Revised form
A
Vinayak Ginning Pressing Pvt CC B 60 Suspended
Ltd
Vinayak Ginning Pressing Pvt untied limits B 20 Suspended
Ltd
VLCC Health Care Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A+ 692.6 Reaffirmed
(Revised from Rs 71.23 crore)
VLCC Health Care Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac A+ 182.4 Reaffirmed
(Revised from Rs 18.77 crore)
VLCC Personal Care Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A+ 400 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
