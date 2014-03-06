Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Valves Global NFBL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 15.75 crore)
Chirchind Hydro Power Ltd Non-FBL - BGs A4 40 Upgraded
from D
Chirchind Hydro Power Ltd Non-FBL - LOCs A4 10 Upgraded
from D
Kay Kay Overseas Corporation ST non FBL- BG A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore
Krishna Oil Extraction Ltd NFBL-ST A4 10 Reaffirmed
Magod Laser Machining Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ Reaffirmed
Seagull Associates FB Fac A4 160 Reaffirmed
The Indure Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3 15000 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 1184.24 crore)
Windals Precision Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 87.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 7.75 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
916 Epari Jeweller Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 130 Reaffirmed
916 Epari Jeweller Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Advance Valves Global FBL BBB 67.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from rs. 11.47 crores)
Chirchind Hydro Power Ltd FBL - Working Capital B 37.1 Upgraded
from D
Chirchind Hydro Power Ltd FBL - TL B 114.3 Upgraded
from D
Kay Kay Overseas Corporation LT FBL- CC BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 13.50 crore
Krishna Oil Extraction Ltd FBL B+ 300 Reaffirmed
Krishna Oil Extraction Ltd TL B+ 13.2 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 1.81 crore)
Krishna Oil Extraction Ltd NFBL-LT B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Krishna Oil Extraction Ltd Unallocated Bk Limits B+/ 4.9 Reaffirmed
A4
Magod Laser Machining Pvt Ltd TL BB+ Reaffirmed
Sandeep Rice Mill FBL B 80 Reaffirmed
Saraswati Rice & General Mills FBL - Working Capital B 55 Reaffirmed
Seagull Associates TL Fac BB- 10 Reaffirmed
The Indure Pvt Ltd LT Loans/FB Fac BBB- 2700 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 188.70 crore)
Windals Precision Pvt Ltd TL BBB 148.4 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 5.83 crore)
Windals Precision Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 275 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)