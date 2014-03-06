Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Valves Global NFBL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 15.75 crore) Chirchind Hydro Power Ltd Non-FBL - BGs A4 40 Upgraded from D Chirchind Hydro Power Ltd Non-FBL - LOCs A4 10 Upgraded from D Kay Kay Overseas Corporation ST non FBL- BG A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore Krishna Oil Extraction Ltd NFBL-ST A4 10 Reaffirmed Magod Laser Machining Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ Reaffirmed Seagull Associates FB Fac A4 160 Reaffirmed The Indure Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3 15000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 1184.24 crore) Windals Precision Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 87.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7.75 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 916 Epari Jeweller Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 130 Reaffirmed 916 Epari Jeweller Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Advance Valves Global FBL BBB 67.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from rs. 11.47 crores) Chirchind Hydro Power Ltd FBL - Working Capital B 37.1 Upgraded from D Chirchind Hydro Power Ltd FBL - TL B 114.3 Upgraded from D Kay Kay Overseas Corporation LT FBL- CC BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 13.50 crore Krishna Oil Extraction Ltd FBL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Krishna Oil Extraction Ltd TL B+ 13.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 1.81 crore) Krishna Oil Extraction Ltd NFBL-LT B+ 5 Reaffirmed Krishna Oil Extraction Ltd Unallocated Bk Limits B+/ 4.9 Reaffirmed A4 Magod Laser Machining Pvt Ltd TL BB+ Reaffirmed Sandeep Rice Mill FBL B 80 Reaffirmed Saraswati Rice & General Mills FBL - Working Capital B 55 Reaffirmed Seagull Associates TL Fac BB- 10 Reaffirmed The Indure Pvt Ltd LT Loans/FB Fac BBB- 2700 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 188.70 crore) Windals Precision Pvt Ltd TL BBB 148.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.83 crore) Windals Precision Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 275 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)